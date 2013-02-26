Interventions for Addiction

Preface

Scope and Format

Volume 3: Interventions for Addictions

Editors: Biographies

List of Contributors

Section 1: Treatment

Chapter 1. Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions

Definition

The Development of Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions

Role in Overall Treatment

Goals of BFIs

Proposed Active Ingredients of BFIs

Behaviors Addressed by BFIs

Feedback Content

Modalities

Populations

Summary

Chapter 2. Motivational Enhancement Approaches

Introduction

What Is Motivational Interviewing?

What Is Not Motivational Interviewing?

Principles

Techniques

Handling Resistance

Empirical Support

Other Applications

Learning Motivational Interviewing

Dissemination of Motivational Interviewing

Future Research Directions

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 3. Cognitive Behavioral Therapies

Introduction

History and Theoretical Underpinnings

Defining Elements of CBT

Empirical Support for CBT

Novel Methods of Delivery and Dissemination

Summary

See also

Chapter 4. Cue Exposure Treatments for Substance Use Disorders

Theoretical Rationale for CET

General Principles of CET

Assessments Used in CET

Cue Exposure with Urge Coping Skills for AUDs

Evidence-Based Effectiveness of CET

See also

Chapter 5. Contingency Management

Introduction

Reinforcers

Issues Central to CM

Efficacy

Dissemination and Uptake Challenges

Summary

See also

Chapter 6. Community Reinforcement Approaches: CRA and CRAFT

Community Reinforcement Approach: CRA

CRA Procedures

CRA Scientific Support

Community Reinforcement and Family Training: CRAFT

CRAFT Procedures

CRAFT Scientific Support

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 7. Behavioral Couples Therapy for Alcoholism

Introduction

Bi directional Association between Alcoholism and Intimate Relationships

Overview of BCT and Its Major Components

Empirical Support for BCT

Contraindications and Challenges to Using BCT

Future Directions

Summary

Chapter 8. Network Support Treatment for Alcohol Dependence

Introduction

The Problem of Relapse

Encouraging Participation in Non–alcohol-related Activities

The Social Network, AA, and Relapse

Project MATCH

The United Kingdom Alcohol Treatment Trial Social Behaviour and Network Therapy Study

Network Support Treatment

Structure of Network Support Treatment

Session Topics: Core Topics and Electives

Efficacy of Network Support Treatment

Network Support: Conclusion

See also

Chapter 9. Multisystemic Therapy for Adolescent Substance Use

Theoretical Bases of MST

Characteristics of MST Treatment

MST Treatment Principles and Process

Empirical Bases for MST

Dissemination of MST

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 10. Multidimensional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Abuse: A Developmental Approach

Ten Guiding Principles

Characteristics of the Treatment Program

Decision Rules About Individual, Family, or Extrafamilial Sessions

Manuals and Other Supporting Materials

Evidence on the Effects of Treatment

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse-Related Problems

School Functioning

Psychiatric Symptoms

Delinquent Behavior and Association with Delinquent Peers

Theory-Related Change: Family Functioning

Studies on the Therapeutic Process and Change Mechanisms

Economic Analyses

Implementation Research

Conclusions

Chapter 11. Brief Strategic Family Therapy for Adolescent Drug Abuse: Treatment and Implementation

BSFT Principles

The BSFT Intervention

BSFT: The Intervention

BSFT Engagement

BSFT Restructuring Techniques

BSFT and Culture

BSFT Research: Therapy Process Studies and Outcome Evaluations

BSFT Effectiveness

BSFT Implementation

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 12. Functional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Use Disorders

