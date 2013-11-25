Interview Techniques for UX Practitioners - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124103931, 9780124104501

Interview Techniques for UX Practitioners

1st Edition

A User-Centered Design Method

Authors: Chauncey Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780124104501
Paperback ISBN: 9780124103931
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13.99
11.89
19.95
16.96
21.77
18.50
16.95
14.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
19.95
16.96
12.99
11.04
16.95
14.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Much of the work of user-centered design practitioners involves some type of interviewing. While interviewing is an important skill, many colleagues have little or no formal training in interviewing methods and often learn on the job with limited feedback on the quality of their interviews.

This book teaches readers about the three basic interview methods: structured interviews, semi-structured interviews, and unstructured interviews. The author discusses the various strengths, weaknesses, issues with each type of interview, and includes best practices and procedures for conducing effective and efficient interviews. The book dives into the detailed information about interviews that haven’t been discussed before – readers learn how and when to ask the "how" and "why" questions to get a deeper understanding of problems, concepts, and processes, as well as discussions on laddering and critical incident techniques.

Because so much of what UX practitioners do involves good interviewing skills, this is your one-stop resource with the definitions, processes, procedures and best practices on the basic approaches.

Readership

interaction designers, usability professionals, user experience professionals, usability engineers, as well as human factors engineers and information architects

Table of Contents

Interviews

Chapter 1. Structured Interviews

Overview of Structured Interviews

When Should You Use Structured Interviews?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use Structured Interviews?

Procedures and Practical Advice on Structured Interviews

Variations and Extensions to Structured Interviews

Major Issues with Structured Interviews

Conclusions

Chapter 2. Semi-Structured Interviews

Overview of Semi-Structured Interviews

When Should You Use Semi-Structured Interviews?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use Semi-Structured Interviews?

Procedures and Practical Advice on Semi-Structured Interviews

Variations and Extensions to the Semi-Structured Interview Method

Major Issues with Semi-Structured Interviews

Conclusions

Chapter 3. Unstructured Interviews

Overview of Unstructured Interviews

When Should You Use Unstructured Interviews?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use Unstructured Interviews?

Procedures and Practical Advice on the Unstructured Interview Method

Variations and Extensions to Unstructured Interviews

Major Issues in the Use of the Unstructured Interview Method

Conclusions

Chapter 4. Phone Interviews

Overview of the Phone Interview Method

When Should You Use Phone Interviews?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use This Method?

Procedures and Practical Advice on Phone Interviews

Variations and Extensions to the Phone Interview Method

Major Issues in the Use of the Phone Interview Method

Conclusions

Chapter 5. Focus Groups

Overview of Focus Groups

When Should You Use Focus Groups?

Strengths

Weaknesses

What Do You Need to Use Focus Groups?

Procedures and Practical Advice on Focus Groups

Variations and Extensions to Focus Groups

Major Issues in Focus Groups

Conclusions

Chapter 6. General Interviewing Issues

Sampling Methods

The Use of Incentives

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124104501
Paperback ISBN:
9780124103931

About the Author

Chauncey Wilson

Chauncey Wilson

Chauncey Wilson is a UX Architect with 40 years of experience in human factors, usability, and user experience design. He has published and presented widely at UXPA, STC, CHI, APA, and HFES conferences. The author has published several books and chapters on usability engineering, brainstorming, surveys, victimization, and inspection methods. He has worked in small and large firms, started teams, consulted for a large firm, and consulted as a lone consultant. He enjoys the role of mentor and always tries to highlight the pros and cons of methods, principles, and processes. He is a member of the Skeptic’s society and enjoys the role of “Chief Skeptic.” Chauncey does not believe in magic numbers, miracle methods, or methodolotry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior User Researcher, Autodesk

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.