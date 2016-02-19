Introduction to Economics
6th Edition
Description
Introduction to Economics, Sixth Edition gives a general and nonmathematical introductory approach to the field of economics. The monograph also updates the reader with economic issues over the years and modern economic analysis. The book is divided into seven parts. Part I includes basic topics such as the aim and purpose of economics; production, consumption, and trade; and the factors of production. Part II discusses industrial organization; growth, transformation, and development; localization of industry; and large-scale production. Part III tackles the dynamics of supply and demand, while Part IV talks about the distribution of income, wages, interest, and profit. Part V deals with the national income; expenditure, production, and income in a closed economy; and inflation. Part VI discusses international trade and finance, and Part VII covers the establishment of economic policies and its inherent problems. The text is recommended for economics students who need a good foundation of different principles and concepts in economics as well as their real-world applications.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Part I-Introductory
1 What Economics is About
2 Production, Consumption and Trade
3 The Factors of Production
Part II - Industrial Organization
4 Growth, Transformation and Development
5 Localization of Industry
6 Large-Scale Production
7 Small-Scale Production
8 The Finance of Large-Scale Production
9 The Growth of Business Units
Part III - Supply and Demand
10 The Price Mechanism
11 Supply and Demand
12 Demand
13 Supply: Cost and Price
14 Monopoly and Competition
15 Supply: Cost in Relation to Output and Time
16 Interrelationships of Supply and Demand
17 Social Aspects of Pricing
Part IV - The Distribution of Income
18 The Distribution of Income
19 Wages
20 Interest and Profit
Part V - Income, Employment and Money
21 The National Income
22 Fluctuations in the National Income: Unemployment and the Trade Cycle
23 Inflation
24 The Demand for Money
25 The Supply of Money
26 British Financial Institutions
Part VI - International Trade and Finance
27 International Trade
28 The Balance of Payments
29 The Mechanism of International Adjustment
Part VII - Economic Policy
30 The Role of Government
31 Some Problems of Economic Policy
Appendix Sources of British Economic Statistics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102764