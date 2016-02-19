Introduction to Economics, Sixth Edition gives a general and nonmathematical introductory approach to the field of economics. The monograph also updates the reader with economic issues over the years and modern economic analysis. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I includes basic topics such as the aim and purpose of economics; production, consumption, and trade; and the factors of production. Part II discusses industrial organization; growth, transformation, and development; localization of industry; and large-scale production. Part III tackles the dynamics of supply and demand, while Part IV talks about the distribution of income, wages, interest, and profit. Part V deals with the national income; expenditure, production, and income in a closed economy; and inflation. Part VI discusses international trade and finance, and Part VII covers the establishment of economic policies and its inherent problems. The text is recommended for economics students who need a good foundation of different principles and concepts in economics as well as their real-world applications.