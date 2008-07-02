Introduction to Electron Microscopy for Biologists, Volume 88
1st Edition
PART ONE. Exploring the Organisation of the Cell by Electron Microscopy
Basic Transmission and Scanning Electron Microscopy
- Scanning Electron Microscopy at the sub-cellular level-Terry Allen
2 Electron Probe X-ray microanalysis for the study of cell physiology. E. Fernandez-Segura and A.Warley
3 Preparation of cells and tissues for Immuno EM Paul Webster, Heinz Schwarz and Gareth Griffiths
4 Fixation, Freezing and Embedding for Genetically Altered Tissue Heinz Schwarz
5 Combined video fluorescence and 3-D electron microscopy Alexander A. Mironov, Roman S. Polishchuk and Galina V. Beznoussenko
- From Live-cell Imaging to Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM): The Use of Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) as a Common Label Sheona P Drummond and Terry D Allen
7 Immunolabelling for High Resolution Scanning Electron Microscopy .- Martin Goldberg
8 Immunogoldlabeling of Thawed Cryosections Peter J. Peters and Jason Pierson
Close-to-Native Ultrastructural Preservation by High Pressure Freezing Dimitri Vanhecke, Werner Graber, and Daniel Studer
High-Pressure Freezing and Low-Temperature Fixation of Cell Monolayers Grown on Sapphire Coverslips Siegfried Reipert and Gerhard Wiche
11 Freeze-fracture Cytochemistry in Cell Biology Nicholas J. Severs and Horst Robenek
PART TWO. Electron Microscopy of Specific Cellular Structure The Cell Membrane
12 The Plasma membrane cytoskeleton Akihiro Kusumi
The Cytoskeleton
- Correlated Light and Electron Microscopy of the Cytoskeleton Sonja Auinger and J.Victor Small
14 Electron microscopy of intermediate filaments: Teaming up with atomic force and confocal laser scanning microscopy Laurent Kreplak, Karsten Richter, Ueli Aebi and Harald Herrmann
- Studying Microtubules by Electron Microscopy Carolyn Moores
Cytoplasm, Extracellular Matrix and Cell Junctions
Endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi Complex. John Lucoqc
Visualization of Dynamins Jason A. Mears and Jenny E. Hinshaw
Electron Microscopy of Collagen Fibril Structure In Vitro And In Vivo including Three-Dimensional Reconstruction Tobias Starborg, Yinhui Lu, Karl E. Kadler and David F. Holmes
19 Visualisation of Desmosomes in the Electron Microscope Anthea Scothern & David Garrod
The Nucleus
20 A Protocol for Isolation and Visualization of Yeast Nuclei by Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) Stephen Murray and Elena Kiseleva
High Pressure Freezing and Freeze Substitution of S.pombe and S.cerevisiae for TEM Stephen Murray
Electron Microscopy of Lamin and the Nuclear Lamina in Caenorhabditis elegans Merav Cohen, Rachel Santarella, Naama Wiesel, Iain Mattaj, and Yosef Gruenbaum
Visualization of Nuclear Organisation by Ultrastructural Cytochemistry Marco Biggiogera and Stanislav Fakan
Scanning Electron Microscopy of Chromosomes Gerhard Wanner and Elizabeth Schroeder-Reiter
PART THREE Cells and Infectious Agents
Infection at the Cellular Level Christian Goosmann, Ulrike Abu Abed, and Volker Brinkmann
Electron Microscopy of Viruses and Virus-Cell Interactions Peter Wild
This volume demonstrates how cellular and associated electron microscopy contributes to knowledge about biological structural information, primarily at the nanometer level. It presents how EM approaches complement both conventional structural biology (at the high end, angstrom level of resolution) and digital light microscopy (at the low end, 100-200 nanometers).
Basic techniques in transmission and scanning electron microscopy Detailed chapters on how to use electron microscopy when dealing with specific cellular structures, such as the nucleus, cell membrane, and cytoskeleton *Discussion on electron microscopy of viruses and virus-cell interactions
Researchers in all fields of biology who use electron microscopy in their lab and studies.
- 560
- English
- © Academic Press 2008
- 2nd July 2008
- Academic Press
- 9780080888163
- 9780123743206
Terry Allen Serial Volume Editor
Paterson Institute, University of Manchester, UK