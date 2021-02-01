Introduction to Chemical Engineering Analysis Using Mathematica
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Introduction to Chemical Engineering Analysis Using Mathematica, Second Edition reviews the processes and designs used to manufacture, use, and dispose of chemical products-and to Mathematica, one of the most powerful mathematical software tools available for symbolic, numerical, and graphical computing. Analysis and computation are explained simultaneously. The book covers the core concepts of chemical engineering, ranging from the conservation of mass and energy to chemical kinetics. At the same time the text shows how to use the latest version of Mathematica, from the basics of writing a few lines of code through developing entire analysis programs.This second edition has been fully revised and updated, and includes analyses of the conservation of energy, whereas the first edition focused on only the conservation of mass and, for the most part, only ordinary differential equations.
Key Features
- Fully revised and updated new edition, extended with conservation of energy
- Covers a large number of topics in chemical engineering analysis particularly with applications to reaction systems
- Well-structured book including many detailed examples
- Contains updated and new worked problems at the end of the book
- Written by prominent scientist in the field
Readership
Practicing chemical engineers, professional chemists, materials scientists, and applied physicists; Undergraduates taking first courses in chemical engineering and graduates taking courses in analysis and computing
Table of Contents
- A Primer of Mathematica
2. Elementary-Single-Component Systems
3. The Draining Tank and Related Systems
4. Multiple-Component Systems
5. Multiple Phases - Mass Transfer
6. Adsorption and Permeation
7. Reacting Systems - Kinetics and Batch Reactors
8. Semi-Continuous Flow Reactors
9. Continuous Stirred Tank and the Plug Flow Reactors
10. Worked Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200513
About the Author
Henry Foley
Henry C. “Hank” Foley, Ph.D., is the fourth president of New York Institute of Technology. He joined the university in June 2017 after serving as interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at Penn State he was the Walter L. Robb Professor and Head of Chemical Engineering, and eventually the vice president for research and dean of the graduate school. He has held faculty appointments at MU, Penn State, and the University of Delaware. An accomplished researcher who has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing the study of nanotechnology, Foley holds 16 patents, has written more than 200 articles, book chapters and conference proceedings. Foley is an elected fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Chemical Society’s Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Inventors.
Affiliations and Expertise
New York Institute of Technology, President, New York, NY, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.