Introduction to Digital Electronics - 1st Edition

Introduction to Digital Electronics

1st Edition

Authors: J. Crowe Barrie Hayes-Gill
eBook ISBN: 9780080534992
Paperback ISBN: 9780340645703
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th March 1998
Page Count: 336
Description

This text takes the student from the very basics of digital electronics to an introduction of state-of-the-art techniques used in the field. It is ideal for any engineering or science student who wishes to study the subject from its basic principles as well as serving as a guide to more advanced topics for readers already familiar with the subject. The coverage is sufficiently in-depth to allow the reader to progress smoothly onto higher level texts.

Readership

1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Basic Principles - introduction Boolean algebra Number systems Combinational Logic - Introduction Sum of products representation The negative logic approach Minimalisation Common combinational circuits The 4-bit adder; a design example Systollic (iterative) arrays General sums of products circuits Hazards in combinational circuits Fault diagnosis Sequential ciruits - Introduction Asynchronous sequential circuits Flip flops Registers Counters Synchronous sequential circuits Choosing a Means of Implementation - Introduction Technology The level of integration Possible Design Routes - Discrete implementation PAL, PLA, EPLD implementation Mask programmable gate arrays Field programmable gate arrays Standard cell Full custom VHDL Digital Meets Analogue Index.

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080534992
Paperback ISBN:
9780340645703

J. Crowe

Barrie Hayes-Gill

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nottingham, UK

An excellent 1st year introductory text.,Dr N G Emerson, University of Surrey, UK,

