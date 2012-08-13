Introduction to Crime Scene Photography
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Crime Scene Photography acquaints the reader with the essentials of basic crime scene photography techniques. It looks at the concepts related to composition and relates them to the types of photographs captured by crime scene photographers. It explains how to capture images based on the exposure settings chosen to produce the effect desired. It considers the techniques used needed to control and maximize Depth of Field (DOF), and reviews how the different lenses will affect an image.
Organized into seven chapters, the book begins with an overview of crime scene photography and composition, including the three cardinal rules of good photography. It then proceeds with a discussion of the benefits of bounce flash and how to utilize this technique to properly compose the subject of interest. It also explains how to capture any image necessary at the crime scene by combining the concepts of composition, nonflash exposure, DOF, flash exposure, and the use of various types of lenses. In addition, the reader is introduced to various energy sources and filters, digital processing of evidentiary photography, and legal issues related to photographs and digital images. Examples and illustrations are provided throughout to demonstrate how the concepts examined tend to form a sort of symbiotic relationship.
This text will benefit scene investigators and photographers, forensic consultants, forensic scientists, undergraduate students in forensic and/or criminal justice programs, law enforcement professionals, and anyone who wants to acquire the skills needed to be a successful crime scene photographer.
Key Features
- Contains over 350 high-quality 4-color images
- Rules of Thumb are included to highlight key concepts
Readership
Undergraduate students in forensic and/or criminal justice programs, law enforcement training centers, police academies and local agencies. Crime scene investigators/photographers, forensic consultants, forensic scientists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. An Overview of Crime Scene Photography and Composition
Learning Objectives
Photo Documentation Forms
Rule of Thumb 1-1
Rule of Thumb 1-2
Composition and Full Field of View Responsibility
Cardinal Rule I: Fill the Frame
Cardinal Rule II: Keep the Film Plane Parallel
Rule of Thumb 1-3
Rule of Thumb 1-4
Cardinal Rule III: Maximize the Depth of Field (DOF)
Chapter Summary
Suggested Readings
Chapter 2. Exposure
Learning Objectives
The Proper Exposure Triangle
Exposure Stops
Exposure Variables
Rule of Thumb 2-1
Rule of Thumb 2-2
Rule of Thumb 2-3
Rule of Thumb 2-4
Rule of Thumb 2-5
Reciprocal Exposures
Rule of Thumb 2-6
The Reflective Light Meter
Normal Versus Non-normal Scenes
Tools for Determining Proper Exposures with Tricky Scenes
Exposure Modes
Bracketing
The F/16 Sunny Day Rule
Common Filters
Chapter Summary
Suggested Readings
Chapter 3. Focus, Depth of Field, and Lenses
Learning Objectives
Focus
Rule of Thumb 3-1
Rule of Thumb 3-2
Depth of Field (DOF)
Rule of Thumb 3-3
Lenses
Rule of Thumb 3-4
Chapter Summary
Suggested Readings
Chapter 4. Electronic Flash
Learning Objectives
Manual Flash Exposure Mode
Rule of Thumb 4-1
Rule of Thumb 4-2
Rule of Thumb 4-3
Automatic and Dedicated/TTL Flash Exposure Modes
Fill-In Flash
Rule of Thumb 4-2
Direct Light
Oblique Light: Hard and Soft Shadows
Bounce Flash
Rule of Thumb 4-4
Aperture Priority Mode for Large, Dimly Lit Scenes
Chapter Summary
Suggested Readings
Chapter 5. Energy Filters and Sensors
Learning Objectives
The Spectrum
UV/IR Cameras
Film and Other Camera Sensors
Light (Energy)
Filters
Reflectance
Luminescence
Chapter Summary
Suggested Reading
Chapter 6. Digital Processing of Evidentiary Photography
Learning Objectives
In the Beginning
That Really Bytes!
Do You Give a RIP? Raster Graphics versus Vector Graphics
The Speed of Light … I Mean Bits
Taking a Bite (Make that Byte) Out of Digital Imaging
Some Like Their Data RAW
Guidelines and Standards
Image Classifications
The Ball Is in Your Court
Reliability
Reproducibility
Security
Discovery
Case Law
What Goes in Must Come out … Sort of
Pixels, Dots, and Samples, Oh My
Can You See it Now?
Image Processing Guidelines
Supplemental Guidelines for Brush Tools (Burn and Dodge)
Summary
Suggested Reading
Chapter 7. Legal Issues Related to Photographs and Digital Images
Learning Objectives
Photographs and Digital Images as Evidence
A Fair and Accurate Representation of the Scene
Authentic
Relevant and Material
Legal Implications of Digital Imaging
Chapter Summary
Suggested Readings
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 13th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865434
About the Author
Edward Robinson
Edward M. Robinson began his career in law enforcement in 1971, with the Arlington County (Virginia) Police Department (ACPD). After 25 years with the ACPD, Mr. Robinson created the Crime Scene Investigation concentration at The George Washington University for their Master of Forensic Science degree program, and continues there today.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Forensic Science Department, The George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Reviews
"The book initiates the novice to all the essentials of basic crime scene photography techniques." --Evidence Technology Magazine, July-August 2013