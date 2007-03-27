Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging
1st Edition
Description
The concept of Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) is often difficult to grasp, even for Magnetic Resonance physicists. Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging uses extensive illustrations (not equations) to help readers to understand how DTI works. Emphasis is placed on the interpretation of DTI images, the design of DTI experiments, and the forms of application studies. The theory of DTI is constantly evolving and so there is a need for a textbook that explains how the technique works in a way that is easy to understand - Introduction to Diffusion Tensor Imaging fills this gap.
Key Features
- Uses extensive illustrations to explain the concept of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
- Easy to understand, even without a background in physics
- Includes sections on image interpretation, experimental design and applications
Readership
The book is targeted toward students (with Biology and Medicine major), researchers (in Radiology, Neurology, Psychology, Psychiatry, Geriatric, Paediatric and Neuroscience), and clinicians with or without a background in physics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basics of diffusion measurement
Chapter 2: Anatomy of diffusion measurement
Chapter 3: Mathematics of diffusion measurement
Chapter 4: Principle of Diffusion tensor imaging
Chapter 5: Mathematics of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
Chapter 6: Practical aspects of Diffusion Tensor
Chapter 7: New image contrasts from Diffusion
Chapter 8: Limitations and Improvement of Diffusion Tensor Imaging
Chapter 9: Three-dimensional tract reconstruction
Chapter 10: Quantification Approaches
Chapter 11: Application studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 27th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528285
About the Author
Susumu Mori
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA