Introduction to Communication Theory encompasses the body of knowledge contained in a quarter course in Communication Theory taught at the California State College, L.A. Organized into six chapters, this book first addresses the mathematical groundwork of signal analysis. Chapter 2 then applies this to the study of linear systems with emphasis upon filter theory. Subsequent chapters apply the developed theory to various communication systems, particularly in the study of amplitude, frequency, and pulse modulation. The last chapter describes the techniques of noise analysis.

