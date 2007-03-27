Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528285, 9780080495767

Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging

1st Edition

Authors: Susumu Mori
eBook ISBN: 9780080495767
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528285
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th March 2007
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.00
71.40
11600.00
9860.00
123.64
105.09
121.00
102.85
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
113.64
96.59
116.00
98.60
69.99
59.49
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The concept of Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) is often difficult to grasp, even for Magnetic Resonance physicists. Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging uses extensive illustrations (not equations) to help readers to understand how DTI works. Emphasis is placed on the interpretation of DTI images, the design of DTI experiments, and the forms of application studies. The theory of DTI is constantly evolving and so there is a need for a textbook that explains how the technique works in a way that is easy to understand - Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging fills this gap.

Key Features

  • Uses extensive illustrations to explain the concept of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
  • Easy to understand, even without a background in physics
  • Includes sections on image interpretation, experimental design and applications

Readership

The book is targeted toward students (with Biology and Medicine major), researchers (in Radiology, Neurology, Psychology, Psychiatry, Geriatric, Paediatric and Neuroscience), and clinicians with or without a background in physics.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Basics of diffusion measurement
Chapter 2: Anatomy of diffusion measurement
Chapter 3: Mathematics of diffusion measurement
Chapter 4: Principle of Diffusion tensor imaging
Chapter 5: Mathematics of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
Chapter 6: Practical aspects of Diffusion Tensor
Chapter 7: New image contrasts from Diffusion
Chapter 8: Limitations and Improvement of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
Chapter 9: Three-dimensional tract reconstruction
Chapter 10: Quantification Approaches
Chapter 11: Application studies

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080495767
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528285

About the Author

Susumu Mori

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.