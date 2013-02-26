Interventions for Addiction
1st Edition
Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders, Volume 3
Description
Interventions for Addiction examines a wide range of responses to addictive behaviors, including psychosocial treatments, pharmacological treatments, provision of health care to addicted individuals, prevention, and public policy issues. Its focus is on the practical application of information covered in the two previous volumes of the series, Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders.
Readers will find information on treatments beyond commonly used methods, including Internet-based and faith-based therapies, and criminal justice interventions. The volume features extensive coverage of pharmacotherapies for each of the major drugs of abuse—including disulfiram, buprenorphine, naltrexone, and others—as well as for behavioral addictions. In considering public policy, the book examines legislative efforts, price controls, and limits on advertising, as well as World Health Organization (WHO) efforts.
Interventions for Addiction is one of three volumes comprising the 2,500-page series, Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders. This series provides the most complete collection of current knowledge on addictive behaviors and disorders to date. In short, it is the definitive reference work on addictions.
Key Features
- Includes descriptions of both psychosocial and pharmacological treatments.
- Addresses health services research on attempts to increase the use of evidence-based treatments in routine clinical practice.
- Covers attempts to slow the progress of addictions through prevention programs and changes in public policy.
Readership
Researchers and students in psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and neurology
Table of Contents
Preface
Scope and Format
Volume 3: Interventions for Addictions
Editors: Biographies
List of Contributors
Section 1: Treatment
Chapter 1. Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions
Definition
The Development of Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions
Role in Overall Treatment
Goals of BFIs
Proposed Active Ingredients of BFIs
Behaviors Addressed by BFIs
Feedback Content
Modalities
Populations
Summary
Chapter 2. Motivational Enhancement Approaches
Introduction
What Is Motivational Interviewing?
What Is Not Motivational Interviewing?
Principles
Techniques
Handling Resistance
Empirical Support
Other Applications
Learning Motivational Interviewing
Dissemination of Motivational Interviewing
Future Research Directions
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 3. Cognitive Behavioral Therapies
Introduction
History and Theoretical Underpinnings
Defining Elements of CBT
Empirical Support for CBT
Novel Methods of Delivery and Dissemination
Summary
See also
Chapter 4. Cue Exposure Treatments for Substance Use Disorders
Theoretical Rationale for CET
General Principles of CET
Assessments Used in CET
Cue Exposure with Urge Coping Skills for AUDs
Evidence-Based Effectiveness of CET
See also
Chapter 5. Contingency Management
Introduction
Reinforcers
Issues Central to CM
Efficacy
Dissemination and Uptake Challenges
Summary
See also
Chapter 6. Community Reinforcement Approaches: CRA and CRAFT
Community Reinforcement Approach: CRA
CRA Procedures
CRA Scientific Support
Community Reinforcement and Family Training: CRAFT
CRAFT Procedures
CRAFT Scientific Support
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 7. Behavioral Couples Therapy for Alcoholism
Introduction
Bi directional Association between Alcoholism and Intimate Relationships
Overview of BCT and Its Major Components
Empirical Support for BCT
Contraindications and Challenges to Using BCT
Future Directions
Summary
Chapter 8. Network Support Treatment for Alcohol Dependence
Introduction
The Problem of Relapse
Encouraging Participation in Non–alcohol-related Activities
The Social Network, AA, and Relapse
Project MATCH
The United Kingdom Alcohol Treatment Trial Social Behaviour and Network Therapy Study
Network Support Treatment
Structure of Network Support Treatment
Session Topics: Core Topics and Electives
Efficacy of Network Support Treatment
Network Support: Conclusion
See also
Chapter 9. Multisystemic Therapy for Adolescent Substance Use
Theoretical Bases of MST
Characteristics of MST Treatment
MST Treatment Principles and Process
