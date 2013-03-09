Introduction to Dental Materials
4th Edition
Description
Now published with an accompanying on-line self-assessment module, the latest edition of this highly successful textbook presents the core information required for students of dental material science. Designed specifically for BDS exam and equivalent candidates, this book is also suitable for post-graduate students and practitioners with an interest in the field.
Key Features
- Characterized by an accessible and friendly style, providing ‘need to know’ information only – perfect for the busy student!
- Rich with pull-out boxes, tables, line artworks and photographs
- Helps the reader recall the underlying basis of the subject – essential facts relating to chemical bonding, metals, ceramics and polymers
- Ideal preparation for clinical practice - equips the reader with the information required to safely assess the potential of new dental materials
- Explains the terminology used in the description of material behaviour
- Explores the use of clinical dental materials including resin bonding to enamel and dentine, impression materials, the principles of adhesion as well as issues relating to pulpal protection and the use of post-core endodontic systems
- Describes the use of laboratory and related dental materials to enable better communication with the laboratory team
Table of Contents
1.1 Biomaterials, safety and biocompatibility
1.2 Atomic building blocks
1.3 Structure of ceramics
1.4 Structure of metals and alloys
1.5 Structure of polymers
1.6 Mechanical properties
1.7 Physical properties
1.8 Chemical properties
1.9 Principles of adhesionSECTION TWO Clinical Dental Materials
2.1 Dental amalgams
2.2 Resin composites and polyacid-modified resin composites
2.3 Glass–ionomer cements and resin-modified glass–ionomer cements
2.4 Intermediate restorative materials
2.5 Enamel and dentine bonding
2.6 Endodontic materials
2.7 Impression materialsSECTION THREE Laboratory and Related Dental Materials
3.1 Models, dies and refractories
3.2 Denture base resins
3.3 Casting alloys for metallic restorations
3.4 Dental ceramics
3.5 Metal-bonded ceramics
3.6 All-ceramic restorations: high-strength core ceramics
3.7 All-ceramic restorations: resin-bonded ceramics
3.8 Luting agents
3.9 Stainless steel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 9th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437819
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723436591
About the Author
Richard Van Noort
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dental Materials Science, University of Sheffield, UK
Reviews
A feature likely to benefit dental students is the ‘online assessment tool’ accessed through a supplementary website, available when a code from within the book is entered. More than 500 questions can be viewed in either a ‘study mode’, where feedback and discussion is offered, or in an ‘assessment mode’ where questions are encountered under exam conditions. Both can be attempted through three levels of difficulty and are an excellent way to consolidate new found knowledge on this subject. It is an invaluable resource for an undergraduate to enhance their revision.
The book successfully covers all aspects of materials used in the profession from the safety and biocompatibility to clinican application and laboratory-based uses...The book is an extremely useful tool for dental undergraduates, covering the full curriculum on dental materials in a comprehensive and easily understood manner, aided throughout by high quality full-colour illustrations.Additionally, the book could certainly serve to benefit those sitting postgraduate exams and also more experienced clinicans seeking an aide-memoire. An Introduction to Dental Materials would be a valuable addition to the library of any dentist.
British Dental Journal, July 2013