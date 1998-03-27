Introduction to Digital Electronics
1st Edition
Description
This text takes the student from the very basics of digital electronics to an introduction of state-of-the-art techniques used in the field. It is ideal for any engineering or science student who wishes to study the subject from its basic principles as well as serving as a guide to more advanced topics for readers already familiar with the subject. The coverage is sufficiently in-depth to allow the reader to progress smoothly onto higher level texts.
Readership
1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses.
Table of Contents
Introduction and Basic Principles - introduction Boolean algebra Number systems Combinational Logic - Introduction Sum of products representation The negative logic approach Minimalisation Common combinational circuits The 4-bit adder; a design example Systollic (iterative) arrays General sums of products circuits Hazards in combinational circuits Fault diagnosis Sequential ciruits - Introduction Asynchronous sequential circuits Flip flops Registers Counters Synchronous sequential circuits Choosing a Means of Implementation - Introduction Technology The level of integration Possible Design Routes - Discrete implementation PAL, PLA, EPLD implementation Mask programmable gate arrays Field programmable gate arrays Standard cell Full custom VHDL Digital Meets Analogue Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 27th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534992
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340645703
About the Author
J. Crowe
Barrie Hayes-Gill
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK
