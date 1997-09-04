Introduction to EMC
1st Edition
Description
This is the clear guide for non-specialists to electromagnetic compatability (EMC), the effects of electromagnetic radiation and the European EMC Directive which is now in force. This book helps by explaining the basic principles of EMC, how it may be controlled in practice through filtering, shielding, appropriate printed circuit board design, and other means. Electrostatic discharge (ESD) and surge protection are discussed. The growing concern about the effects of electromagnetic waves and fields on health are examined in detail.
This introduction provides beginners, technical and non-technical alike with a basic guide to the principles of EMC. This will prove essential reading for the thousands of people close to despair, giving them the underlying insight, in clear words, that is needed to comply with the EMC Directive, and therefore opens the door to continued trading in Europe and the World.
Key Features
- Beginner's guide to EMC ideal for non-technical staff
- Vital for all businesses who export to either Europe or the rest of the world
Readership
Electronics (especially RF) engineers, technicians, designers and managers; students
Table of Contents
What is EMC?
Regulations and enforcement
Power supplies
Radio waves and how they travel (propagation)
Antennas
Electrostatic discharge; sparking
Susceptibility
Impedance matching, balancing, tuning: Noise and interference
Car radios
Direction-finding
Shields (screens)
Transients and surge protection
Filters
Printed-circuit boards, layout and grounding
Health and other aspects of electromagnetic waves
Health and measurements of electromagnetic fields
Glossary
Sources of technical information
Appendix A. Dates in the history of electromagnetism
Appendix B. Sources of electromagnetic pollution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 4th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750631013
About the Author
John Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, East Anglian Ambulance NHS Trust, Cambridge, UK
Clinton Van Zyl
Reviews
" A clear giude for non-specialists to EMC" --ELECTRONIC PRODUCT DESIGN