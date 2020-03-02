Introduction to Clinical Engineering focuses on the engineering practice where applied within the healthcare delivery system, often defined as clinical engineering. Readers will explore the fundamental concepts integral to the support of healthcare technology to advance patient care. Clinical engineers have as their primary mission the availability of appropriate medical devices, utilized by trained clinicians, to promote safe and effective medical care. This unique and interdisciplinary field is part of the healthcare team and serves as the connection between engineering and medicine.

This book is aimed at practitioners, managers, students, and educators to serve as a resource that offers a broad perspective of the applications of engineering principles, such as lifecycle planning, systems thinking, risk analysis, and human factors, in healthcare. This book will be an invaluable tool for the healthcare technology management workforce who are involved in the field of medicine and seek to support safe and effective patient care. The book can serve as a guide to the profession, exploring the discipline in depth.