Empirical Bases for MST
Dissemination of MST
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 10. Multidimensional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Abuse: A Developmental Approach
Ten Guiding Principles
Characteristics of the Treatment Program
Decision Rules About Individual, Family, or Extrafamilial Sessions
Manuals and Other Supporting Materials
Evidence on the Effects of Treatment
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse-Related Problems
School Functioning
Psychiatric Symptoms
Delinquent Behavior and Association with Delinquent Peers
Theory-Related Change: Family Functioning
Studies on the Therapeutic Process and Change Mechanisms
Economic Analyses
Implementation Research
Conclusions
Chapter 11. Brief Strategic Family Therapy for Adolescent Drug Abuse: Treatment and Implementation
BSFT Principles
The BSFT Intervention
BSFT: The Intervention
BSFT Engagement
BSFT Restructuring Techniques
BSFT and Culture
BSFT Research: Therapy Process Studies and Outcome Evaluations
BSFT Effectiveness
BSFT Implementation
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 12. Functional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Use Disorders
Overview
The Functional Family Therapy Model
Evidence for the Effects of Treatment
Training and Supervision
Summary and Current Directions
See also
Chapter 13. Individual and Group Counseling for Substance Use Disorders
Overview of the IDC and GDC Models
Based on the Disease Model
Focus on Behavioral Change
Mutual Support Program Participation
Family Involvement
Drug Testing
Preventing Relapse
Lifestyle Changes
Spirituality
Stages of Recovery
Themes in Treatment by Stage of Recovery
Logistics of the Individual Counseling Session
Combining Group and Individual Therapy
Group Drug Counseling
Logistics of the Group Counseling Session
Strategies for Dealing with Common Problems in the IDC/GDC Model
Research on the IDC/GDC Models
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 14. Self-Help Groups
Self-help Paradigm
Significance
Reasons for Group Participation
Benefits
Group Types
Criticisms
Summary
See also
Self-Help Clearing House
Chapter 15. Twelve-Step Facilitation Therapy
What Is Twelve-Step Facilitation Therapy?
What Are TSOs?
TSOs and Professional Treatment
The Structure and Components of TSF Therapy
Evaluations of TSF Therapy Delivered in Project MATCH
Evaluations of TSF Therapy in Other RCTs
Conclusions
Chapter 16. Faith-Based Substance Abuse Programs
The Structure of Faith-Based Treatment Programs
The Twelve Steps of AA and Faith-Based Organizations
Empirical Research and Faith-Based Substance Abuse Programs
Summary of the Empirical Literature on Faith-Based Programs and Spirituality
See also
Chapter 17. Behavioral Treatments for Smoking
Introduction
Brief Clinical Interventions
Intensive Interventions
Specific Populations
Alternative Strategies
Challenges
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 18. Behavioral Treatments for Adolescents with Substance Use Disorders
Introduction
Approaches
Brief Treatments
Combination Behavioral Treatments
Effectiveness of Behavioral Approaches by Gender and Culture
Summary
See also
Chapter 19. Gender-Specific Treatments for Substance Use Disorders
Introduction
Development of “Gender-Specific” Treatment for Women
Profile of Women with Substance Use Problems
Gender-Specific Treatment Approaches for Women
Characteristics of Gender-Specific Treatment Services and Programs
Outcomes of Women Treated in Gender-Specific Programs
Gender-Specific Treatment Components Associated with Outcomes
Methodological Issues in Research on Gender-Specific Treatment
Evidence-Based Treatment Approaches for Women with Substance Use Disorders
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 20. PTSD and Substance Abuse Treatment
Psychological Trauma and PTSD
Psychological Trauma, PTSD, and ASUD
Psychological Trauma History and PTSD as Prognostic Factors in ASUD Treatment
Integrated PTSD–ASUD Treatment Interventions
Screening for PTSD in ASUD Treatment
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 21. Criminal Justice Interventions
Substance Abuse and Crime
Sentencing Options
Evidence-Based Sentencing
Risk and Need Assessment
Matching Dispositions by Risks and Needs
Evidence-Based Treatments
Prisoner Reentry
Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Responsiveness
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 22. Driving While Impaired (Treatments)
Introduction
Who Are DWI Drivers?
