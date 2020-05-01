Now in its Seventh Edition, Introduction to Emergency Management sets the standard for excellence in the field and has educated a generation of emergency managers. This long-trusted resource provides a broad overview of the key aspects of the emergency management profession. Readers will gain an understanding of why the emergency management profession exists, what actions its professionals and practitioners are tasked with performing, and what achievements are sought through the conduct of these various efforts. Students and new professionals alike will further gain an enhanced understanding of key terminology and concepts that enables them to work with emergency management specialists and provides the foundation required to succeed in subsequent emergency management courses or endeavours.

Since publication of the prior edition, there has been a change in administration that has shifted the emergency management policy landscape, and there have been several major disaster events both domestic and worldwide that have had an impact on the profession. Signing of the global Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction has impacted disaster management practices globally. And finally, there has been a major shift in attitudes and policies surrounding the use of military forces in disaster response and recovery that is shattering attitudes and conventions. These real-world developments are thorough covered along with new case studies and illustrative examples throughout the latest edition of Introduction to Emergency Management.