Overview

The Functional Family Therapy Model

Evidence for the Effects of Treatment

Training and Supervision

Summary and Current Directions

See also

Chapter 13. Individual and Group Counseling for Substance Use Disorders

Overview of the IDC and GDC Models

Based on the Disease Model

Focus on Behavioral Change

Mutual Support Program Participation

Family Involvement

Drug Testing

Preventing Relapse

Lifestyle Changes

Spirituality

Stages of Recovery

Themes in Treatment by Stage of Recovery

Logistics of the Individual Counseling Session

Combining Group and Individual Therapy

Group Drug Counseling

Logistics of the Group Counseling Session

Strategies for Dealing with Common Problems in the IDC/GDC Model

Research on the IDC/GDC Models

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 14. Self-Help Groups

Self-help Paradigm

Significance

Reasons for Group Participation

Benefits

Group Types

Criticisms

Summary

See also

Self-Help Clearing House

Chapter 15. Twelve-Step Facilitation Therapy

What Is Twelve-Step Facilitation Therapy?

What Are TSOs?

TSOs and Professional Treatment

The Structure and Components of TSF Therapy

Evaluations of TSF Therapy Delivered in Project MATCH

Evaluations of TSF Therapy in Other RCTs

Conclusions

Chapter 16. Faith-Based Substance Abuse Programs

The Structure of Faith-Based Treatment Programs

The Twelve Steps of AA and Faith-Based Organizations

Empirical Research and Faith-Based Substance Abuse Programs

Summary of the Empirical Literature on Faith-Based Programs and Spirituality

See also

Chapter 17. Behavioral Treatments for Smoking

Introduction

Brief Clinical Interventions

Intensive Interventions

Specific Populations

Alternative Strategies

Challenges

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 18. Behavioral Treatments for Adolescents with Substance Use Disorders

Introduction

Approaches

Brief Treatments

Combination Behavioral Treatments

Effectiveness of Behavioral Approaches by Gender and Culture

Summary

See also

Chapter 19. Gender-Specific Treatments for Substance Use Disorders

Introduction

Development of “Gender-Specific” Treatment for Women

Profile of Women with Substance Use Problems

Gender-Specific Treatment Approaches for Women

Characteristics of Gender-Specific Treatment Services and Programs

Outcomes of Women Treated in Gender-Specific Programs

Gender-Specific Treatment Components Associated with Outcomes

Methodological Issues in Research on Gender-Specific Treatment

Evidence-Based Treatment Approaches for Women with Substance Use Disorders

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 20. PTSD and Substance Abuse Treatment

Psychological Trauma and PTSD

Psychological Trauma, PTSD, and ASUD

Psychological Trauma History and PTSD as Prognostic Factors in ASUD Treatment

Integrated PTSD–ASUD Treatment Interventions

Screening for PTSD in ASUD Treatment

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 21. Criminal Justice Interventions

Substance Abuse and Crime

Sentencing Options

Evidence-Based Sentencing

Risk and Need Assessment

Matching Dispositions by Risks and Needs

Evidence-Based Treatments

Prisoner Reentry

Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Responsiveness

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 22. Driving While Impaired (Treatments)

Introduction

Who Are DWI Drivers?

Methodological Issues in Evaluating DWI Intervention Programs

Conceptual Framework for Understanding DWI Intervention Effectiveness

Universal Prevention Approaches for DWI

Selective Prevention Approaches for DWI

Indicated Prevention Approaches for DWI

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 23. Mindfulness

Introduction

Mindfulness-Based Interventions

Mindfulness Meditation and Addiction Recovery

Mechanisms of the Clinical Effects of Mindfulness-Based Interventions

Review of the Mindfulness Meditation and Addiction Treatment Literature

Summary of Mindfulness-Based Interventions

Future Directions for Research

See also

Chapter 24. Psychological Treatments for Pathological Gambling

Pathological Gambling Nosology, Prevalence, and Demographic Correlates

Diagnostic Issues and Assessment of Gambling Severity

Psychological Treatment Options for PG

Identifying the Most Important Factors to Address in CBT for PG

Summary

Chapter 25. HIV/AIDS and Substance Abuse

Introduction

History of AIDS Epidemic

Trends in the HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Transmission of HIV

Criminal Justice Settings

Prevention and Intervention Programs

Summary

See also

Chapter 26. Treatment-as-Usual for Substance Abuse in Community Settings

What Is Community-Based Treatment?

