A feature likely to benefit dental students is the ‘online assessment tool’ accessed through a supplementary website, available when a code from within the book is entered. More than 500 questions can be viewed in either a ‘study mode’, where feedback and discussion is offered, or in an ‘assessment mode’ where questions are encountered under exam conditions. Both can be attempted through three levels of difficulty and are an excellent way to consolidate new found knowledge on this subject. It is an invaluable resource for an undergraduate to enhance their revision.

The book successfully covers all aspects of materials used in the profession from the safety and biocompatibility to clinican application and laboratory-based uses...The book is an extremely useful tool for dental undergraduates, covering the full curriculum on dental materials in a comprehensive and easily understood manner, aided throughout by high quality full-colour illustrations.Additionally, the book could certainly serve to benefit those sitting postgraduate exams and also more experienced clinicans seeking an aide-memoire. An Introduction to Dental Materials would be a valuable addition to the library of any dentist.

British Dental Journal, July 2013