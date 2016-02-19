Introduction to Communication Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080168036, 9781483145563

Introduction to Communication Theory

1st Edition

Authors: Martin S. Roden
eBook ISBN: 9781483145563
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 286
Description

Introduction to Communication Theory encompasses the body of knowledge contained in a quarter course in Communication Theory taught at the California State College, L.A. Organized into six chapters, this book first addresses the mathematical groundwork of signal analysis. Chapter 2 then applies this to the study of linear systems with emphasis upon filter theory. Subsequent chapters apply the developed theory to various communication systems, particularly in the study of amplitude, frequency, and pulse modulation. The last chapter describes the techniques of noise analysis.
This text will be very useful to students in the field of communications.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction to the Student

Chapter 1 Signal Analysis

1.1 Orthogonal Vector Spaces

1.2 Orthogonal Function Spaces

1.3 Fourier Series

1.4 Complex Fourier Spectrum

1.5 The Fourier Transform

1.6 Convolution

Graphical Convolution

Parseval's Theorem

1.7 Properties of the Fourier Transform

1.8 Singularity Functions

1.9 Periodic Time Functions

1.10 The Sampling Theorem

Conclusions

Problems

Chapter 2 Linear Systems

2.1 The System Function

2.2 Complex Transfer Function

2.3 Filters

Ideal Low Pass Filter

Ideal Band Pass Filter

2.4 Causality

2.5 Practical Filters

Low Pass Filter

Band Pass Filter

2.6 Rise Time and Pulse Width

2.7 Power and Energy

Problems

Chapter 3 Amplitude Modulation Systems

3.1 Modulation

3.2 Double Sideband Suppressed Carrier AM

3.3 Modulators

3.4 Demodulators

3.5 Problems in Synchronous Demodulation

3.6 AM Transmitted Carrier

3.7 The Envelope Detector

3.8 Envelopes and Pre-Envelopes of Waveforms

3.9 The Superheterodyne AM Receiver

3.10 Single Sideband

3.11 Vestigial Sideband Transmission

Problems

Chapter 4 Frequency and Phase Modulation

4.1 Narrowband FM

4.2 Wideband FM

4.3 Modulators

4.4 Demodulators

4.5 Phase Modulation

4.6 Broadcast FM and FM Stereo

Problems

Chapter 5 Pulse Modulation

5.1 Sending Analog Signals by Discrete Techniques

5.2 PAM - General Description

5.3 Modulation and Demodulation of PAM

5.4 Alternate Types of Analog Pulse Modulation

5.5 Pulse Code Modulation

5.6 Time Division Multiplexing

Problems

Chapter 6 An Introduction to Noise Analysis

6.1 What is Noise?

6.2 Basic Elements of Probability Theory

Random Variables

Density Function

Functions of a Random Variable

Expected Values

6.3 Stochastic Processes

6.4 White Noise

6.5 Some Concluding Remarks

Problems

Appendix I List of Symbols

Appendix II Table of Fourier Transforms

Index

About the Author

Martin S. Roden

