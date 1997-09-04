Introduction to EMC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750631013, 9780080572642

Introduction to EMC

1st Edition

Authors: John Scott Clinton Van Zyl
eBook ISBN: 9780080572642
Paperback ISBN: 9780750631013
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th September 1997
Page Count: 172
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6400.00
5440.00
81.82
69.55
79.95
67.96
48.99
41.64
60.95
51.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
59.46
76.95
65.41
46.99
39.94
6400.00
5440.00
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the clear guide for non-specialists to electromagnetic compatability (EMC), the effects of electromagnetic radiation and the European EMC Directive which is now in force. This book helps by explaining the basic principles of EMC, how it may be controlled in practice through filtering, shielding, appropriate printed circuit board design, and other means. Electrostatic discharge (ESD) and surge protection are discussed. The growing concern about the effects of electromagnetic waves and fields on health are examined in detail.

This introduction provides beginners, technical and non-technical alike with a basic guide to the principles of EMC. This will prove essential reading for the thousands of people close to despair, giving them the underlying insight, in clear words, that is needed to comply with the EMC Directive, and therefore opens the door to continued trading in Europe and the World.

Key Features

  • Beginner's guide to EMC ideal for non-technical staff
  • Vital for all businesses who export to either Europe or the rest of the world

Readership

Electronics (especially RF) engineers, technicians, designers and managers; students

Table of Contents

What is EMC?
Regulations and enforcement
Power supplies
Radio waves and how they travel (propagation)
Antennas
Electrostatic discharge; sparking
Susceptibility
Impedance matching, balancing, tuning: Noise and interference
Car radios
Direction-finding
Shields (screens)
Transients and surge protection
Filters
Printed-circuit boards, layout and grounding
Health and other aspects of electromagnetic waves
Health and measurements of electromagnetic fields
Glossary
Sources of technical information
Appendix A. Dates in the history of electromagnetism
Appendix B. Sources of electromagnetic pollution

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080572642
Paperback ISBN:
9780750631013

About the Author

John Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, East Anglian Ambulance NHS Trust, Cambridge, UK

Clinton Van Zyl

Reviews

" A clear giude for non-specialists to EMC" --ELECTRONIC PRODUCT DESIGN

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.