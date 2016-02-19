Introduction to Communication Theory
1st Edition
Authors: Martin S. Roden
eBook ISBN: 9781483145563
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 286
Description
Introduction to Communication Theory encompasses the body of knowledge contained in a quarter course in Communication Theory taught at the California State College, L.A.
Organized into six chapters, this book first addresses the mathematical groundwork of signal analysis. Chapter 2 then applies this to the study of linear systems with emphasis upon filter theory. Subsequent chapters apply the developed theory to various communication systems, particularly in the study of amplitude, frequency, and pulse modulation. The last chapter describes the techniques of noise analysis.
This text will be very useful to students in the field of communications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction to the Student
Chapter 1 Signal Analysis
1.1 Orthogonal Vector Spaces
1.2 Orthogonal Function Spaces
1.3 Fourier Series
1.4 Complex Fourier Spectrum
1.5 The Fourier Transform
1.6 Convolution
Graphical Convolution
Parseval's Theorem
1.7 Properties of the Fourier Transform
1.8 Singularity Functions
1.9 Periodic Time Functions
1.10 The Sampling Theorem
Conclusions
Problems
Chapter 2 Linear Systems
2.1 The System Function
2.2 Complex Transfer Function
2.3 Filters
Ideal Low Pass Filter
Ideal Band Pass Filter
2.4 Causality
2.5 Practical Filters
Low Pass Filter
Band Pass Filter
2.6 Rise Time and Pulse Width
2.7 Power and Energy
Problems
Chapter 3 Amplitude Modulation Systems
3.1 Modulation
3.2 Double Sideband Suppressed Carrier AM
3.3 Modulators
3.4 Demodulators
3.5 Problems in Synchronous Demodulation
3.6 AM Transmitted Carrier
3.7 The Envelope Detector
3.8 Envelopes and Pre-Envelopes of Waveforms
3.9 The Superheterodyne AM Receiver
3.10 Single Sideband
3.11 Vestigial Sideband Transmission
Problems
Chapter 4 Frequency and Phase Modulation
4.1 Narrowband FM
4.2 Wideband FM
4.3 Modulators
4.4 Demodulators
4.5 Phase Modulation
4.6 Broadcast FM and FM Stereo
Problems
Chapter 5 Pulse Modulation
5.1 Sending Analog Signals by Discrete Techniques
5.2 PAM - General Description
5.3 Modulation and Demodulation of PAM
5.4 Alternate Types of Analog Pulse Modulation
5.5 Pulse Code Modulation
5.6 Time Division Multiplexing
Problems
Chapter 6 An Introduction to Noise Analysis
6.1 What is Noise?
6.2 Basic Elements of Probability Theory
Random Variables
Density Function
Functions of a Random Variable
Expected Values
6.3 Stochastic Processes
6.4 White Noise
6.5 Some Concluding Remarks
Problems
Appendix I List of Symbols
Appendix II Table of Fourier Transforms
Index
About the Author
Martin S. Roden
