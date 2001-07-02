Introduction to Dislocations
4th Edition
Description
Introduction to Dislocations was first published in 1965 in a series aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students in metallurgy and materials science and related disciplines. At the time, the subject was maturing and it was expected that 'dislocation concepts' would remain a core discipline for a very long time. As expected, the book has been, and remains, an important undergraduate text all over the world.
A wider range of materials has emerged since 1965, most notably in the field of electronics and micro-engineering. The principles of dislocation theory still apply but some of the detail requires further treatment.
This fourth edition provides an essential basis for an understanding of many of the physical and mechanical properties of crystalline solids. This new edition has been extensively revised and updated to reflect developments in the understanding of the subject, whilst retaining the clarity and comprehensibility of the previous editions.
Readership
Important undergraduate text on materials engineering courses
Table of Contents
Defects in Crystals; Crystalline materials; Simple crystal structures; Observation of Dislocations: Surface methods; Decoration methods; Electron microscopy; Movement of Dislocations: Concept of slip; Dislocations and slip; The slip plane; Cross slip; Elastic dislocation; Dislocations in Face-Centred Cubic Metals: Perfect dislocations; Partial dislocations - the Shockley partial; Dislocations in Other Crystal Structures: Dislocations in hexagonal close-packed metals; Dislocations in body-centred cubic metals; Jogs and the Intersection of Dislocations: Intersection of dislocations; Movement of dislocations containing elementary jogs; Origin and Multiplication of Dislocations: Dislocations in freshly grown crystals; Homogeneous nucleation of dislocations; Dislocation Arrays and Crystal Boundaries: Plastic deformation, recovery and recrystallisation; Simple dislocation boundaries; Strength of Crystalline Solids: Temperature-and strain-rate-dependence of the flow stress; The Peierls stress and lattice resistance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 2nd July 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524900
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750646819
About the Author
Derek Hull
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering, University of Liverpool, UK
D. J. Bacon
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering, University of Liverpool, UK
Reviews
'As we grow older, we tend to grow fatter but wiser. This is certainly the case of the 4th edition of 'Introduction to Dislocations'.......the book is excellent value and there is no excuse why every student of metallurgy should not be familiar with its contents, and every researcher have it readily to hand.' Steel Times, September 2001 'Professor Hull has written a book which is so carefully constructed and so outstandingly useful to such a wide range of students that it is difficult to find superlatives to praise it.' The Faraday Society 'One of the most striking advantages of the book is the concise and lucid text...There are many books dealing with dislocations but only one up-to-date introduction. It is warmly recommended to teachers and students in solid state sciences' Crystallization Technology