Introduction to Clinical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181034

Introduction to Clinical Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Samantha Jacques Barbara Christe
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181034
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 370
Description

Introduction to Clinical Engineering focuses on the engineering practice where applied within the healthcare delivery system, often defined as clinical engineering. Readers will explore the fundamental concepts integral to the support of healthcare technology to advance patient care. Clinical engineers have as their primary mission the availability of appropriate medical devices, utilized by trained clinicians, to promote safe and effective medical care. This unique and interdisciplinary field is part of the healthcare team and serves as the connection between engineering and medicine.

This book is aimed at practitioners, managers, students, and educators to serve as a resource that offers a broad perspective of the applications of engineering principles, such as lifecycle planning, systems thinking, risk analysis, and human factors, in healthcare. This book will be an invaluable tool for the healthcare technology management workforce who are involved in the field of medicine and seek to support safe and effective patient care. The book can serve as a guide to the profession, exploring the discipline in depth.

Key Features

  • Offers readers an in-depth look into the support and implementation of existing medical technology used for patient care in a clinical setting
  • Provides basic insights into the clinical engineering profession, focusing on engineering principles as applied to the US healthcare system
  • Explores healthcare technology basics, hospital and systems safety, information technology and interoperability with medical devices, clinical facilities management, as well as human resource management in an HTM team

Readership

Professionals in clinical engineering, biomedical engineering, healthcare technology management; graduate and upper-division undergraduate students in biomedical engineering courses

Table of Contents

1. The Profession
2. Healthcare Technology Basics
3. Healthcare Technology Management
4. Safety and Systems Safety
5. Information Technology
6. Facilities Management
7. Human resource management

About the Author

Samantha Jacques

Dr. Jacques is the Director of Clinical Engineering at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She works closely with Information Technology and Nursing Clinical Informatics on all device integration and alarm management activities. She works closely with Facilities and Finance on equipment planning, expansion efforts and capital planning for the Penn State Health System. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the AAMI Standards Committee. Prior to Penn State, she was Director of Biomedical Engineering at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA, USA

Barbara Christe

Dr. Christe is the Program Director of Healthcare Engineering Technology Management and Associate Professor of Engineering Technology at the Purdue School of Engineering & Technology, Indiana University-Purdue University. Her professional focus is on the support of technology in the clinical setting and safe and effective patient care; her research focuses on radio frequency identification (RFID) in medical applications

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue School of Engineering and Technology, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN, USA

