Interview Techniques for UX Practitioners
1st Edition
A User-Centered Design Method
Description
Much of the work of user-centered design practitioners involves some type of interviewing. While interviewing is an important skill, many colleagues have little or no formal training in interviewing methods and often learn on the job with limited feedback on the quality of their interviews.
This book teaches readers about the three basic interview methods: structured interviews, semi-structured interviews, and unstructured interviews. The author discusses the various strengths, weaknesses, issues with each type of interview, and includes best practices and procedures for conducing effective and efficient interviews. The book dives into the detailed information about interviews that haven’t been discussed before – readers learn how and when to ask the "how" and "why" questions to get a deeper understanding of problems, concepts, and processes, as well as discussions on laddering and critical incident techniques.
Because so much of what UX practitioners do involves good interviewing skills, this is your one-stop resource with the definitions, processes, procedures and best practices on the basic approaches.
Readership
interaction designers, usability professionals, user experience professionals, usability engineers, as well as human factors engineers and information architects
Table of Contents
Interviews
Chapter 1. Structured Interviews
Overview of Structured Interviews
When Should You Use Structured Interviews?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use Structured Interviews?
Procedures and Practical Advice on Structured Interviews
Variations and Extensions to Structured Interviews
Major Issues with Structured Interviews
Conclusions
Chapter 2. Semi-Structured Interviews
Overview of Semi-Structured Interviews
When Should You Use Semi-Structured Interviews?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use Semi-Structured Interviews?
Procedures and Practical Advice on Semi-Structured Interviews
Variations and Extensions to the Semi-Structured Interview Method
Major Issues with Semi-Structured Interviews
Conclusions
Chapter 3. Unstructured Interviews
Overview of Unstructured Interviews
When Should You Use Unstructured Interviews?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use Unstructured Interviews?
Procedures and Practical Advice on the Unstructured Interview Method
Variations and Extensions to Unstructured Interviews
Major Issues in the Use of the Unstructured Interview Method
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Phone Interviews
Overview of the Phone Interview Method
When Should You Use Phone Interviews?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use This Method?
Procedures and Practical Advice on Phone Interviews
Variations and Extensions to the Phone Interview Method
Major Issues in the Use of the Phone Interview Method
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Focus Groups
Overview of Focus Groups
When Should You Use Focus Groups?
Strengths
Weaknesses
What Do You Need to Use Focus Groups?
Procedures and Practical Advice on Focus Groups
Variations and Extensions to Focus Groups
Major Issues in Focus Groups
Conclusions
Chapter 6. General Interviewing Issues
Sampling Methods
The Use of Incentives
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104501
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124103931
About the Author
Chauncey Wilson
Chauncey Wilson is a UX Architect with 40 years of experience in human factors, usability, and user experience design. He has published and presented widely at UXPA, STC, CHI, APA, and HFES conferences. The author has published several books and chapters on usability engineering, brainstorming, surveys, victimization, and inspection methods. He has worked in small and large firms, started teams, consulted for a large firm, and consulted as a lone consultant. He enjoys the role of mentor and always tries to highlight the pros and cons of methods, principles, and processes. He is a member of the Skeptic’s society and enjoys the role of “Chief Skeptic.” Chauncey does not believe in magic numbers, miracle methods, or methodolotry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior User Researcher, Autodesk