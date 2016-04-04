Introduction to Bioplastics Engineering is a practical, user-friendly reference for plastics engineers working with biopolymers and biodegradable plastics that addresses topics that are required for the successful development of cohesive bioplastic products.

While there has been considerable demand for the use of bioplastics in industry, processing these bioplastics is a big challenge. The book provides plastics engineers and researchers with a fundamental, practical understanding of the differences between bioplastics and biodegradable polymers, along with guidance on the different methods used to process bioplastics.

The book also covers additives and modifiers for biopolymers and their effect on properties. Examples include commercial applications of bioplastics, current bioplastics being developed, and future trends in the industry.

This enables engineers, researchers, technicians, and students to understand the decisive relationship between different processing techniques, morphology, mechanical properties, and the further applications of bio-based polymers.

The book presents a true engineering approach for the industry on the processing of biopolymers and biodegradable plastics – discussing the ease of use of the polymer, mechanical and thermal properties, rate of biodegradation in particular environments, and pros and cons of particular bioplastics.