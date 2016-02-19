Introduction to Economics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780408710565, 9781483102764

Introduction to Economics

6th Edition

Authors: Alec Cairncross Peter Sinclair
eBook ISBN: 9781483102764
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 478
Description

Introduction to Economics, Sixth Edition gives a general and nonmathematical introductory approach to the field of economics. The monograph also updates the reader with economic issues over the years and modern economic analysis. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I includes basic topics such as the aim and purpose of economics; production, consumption, and trade; and the factors of production. Part II discusses industrial organization; growth, transformation, and development; localization of industry; and large-scale production. Part III tackles the dynamics of supply and demand, while Part IV talks about the distribution of income, wages, interest, and profit. Part V deals with the national income; expenditure, production, and income in a closed economy; and inflation. Part VI discusses international trade and finance, and Part VII covers the establishment of economic policies and its inherent problems. The text is recommended for economics students who need a good foundation of different principles and concepts in economics as well as their real-world applications.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Figures

List of Tables

Part I-Introductory

1 What Economics is About

2 Production, Consumption and Trade

3 The Factors of Production

Part II - Industrial Organization

4 Growth, Transformation and Development

5 Localization of Industry

6 Large-Scale Production

7 Small-Scale Production

8 The Finance of Large-Scale Production

9 The Growth of Business Units

Part III - Supply and Demand

10 The Price Mechanism

11 Supply and Demand

12 Demand

13 Supply: Cost and Price

14 Monopoly and Competition

15 Supply: Cost in Relation to Output and Time

16 Interrelationships of Supply and Demand

17 Social Aspects of Pricing

Part IV - The Distribution of Income

18 The Distribution of Income

19 Wages

20 Interest and Profit

Part V - Income, Employment and Money

21 The National Income

22 Fluctuations in the National Income: Unemployment and the Trade Cycle

23 Inflation

24 The Demand for Money

25 The Supply of Money

26 British Financial Institutions

Part VI - International Trade and Finance

27 International Trade

28 The Balance of Payments

29 The Mechanism of International Adjustment

Part VII - Economic Policy

30 The Role of Government

31 Some Problems of Economic Policy

Appendix Sources of British Economic Statistics

Index

About the Author

Alec Cairncross

Peter Sinclair

