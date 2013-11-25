Interview Techniques for UX Practitioners

Much of the work of user-centered design practitioners involves some type of interviewing. While interviewing is an important skill, many colleagues have little or no formal training in interviewing methods and often learn on the job with limited feedback on the quality of their interviews.

This book teaches readers about the three basic interview methods: structured interviews, semi-structured interviews, and unstructured interviews. The author discusses the various strengths, weaknesses, issues with each type of interview, and includes best practices and procedures for conducing effective and efficient interviews. The book dives into the detailed information about interviews that haven’t been discussed before – readers learn how and when to ask the "how" and "why" questions to get a deeper understanding of problems, concepts, and processes, as well as discussions on laddering and critical incident techniques.

Because so much of what UX practitioners do involves good interviewing skills, this is your one-stop resource with the definitions, processes, procedures and best practices on the basic approaches.