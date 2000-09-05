Introduction to Digital Signal Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650489, 9780080535005

Introduction to Digital Signal Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Meddins
eBook ISBN: 9780080535005
Paperback ISBN: 9780750650489
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 5th September 2000
Page Count: 161
Description

Introduction to Digital Signal Processing covers the basic theory and practice of digital signal processing (DSP) at an introductory level. As with all volumes in the Essential Electronics Series, this book retains the unique formula of minimal mathematics and straightforward explanations. The author has included examples throughout of the standard software design package, MATLAB and screen dumps are used widely throughout to illustrate the text.

Ideal for students on degree and diploma level courses in electric and electronic engineering, 'Introduction to Digital Signal Processing' contains numerous worked examples throughout as well as further problems with solutions to enable students to work both independently and in conjunction with their course.

Key Features

  • Assumes only minimum knowledge of mathematics and electronics
  • Concise and written in a straightforward and accessible style
  • Packed with worked examples, exercises and self-assesment questions

Readership

Level 3 and 4

Table of Contents

The basics
Discrete signals and systems
The z-plane
The design of IIR filters
The design of FIR filters

Details

No. of pages:
161
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080535005
Paperback ISBN:
9780750650489

About the Author

Robert Meddins

Affiliations and Expertise

University of East Anglia, UK

Reviews

"A great strength of the text is the large number of worked examples that the reader can comfortably accomplish given a modest level of prior knowledge... Helpful recap sections are provided for those who feel rusty." --Times Higher Education Supplement

