Introduction to Continuum Mechanics
4th Edition
Description
Continuum Mechanics is a branch of physical mechanics that describes the macroscopic mechanical behavior of solid or fluid materials considered to be continuously distributed. It is fundamental to the fields of civil, mechanical, chemical and bioengineering. This time-tested text has been used for over 35 years to introduce junior and senior-level undergraduate engineering students, as well as graduate students, to the basic principles of continuum mechanics and their applications to real engineering problems. The text begins with a detailed presentation of the coordinate invariant quantity, the tensor, introduced as a linear transformation. This is then followed by the formulation of the kinematics of deformation, large as well as very small, the description of stresses and the basic laws of continuum mechanics. As applications of these laws, the behaviors of certain material idealizations (models) including the elastic, viscous and viscoelastic materials, are presented.
This new edition offers expanded coverage of the subject matter both in terms of details and contents, providing greater flexibility for either a one or two-semester course in either continuum mechanics or elasticity. Although this current edition has expanded the coverage of the subject matter, it nevertheless uses the same approach as that in the earlier editions - that one can cover advanced topics in an elementary way that go from simple to complex, using a wealth of illustrative examples and problems. It is, and will remain, one of the most accessible textbooks on this challenging engineering subject.
Key Features
- Significantly expanded coverage of elasticity in Chapter 5, including solutions of some 3-D problems based on the fundamental potential functions approach
- New section at the end of Chapter 4 devoted to the integral formulation of the field equations
- Seven new appendices appear at the end of the relevant chapters to help make each chapter more self-contained
- Expanded and improved problem sets providing both intellectual challenges and engineering applications
Readership
Upper undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace and bio engineering
Table of Contents
Introduction: Continuum Theory, Contents of Continuum Mechanics
TENSORS
Part A: The Indicial Notation
Part B: Tensors
Part C: Tensor Calculus
Part D: Curvilinear Coordinates
KINEMATICS OF A CONTINUUM; STRESS; THE ELASTIC SOLID
Part A: Linear Isotropic Elastic Solid
Part B: Linear Anisotropic Elastic Solid
Part C: Constitutive Equation for Isotropic Elastic Solid Under Large Deformation
NEWTONIAN VISCOUS FLUID; INTEGRAL FORMULATION OF GENERAL PRINCIPLES; NON-NEWTONIAN FLUDS
Part A: Linear Viscoelastic Fluid
Part B: Nonlinear Viscoelastic Fluid
Part C: Viscometric Flow of Simple Fluid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 20th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942520
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750685603
About the Author
W Michael Lai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering & Orthopaedic Bioengineering, Columbia University, New York, USA
David Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist at Weidlinger Associates, Inc., New York, NY, USA
Erhard Krempl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, USA