TAU Based on National Survey Data

Treatment Practices of Community Providers Based on Independent Evaluation

Therapeutic Alliance and Client Outcome

Limitations

Conclusion and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 27. Disparities in Health Services for the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders

Introduction

Overall Low Utilization of Treatment for SUDs

The Historical and Contemporary Policy Context

New Policy Initiatives Affecting Disparities in the Delivery of SUD Treatment

Sociocultural Vectors Affecting Disparities in SUD Treatment

Definitional Contexts for Health Care Disparities in Treatment Delivery for SUDs

Problematic Subgroups with Disparities in the Treatment of SUDs

Dilemmas in Considering Disparities in Treatment for SUDs

Specific Policies That Have Addressed Disparities in Treatment for SUDs

Research Artifacts Affecting the Measurement of Health Disparities

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 28. A Decade of Research on Recovery Management Checkups

Managing Addiction as a Chronic Condition

Evolution of the Recovery Management Checkup Model

Discussion

Strengths and Limitations

Implications

Chapter 29. Technology-Delivered Treatments for Substance Use Disorders: Current Status and Future Directions

Introduction

The Logic and Potential Benefits of Technology-Delivered Treatment (TDT)

Current Status of TDT for Substance Abuse

Future Directions of TDT: Content Development

Future Directions of TDT: Technological Development

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 30. Screening and Interventions in Medical Settings Including Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions

Introduction

Screening

Brief Interventions

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 31. Screening and Assessment of Comorbidity

The Issue of Comorbidity

Identifying How Disorders Are Related

Purpose and Structure of the Chapter

Psychometric Issues to Consider When Selecting a Measure of Comorbidity

Screening for Mental Disorder in People with Addictive Disorders

Screening for Addictive Disorder in People with Mental Disorder

Diagnosis of Comorbidity

Assessment of Symptoms

Summary and Conclusions

See also

Chapter 32. Diagnostic Dilemmas in Comorbidity

Introduction

Common Comorbid Disorders

Psychiatric Nomenclature and Comorbidity

Structured Clinical Interviews

Validity of Comorbid Diagnoses

Alternative Models of Comorbidity

Summary and Conclusions

See also

Chapter 33. Treatment for Co-occurring Substance Abuse and Mental Health Disorders

Historical Treatment of Co-Occurring Disorders

Integrated Treatment

Research

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 34. Implications of Comorbidity for Clinical Practice

People with Co-Occurring Disorders Have a Right to Equal Access to Quality Care

Co-Occurring Disorders Are Common and Often Have a Profound Impact

Tobacco Smoking Is Endemic and Affects Morbidity, Mortality, and Functioning

Co-Occurring Problems Are Often Multiple and Closely Interlinked

Better Policies and Practices for Co-Occurring Disorders Require Organizational Change

Conclusion

See also

Section 2: Medications to Treat Addictions

Chapter 35. Medications to Treat Addictions: Nicotine Replacement

Introduction

Role of Nicotine in Tobacco Addiction

History of NRT

Mechanism of Action

NRT Formulations

Abuse Liability of NRTs

Efficacy of NRTs

NRT Combination Treatments

Real-Word Effectiveness of NRTS

Special Populations

Personalized Medicine with NRTS

See also

Chapter 36. Non-Nicotine Medications

Introduction

Neurobiology of Nicotine and Tobacco

Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapies

Other Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapies

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 37. Alcohol Detoxification

Concept

Epidemiology and Clinical Manifestations

Assessment of AWS: Alcohol Withdrawal Scales and Biomarkers

Pathophysiology

Management of AWSs

Complications of AWS

Chapter 38. Disulfiram for Alcohol and Other Drug Use

Introduction

Effects of Disulfiram

Disulfiram in Alcohol Use Disorders

Comparisons and Combinations with Other Agents

Disulfiram in Cocaine Use Disorders

Disulfiram in the Dually Diagnosed

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 39. Naltrexone and Opioid Antagonists for Alcohol Dependence

