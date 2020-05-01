Introduction to Emergency Management
7th Edition
Description
Now in its Seventh Edition, Introduction to Emergency Management sets the standard for excellence in the field and has educated a generation of emergency managers. This long-trusted resource provides a broad overview of the key aspects of the emergency management profession. Readers will gain an understanding of why the emergency management profession exists, what actions its professionals and practitioners are tasked with performing, and what achievements are sought through the conduct of these various efforts. Students and new professionals alike will further gain an enhanced understanding of key terminology and concepts that enables them to work with emergency management specialists and provides the foundation required to succeed in subsequent emergency management courses or endeavours.
Since publication of the prior edition, there has been a change in administration that has shifted the emergency management policy landscape, and there have been several major disaster events both domestic and worldwide that have had an impact on the profession. Signing of the global Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction has impacted disaster management practices globally. And finally, there has been a major shift in attitudes and policies surrounding the use of military forces in disaster response and recovery that is shattering attitudes and conventions. These real-world developments are thorough covered along with new case studies and illustrative examples throughout the latest edition of Introduction to Emergency Management.
Key Features
- Emphasis on climate change as a key hazard faced by disaster managers
- Coverage of social media as critical tool in emergency management
- Updated ancillaries, new examples, and case studies throughout
- Logical organization to follow the progression of most standard courses in the subject
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students of emergency management; professionals participating in continuing education; practicing professionals in emergency planning and risk management
Table of Contents
1. The Historical Context of Emergency Management
2. Natural and Technological Hazards and Risk Assessment
3. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Mitigation
4. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Preparedness
5. Communications
6. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Response
7. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Recovery
8. International Disaster Management
9. Emergency Management and the Terrorist Threat
10. The Future of Emergency Management
About the Author
Jane Bullock
Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA
George Haddow
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore