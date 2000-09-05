Introduction to Digital Signal Processing
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Digital Signal Processing covers the basic theory and practice of digital signal processing (DSP) at an introductory level. As with all volumes in the Essential Electronics Series, this book retains the unique formula of minimal mathematics and straightforward explanations. The author has included examples throughout of the standard software design package, MATLAB and screen dumps are used widely throughout to illustrate the text.
Ideal for students on degree and diploma level courses in electric and electronic engineering, 'Introduction to Digital Signal Processing' contains numerous worked examples throughout as well as further problems with solutions to enable students to work both independently and in conjunction with their course.
Key Features
- Assumes only minimum knowledge of mathematics and electronics
- Concise and written in a straightforward and accessible style
- Packed with worked examples, exercises and self-assesment questions
Readership
Level 3 and 4
Table of Contents
The basics
Discrete signals and systems
The z-plane
The design of IIR filters
The design of FIR filters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 161
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 5th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650489
About the Author
Robert Meddins
Affiliations and Expertise
University of East Anglia, UK
Reviews
"A great strength of the text is the large number of worked examples that the reader can comfortably accomplish given a modest level of prior knowledge... Helpful recap sections are provided for those who feel rusty." --Times Higher Education Supplement