Introduction

Definition of the Problem

Epidemiology

Medical Approaches to Treatment

Neurobiology of Alcohol Dependence and the Role of the Endogenous Opioid System

Opioid Antagonists for the Treatment of Alcohol Dependence

Future Directions

Summary

See also

Chapter 40. Acamprosate for Alcohol Dependence

Alcohol Dependence

Neurobiology of Alcohol Dependence and Protracted Abstinence

Medications to Treat Alcohol Dependence

Overview of Acamprosate

Mechanism of Action of Acamprosate

Clinical Efficacy of Acamprosate

Acamprosate Effects on Sleep

Safety and Tolerability of Acamprosate

Drug–Drug Interactions

Concluding Remarks

See also

Chapter 41. Anticonvulsant Medications for the Treatment of Alcohol Dependence

Introduction

Pharmacological Treatments for Alcohol Dependence

Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 42. Medications for Treatment of Marijuana Dependence

Marijuana Use and Neurobiology: A Brief Overview

Marijuana Withdrawal

Marijuana Dependence and Demand for Treatment

Pharmacotherapy: Approaches for Substance Dependence

Reducing Marijuana Withdrawal Symptoms in the Laboratory

Blunting the Positive or the Reinforcing Effects of Marijuana in the Laboratory

What Works in the Clinic?

Directions for the Future

See also

Chapter 43. Methadone Maintenance

Mechanism of Action of Opioids

Pharmacologic Profile of Opioids

Opioid Intoxication and Overdose

Opioid Withdrawal

Opioid Abuse and Dependence

Utilization of Methadone for Treatment of Opioid Dependence

Methadone Maintenance for Management of Opioid Craving

Dosing Guidelines for MMT

Drug to Drug Interaction with Methadone

Retention in MMT

Methadone Maintenance for Prevention of Illicit Opioid Overdose

Management of Co-occurring Medical Conditions for Methadone-Maintained Patients

Management of Co-occurring Acute Pain for Methadone-Maintained Patients

Methadone Maintenance for Treatment of Opioid-Dependent Pregnant Women

See also

Chapter 44. Buprenorphine for Opioid Dependence

Buprenorphine Opioid Agonist Therapy

Improving Access to Opioid Agonist Therapy

Pharmacology

Clinical Considerations

Treating Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Induction, Stabilization, Maintenance, and Discontinuation

Clinical Outcomes

Use in Special Populations

Access and Cost-Effectiveness of Buprenorphine Care

Misuse and Diversion

Summary

See also

Chapter 45. Antagonists for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence

Introduction

Rationale and Theoretical Background

Clinical Background and the Compliance Problem

The Development of Naltrexone Implants (NTXI) and Depot Injections of Naltrexone (DINTX)

Pharmacokinetics of NTXI and DINTX

Opioid Overdose Prevention

Effectiveness Studies of NTXI and DINTX

Local Side Effects

Systemic Side Effects

Mental Health after Implantation

New Treatments, New Problems: Some Novel Phenomena Occasionally Appearing during NTXI and DINTX Treatment

Cognitive-Behavioral Aspects of Depot and Implanted NTX Treatment

How Long Should NTX Depot/Implant Treatment Last?

