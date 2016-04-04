Introduction to Bioplastics Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Background
- 1.2 Understanding Global Markets
- 1.3 Current Material Trends
- 1.4 Current Market Trends
- 1.5 Barriers to Biopolymer Commercialization
- References
- 2. Overview of Biodegradable Polymers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Definitions
- References
- 3. Mechanisms of Polymer Degradation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Polyesters
- 3.3 Polyamides
- 3.4 Polycarbonates
- 3.5 Polyurethanes
- 3.6 Polyacetals
- References
- 4. Fundamentals on Biodegradability
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Measurement of Biodegradability of Polymers
- 4.3 Factors Affecting Biodegradability
- References
- 5. Types of Biodegradable Polymers
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Bio-Based Polymers
- 5.3 Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers
- 5.4 Bio-Derived Polyethylene
- 5.5 Polymers from Bio-Based Monomers
- 5.6 Bio-Based Materials for Paper/Substrate Coatings
- References
- 6. Additives and Modifiers for Biopolymers
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Types of Additives and Modifiers
- 6.3 Additives and Modifiers for Bioolefins
- 6.4 Additives and Modifiers for Biopolymers
- 6.5 Effect on Properties
- References
- 7. Processing Biodegradable Polymers
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Injection Molding
- 7.3 Compression Molding
- 7.4 Film Casting
- 7.5 Blow Molding
- 7.6 Blown Film Extrusion
- 7.7 Thermoforming
- 7.8 Fiber Spinning
- References
- 8. Extrusion of Biopolymers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Conventional Extrusion of Biopolymers
- 8.3 Starch Extrusion
- 8.4 Extrusion Screw Designs
- References
- 9. Commercial Applications of Bioplastics
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Packaging
- 9.3 Bags
- 9.4 Disposable Housewares
- 9.5 Agriculture and Horticulture
- 9.6 Medical Devices
- 9.7 Consumer Electronics
- 9.8 Automotive
- References
- 10. New Developments
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Materials
- 10.3 Processing
- 10.4 Applications
- References
- Index
Description
Introduction to Bioplastics Engineering is a practical, user-friendly reference for plastics engineers working with biopolymers and biodegradable plastics that addresses topics that are required for the successful development of cohesive bioplastic products.
While there has been considerable demand for the use of bioplastics in industry, processing these bioplastics is a big challenge. The book provides plastics engineers and researchers with a fundamental, practical understanding of the differences between bioplastics and biodegradable polymers, along with guidance on the different methods used to process bioplastics.
The book also covers additives and modifiers for biopolymers and their effect on properties. Examples include commercial applications of bioplastics, current bioplastics being developed, and future trends in the industry.
This enables engineers, researchers, technicians, and students to understand the decisive relationship between different processing techniques, morphology, mechanical properties, and the further applications of bio-based polymers.
The book presents a true engineering approach for the industry on the processing of biopolymers and biodegradable plastics – discussing the ease of use of the polymer, mechanical and thermal properties, rate of biodegradation in particular environments, and pros and cons of particular bioplastics.
Key Features
- Enables engineers, researchers, technicians, and students to understand the decisive relationship between different processing techniques, morphology, mechanical properties, and the further applications of bio-based polymers.
- Covers additives and modifiers for biopolymers and their effect on properties
- Includes examples that illustrate the commercial applications of bioplastics, current bioplastics being developed, and future trends in the industry
Readership
Product development engineers in the field of plastics, particularly in processing and production of biopolymers. Design engineers involved in creating new products and substituting biopolymers into existing products, particularly in packaging, automotive, medical sectors. Biopolymer researchers seeking to learn more about processes and applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 4th April 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393966
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Syed Ali Ashter Author
Syed Ali Ashter, Principal at Ashter Consultancy LLC., has worked on developing medical devices from concept to commercialization, and in process development. He performed post-doctoral research on next generation formable films for the automotive industry at McMaster University, and received his Ph.D. in 2008 in Plastics Engineering from University of Massachusetts Lowell. He has been on the Board of Directors of the Medical Plastics division of the Society of Plastics Engineers since 2012. He has published two books: ‘Thermoforming of Single and Multilayer Laminates’ at the end of 2013, and ‘Introduction to Bioplastics Engineering’ in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal at Ashter Consultancy LLC., Massachusetts, USA