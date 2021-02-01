COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Introduction to Chemical Engineering Analysis Using Mathematica - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128200513

Introduction to Chemical Engineering Analysis Using Mathematica

2nd Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Henry Foley
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200513
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 612
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
130.00
115.00
209.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Chemical Engineering Analysis Using Mathematica, Second Edition reviews the processes and designs used to manufacture, use, and dispose of chemical products-and to Mathematica, one of the most powerful mathematical software tools available for symbolic, numerical, and graphical computing. Analysis and computation are explained simultaneously. The book covers the core concepts of chemical engineering, ranging from the conservation of mass and energy to chemical kinetics. At the same time the text shows how to use the latest version of Mathematica, from the basics of writing a few lines of code through developing entire analysis programs.This second edition has been fully revised and updated, and includes analyses of the conservation of energy, whereas the first edition focused on only the conservation of mass and, for the most part, only ordinary differential equations.

Key Features

  • Fully revised and updated new edition, extended with conservation of energy
  • Covers a large number of topics in chemical engineering analysis particularly with applications to reaction systems
  • Well-structured book including many detailed examples
  • Contains updated and new worked problems at the end of the book
  • Written by prominent scientist in the field

Readership

Practicing chemical engineers, professional chemists, materials scientists, and applied physicists; Undergraduates taking first courses in chemical engineering and graduates taking courses in analysis and computing

Table of Contents

  1. A Primer of Mathematica
    2. Elementary-Single-Component Systems
    3. The Draining Tank and Related Systems
    4. Multiple-Component Systems
    5. Multiple Phases - Mass Transfer
    6. Adsorption and Permeation
    7. Reacting Systems - Kinetics and Batch Reactors
    8. Semi-Continuous Flow Reactors
    9. Continuous Stirred Tank and the Plug Flow Reactors
    10. Worked Problems

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200513

About the Author

Henry Foley

Henry C. “Hank” Foley, Ph.D., is the fourth president of New York Institute of Technology. He joined the university in June 2017 after serving as interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at Penn State he was the Walter L. Robb Professor and Head of Chemical Engineering, and eventually the vice president for research and dean of the graduate school. He has held faculty appointments at MU, Penn State, and the University of Delaware. An accomplished researcher who has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing the study of nanotechnology, Foley holds 16 patents, has written more than 200 articles, book chapters and conference proceedings. Foley is an elected fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Chemical Society’s Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Inventors.

Affiliations and Expertise

New York Institute of Technology, President, New York, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.