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 46. Pharmacotherapy of Cocaine Dependence

Introduction

Rationale of Medication Targets for Cocaine Pharmacotherapy

Clinical Studies of Pharmacotherapies for Cocaine Dependence

Explaining Variability of Treatment Outcomes

Conclusions and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 47. Agonist-Like (Substitution) Treatment for Cocaine and Other Stimulant Dependence

Stimulant Use, Abuse, and Dependence

Historical Perspective

Prevalence

Determinants of Cocaine and Other Stimulant Use Disorders

Treatment Options for Stimulant Abuse and Dependence

Goals of Agonist Treatment

Factors Presumed Necessary for Effective Treatment and Diminished Risk

Clinical Evaluations of Agonist-like Medications for Stimulant Dependence

Impediments to Development and Approval of Agonist Medication for Stimulant Dependence

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 48. Medication Development for Amphetamine Dependence

Introduction

Bupropion

Naltrexone

Dextroamphetamine

Modafinil

Methylphenidate

Aripiprazole

Baclofen

Gamma-Vinyl-GABA

Topiramate

Gabapentin

Varenicline

Lobeline

Rivastigmine

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Ondansetron

Perindopril

Summary and Future Implications

Chapter 49. Medications for Sedative Dependence

Sedative Dependence

Benzodiazepines

Subgroups of Benzodiazepine-Dependent Patients

Benzodiazepine Withdrawal Syndrome

Neurobiological Actions of Benzodiazepines

The Neurobiology of Benzodiazepine Dependence

Model of the Development of Benzodiazepine Dependence

Treatment of Benzodiazepine Dependence

Conclusion

Chapter 50. The Treatment of Depressed Alcoholics

Definition of Co-Occurring Major Depression and of Alcohol Dependence

Epidemiology of Co-Occurring Major Depression and Alcohol Dependence

Onset and Course of Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Treatment Utilization of Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Antidepressant Pharmacotherapy for Adults with Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Other Forms of Pharmacotherapy (Disulfiram, Lithium, Naltrexone, Acamprosate, Ondansetron, and Mood stabilizers) for Treating Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Pharmacotherapy for Adolescents and Young Adults with Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Twelve-Step Programs and Psychosocial Therapies for Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Conclusions and Future Directions for Research involving Co-Occurring MDD/AD

Conflicts of Interest

See also

Chapter 51. Medications for Comorbid Bipolar Disorder and Addiction

Prevalence of Substance Use Disorders in People with Bipolar Disorder

Impact of SUD on BPD Treatment and of BPD on SUD Treatment

Treatment Considerations in Persons with Comorbid BPD and SUDs

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 52. Treatment of Anxiety in Substance-Using Patients

Definition of Anxiety Disorders

Epidemiology

Reasons for Comorbidity of Anxiety Disorders and Substance Use

Prevention and Therapy

Future Prospects

See also

Chapter 53. Comorbid Addictions and Schizophrenia

Introduction

Epidemiology

Neurobiology of Addiction and Schizophrenia

Course and Consequences of Dual Disorders

Integrated Treatment

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 54. Pain and Addiction

Introduction

Risk Factors for Addiction

Diagnosing Addiction in the Opioid-Treated Pain Patient

Guidelines

Universal Precautions and Risk Stratification

Managing Pain with Opioids: Maximizing Benefit and Minimizing Risk

Strategies to Deter Opioid Abuse and Diversion

Summary

See also

Chapter 55. The Treatment of Insomnia in Substance-Abusing Patients

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion

Chapter 56. Medication for Cravings in Substance Use Disorders

Medication for Craving and Mood

Medications for Alcohol Craving

Medications for Opioid Craving

Medications for Stimulant Cravings

Medications for Nicotine Craving

Medications for Cannabis Craving

Funding

Disclosures

See also

Chapter 57. Vaccines for Addictive Disorders

Introduction

Vaccine Construction

Antibody Theory and Expectations

Morphine and Heroin

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Nicotine

Bench to Patient Transition

See also

Chapter 58. Medications for Behavioral Addictions

Introduction

Pathological Gambling

Kleptomania

Compulsive Buying

Compulsive Sexual Behavior

Pyromania

Internet Addiction

Trichotillomania

Pathological Skin Picking

Intermittent Explosive Disorder

Conclusions

See also

Section 3: Applying Addiction Science to Clinical Practice

Chapter 59. Health Care Reforms and Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

