Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology - Text and Study Guide Package
10th Edition
Authors: Constance Visovsky Cheryl Zambroski Shirley Hosler
Paperback ISBN: 9780323828598
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323828598
About the Authors
Constance Visovsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs & Partnerships, Director of Diversity, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Cheryl Zambroski
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Shirley Hosler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Faculty, Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, New Mexico