Introduction

Substance Use Disorders and the Contemporary US Medical Care System

Parity Legislation

The Historical Platform for SUDs in Today’s Health Care Reform

The Beginnings of Parity for SUDs Treatment

Formalizing Treatment for SUDs

The Organizational Basis for Integration of SUDs into Medical Care

Toward Institutionalizing Treatment for Illegal Drug Dependence

Creation of a Scientific Foundation for Treating SUDs

Mechanisms for Mainstreaming and Integration of SUDs into Medical Care

Barriers to the Integration of the Treatment of SUDs into Medical Care

Challenges in the Implementation of Health Care Reform and the Treatment of SUDs

Chapter 60. Improving the Quality of Addiction Treatment

Improving the Quality of Addiction Treatment

Need for Quality Addiction Treatment

Strategies to Promote Quality Care

Quality Improvement and Health care

Improving the Delivery of Addiction Treatment

Performance Measurement

Addiction Treatment Quality in 2025

Discussion

See also

Chapter 61. Evaluating Treatment Efficacy

Study Design Considerations

Analytic Methods to Evaluate Treatment Efficacy

How to Interpret Results

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 62. Economic Analysis of Addiction Treatment Programs

Economic Analysis

Costing Studies

Economic Evaluation

Cost-Function Analysis

Summary

See also

Chapter 63. Ethical Issues in the Treatment of Drug Dependence

Introduction

Ethical Principles and Social Factors Influencing the Treatment of Addiction

Autonomy and the Drug-Dependent Individual

Personal Health and the Public Good

Distributive Justice: Balancing the Burden of Disease and Treatment

Entering Treatment for Addiction

Coerced Treatment of Addiction

Treatment of Vulnerable Populations

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 64. Evidence-Based Treatment

Introduction

Evidence-Based Treatment

Examples of Key Studies and Findings

EBT in Practice

Examples of Evidence-Based Treatments

Current State of Treatment

Conclusions and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 65. Harm Reduction Approaches

Introduction

History and Development

Individualized Harm Reduction Strategies

Environmental Strategies

Examples of Age-Specific Psychological Interventions

Summary and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 66. Therapeutic Communities

Introduction

Traditional TCs

The TC Perspective

The TC Approach: Community as Method

The TC Program Model

Therapeutic Community Methods

The Program Stages and Phases

Who Comes for Treatment?

Research: The Effectiveness of Therapeutic Communities

The Evolution of the TC: Modifications and Applications

The TC Worldwide

The TC in Human Services

See also

Chapter 67. Internet Screening and Intervention Programs

Introduction

What Is an Internet Intervention Application?

Advantages of Computerized Applications

Methodological Challenges in Evaluating Internet Interventions

Challenges in the Development of Effective Internet Interventions

Theoretical Background, Delivery Effectiveness, and Underlying Components

Alcohol Interventions

Tobacco Interventions

Drug Interventions

Other Addictive Behaviors

Summary

See also

Chapter 68. Dissemination of Evidence-based Treatment into Practice

Introduction and Background

Effecting the Transition from Dissemination to Application – The Federal Role

Achieving Program Change

Conceptualizing the Change Process

Developing a Science of Implementation

Summary and Conclusions

See also

Chapter 69. Improving Medication Use in Addictions Treatment

Introduction

Pharmacologic Properties and Clinical Trial Findings

Use of SUD Medications

Strategies for Improving Use of SUD Medications

Conclusion

See also

Section 4: Public Policy

Chapter 70. Drug Decriminalization and Legalization

Introduction

Illicit Drug Use and Problems in Developed Countries

Drug Crimes

Decriminalization Options

How Can We Tell What Works?

Is Prohibition a Failure?

Decriminalization Policies for Cannabis

Decriminalization Policies for Heroin Use

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 71. The Impact of Drink Driving Laws

The Impact of Drink Driving Laws

The Role of Alcohol in Road Traffic Crashes

Traffic Law Enforcement

Drink Driving Laws in Australia: A Case Study

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 72. Effects of Licensing and Supply Practices

Introduction

Risky Products: Consumption and Consequences

Availability as a Predictor of Consumption

Reducing Availability: Legislation, Self-Regulation, and Co-Regulation

Compliance with Legislation

Monitoring and Improving Compliance with Legislation

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 73. Marketing and Advertising Control

What is this Chapter About?

Addictions and Brain Function

Advertising and Expectancies

Cross-Sectional Studies

Experimental Studies

Longitudinal Studies

Econometric Studies

Self-Regulation

See also

Chapter 74. International Policies to Reduce Alcohol Consumption and Related Harms

Introduction

The Burden of Alcohol-Related Harm to Society and the Prevention Paradox

Education and Persuasion Strategies

Pricing and Taxation Approaches

Reducing the Availability of Alcohol

Regulating the Licensed Drinking Environment

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 75. International Policies to Reduce Illicit Drug-Related Harm and Illicit Drug Use

Introduction

Harm Reduction Definition and Overview

A History of Harm Reduction

Harm Reduction Today: Primary Services

A Sociological Analysis of Medical Harm Reduction

Illicit Drug Use Reduction

See also

Chapter 76. International Policies to Reduce Tobacco Use

Introduction

Tobacco Industry

Framework Convention on Tobacco Control

Measures to Regulate the Supply of Tobacco Products

Funding

Chapter 77. Policies and Interventions to Reduce HIV Risk

The Association between Drug Use and HIV Risk

Policies and Interventions Addressing HIV and Drug Use

Summary

Section 5: Alcohol and Drug Prevention, Adolescents and College Students, Gambling

Chapter 78. Alcohol Misuse Prevention in the Military

The Alcohol Misuse Problem in the Military

Prevention and Policy Approach

Military Alcohol Misuse Prevention Programs

Approaches to Encourage Responsible Drinking

Summary and Future Directions

Chapter 79. Screening and Assessment of Substance Use Disorders in Youth and Young Adults

Introduction

Developmental Considerations

Screening and Assessment: Definitions and Goals

Screening and Assessment Tools for Alcohol and Other Drugs

Clinical Implications and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 80. Screening and Brief Alcohol Intervention for Adolescents and Young Adults in Primary Care and Emergency Settings

Alcohol, Young People, and the Role of Health Care

Missed Opportunities for SBIS: Adolescents and Health Care

Summary of Guidelines and Recommendations

SBI and SBIRTs for Adolescents in Health Care Settings

Screening Methods

Why Intervene in Medical Settings?

Referral

Roadblocks to Screening and Brief Intervention in Health Care Settings

Alcohol, Trauma, and SBIRTS

Forward Thinking

Summary

See also

Chapter 81. Individual Prevention of College Student Alcohol Misuse

Epidemiology of College Student Drinking

College Student Drinking Prevention

Individual-Focused Preventive Intervention Approaches

Evidence of Efficacy for Specific Individual-Focused Preventive Intervention Approaches

See also

Chapter 82. Etiology and Prevention of Stimulants (Including Cocaine, Amphetamines and Misuse of Prescription Stimulants)

History of Stimulant Use

Current Epidemiology of Stimulant Use

Neurobiology of Stimulants

Treatments

Psychological Interventions for Cocaine and Amphetamine Addiction

Prevention

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 83. Etiology and Prevention of Marijuana Use among College Students

Prevalence and Development of Marijuana Use among College Students

Dependence Risk and Marijuana-Related Consequences

Intervention and Prevention Programs for College Students

Challenges

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 84. Performance-Enhancing Drug Use (Including Anabolic Steroids) by Adolescents and College Students: Etiology and Prevention

Introduction

The Social Context

Prevalence of PED Use

Etiological Considerations

Consequences of PED Use in Adolescents and Young Adults

Treatment and Prevention of PED use

Dispelling the Myths of PED use

Chapter 85. Substance Use Prevention Approaches for School-Aged Youth

Overview of Substance Use Prevention

Substance Use Prevention for Youth: A Multi-Level Approach

Summary

See also

Chapter 86. Using the Internet for Alcohol and Drug Prevention

Introduction

Internet-Based Screening and Brief Intervention Resources for Adult Problem Drinking

Pros and Cons of ISBIs

Availability, Acceptability, and User Profiles of ISBIs

Are ISBIs Effective in Curbing Adult Problem Drinking?

Summary, Future Directions, and Conclusions

Internet Interventions for Illicit Drug Use

Interventions for Cannabis Use

Interventions as Adjuncts to Pharmacotherapy

Limitations of Existing Research

Conclusions

Chapter 87. Examining the Role of Parents in College Student Alcohol Etiology and Prevention

Introduction

The Role of Parents in the Etiology of College Student Drinking

Examining the Efficacy of PBI

Discussion

Limitations and Future Directions

See also

Chapter 88. Universal, Indicated, and Selective Prevention for Youth Gambling

Gambling and Pathological Gambling among Youth

Universal Prevention

Selective Prevention

Indicated Prevention

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 89. College Student Gambling: Etiology, Consequences, and Prevention Strategies

Gambling Overview

Prevalence of College Student Gambling

Etiological Factors Related to College Student Gambling

Harms Associated with Gambling

Gambling Prevention

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 90. Mobilizing Communities for Alcohol, Drug, and Tobacco Prevention

What Does It Mean to Mobilize Communities to Prevent Drug Use?

What Community-Based Strategies Work to Reduce Drug Use?

Reliance on Community Coalitions to Prevent Drug Use

Inclusion of School-Based Curricula in Community-Based Efforts

Targeting Environmental Risk Factors for Substance Use

Challenges of Community Mobilization Efforts

Need for More Research

See also

Chapter 91. Impact of Alcohol Policies on College Student Health (Including Alcohol Access Restrictions, Policy Enforcement, Amnesty Policies)

Introduction

Policies to Reduce Access to Alcohol among Underage College Students

Policies to Reduce Access to Alcohol: All Students

Other Promising Policies for Addressing College Student Drinking

Importance of Using Multiple Policy Strategies to Target College Student Drinking

Conclusion

See also

Chapter 92. Alcohol Advertising and Underage Drinking

Introduction

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 93. The Impact of Price and Taxation on Drinking and Related Problems among Youth and Young Adults

How Tax and Price Policies Work

How These Policies Are Evaluated

Empirical Evidence of Tax and Price Effects across All Ages

Empirical Evidence of Tax and Price Effects among Youth and Young Adults

Summary and Conclusions

See also

Chapter 94. Impact of Tobacco Control Policies on Youth Smoking Rates

Introduction

Restrictions on Sales and Distribution

Smokefree Laws

Economic Approaches

Marketing and Promotion

Conclusions

See also

Chapter 95. History and Impact of Minimum Legal Drinking Age Laws on Alcohol Use and Consequences among Adolescents and College Students

Minimum Legal Drinking Age

Drinking Ages Around the World

Harmful Use of Alcohol

History of Minimum Drinking Age Laws in the United States

Evidence in Support of the Effectiveness of MLDA-21 in the United States

Reductions in Homicides and Suicides Associated with MLDA-21 Laws

Consequences of Alcohol Misuse among Adolescents

Early Onset of Drinking

MLDA-18 versus MLDA-21

Lower Drinking Ages in Europe

Binge Drinking by Youth

College Binge Drinking

Enforcement of MLDA Laws

Summary

See also

Chapter 96. Understanding Individual Variation in Student Alcohol Use

Overview

Family History and Genetic Influences on Alcohol-Use Disorders

Drinking Motives

Personality Factors

Precollege Drinking and Maturing Out of College Drinking

Alcohol Expectancies

Drinking Norms

Summary

Index