Methodological Issues in Evaluating DWI Intervention Programs
Conceptual Framework for Understanding DWI Intervention Effectiveness
Universal Prevention Approaches for DWI
Selective Prevention Approaches for DWI
Indicated Prevention Approaches for DWI
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 23. Mindfulness
Introduction
Mindfulness-Based Interventions
Mindfulness Meditation and Addiction Recovery
Mechanisms of the Clinical Effects of Mindfulness-Based Interventions
Review of the Mindfulness Meditation and Addiction Treatment Literature
Summary of Mindfulness-Based Interventions
Future Directions for Research
See also
Chapter 24. Psychological Treatments for Pathological Gambling
Pathological Gambling Nosology, Prevalence, and Demographic Correlates
Diagnostic Issues and Assessment of Gambling Severity
Psychological Treatment Options for PG
Identifying the Most Important Factors to Address in CBT for PG
Summary
Chapter 25. HIV/AIDS and Substance Abuse
Introduction
History of AIDS Epidemic
Trends in the HIV/AIDS Epidemic
Transmission of HIV
Criminal Justice Settings
Prevention and Intervention Programs
Summary
See also
Chapter 26. Treatment-as-Usual for Substance Abuse in Community Settings
What Is Community-Based Treatment?
TAU Based on National Survey Data
Treatment Practices of Community Providers Based on Independent Evaluation
Therapeutic Alliance and Client Outcome
Limitations
Conclusion and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 27. Disparities in Health Services for the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders
Introduction
Overall Low Utilization of Treatment for SUDs
The Historical and Contemporary Policy Context
New Policy Initiatives Affecting Disparities in the Delivery of SUD Treatment
Sociocultural Vectors Affecting Disparities in SUD Treatment
Definitional Contexts for Health Care Disparities in Treatment Delivery for SUDs
Problematic Subgroups with Disparities in the Treatment of SUDs
Dilemmas in Considering Disparities in Treatment for SUDs
Specific Policies That Have Addressed Disparities in Treatment for SUDs
Research Artifacts Affecting the Measurement of Health Disparities
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 28. A Decade of Research on Recovery Management Checkups
Managing Addiction as a Chronic Condition
Evolution of the Recovery Management Checkup Model
Discussion
Strengths and Limitations
Implications
Chapter 29. Technology-Delivered Treatments for Substance Use Disorders: Current Status and Future Directions
Introduction
The Logic and Potential Benefits of Technology-Delivered Treatment (TDT)
Current Status of TDT for Substance Abuse
Future Directions of TDT: Content Development
Future Directions of TDT: Technological Development
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 30. Screening and Interventions in Medical Settings Including Brief Feedback-Focused Interventions
Introduction
Screening
Brief Interventions
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 31. Screening and Assessment of Comorbidity
The Issue of Comorbidity
Identifying How Disorders Are Related
Purpose and Structure of the Chapter
Psychometric Issues to Consider When Selecting a Measure of Comorbidity
Screening for Mental Disorder in People with Addictive Disorders
Screening for Addictive Disorder in People with Mental Disorder
Diagnosis of Comorbidity
Assessment of Symptoms
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Chapter 32. Diagnostic Dilemmas in Comorbidity
Introduction
Common Comorbid Disorders
Psychiatric Nomenclature and Comorbidity
Structured Clinical Interviews
Validity of Comorbid Diagnoses
Alternative Models of Comorbidity
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Chapter 33. Treatment for Co-occurring Substance Abuse and Mental Health Disorders
Historical Treatment of Co-Occurring Disorders
Integrated Treatment
Research
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 34. Implications of Comorbidity for Clinical Practice
People with Co-Occurring Disorders Have a Right to Equal Access to Quality Care
Co-Occurring Disorders Are Common and Often Have a Profound Impact
Tobacco Smoking Is Endemic and Affects Morbidity, Mortality, and Functioning
Co-Occurring Problems Are Often Multiple and Closely Interlinked
Better Policies and Practices for Co-Occurring Disorders Require Organizational Change
Conclusion
See also
Section 2: Medications to Treat Addictions
Chapter 35. Medications to Treat Addictions: Nicotine Replacement
Introduction
Role of Nicotine in Tobacco Addiction
History of NRT
Mechanism of Action
NRT Formulations
Abuse Liability of NRTs
Efficacy of NRTs
NRT Combination Treatments
Real-Word Effectiveness of NRTS
Special Populations
Personalized Medicine with NRTS
See also
Chapter 36. Non-Nicotine Medications
Introduction
Neurobiology of Nicotine and Tobacco
Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapies
Other Non-Nicotine Pharmacotherapies
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 37. Alcohol Detoxification
Concept
Epidemiology and Clinical Manifestations
Assessment of AWS: Alcohol Withdrawal Scales and Biomarkers
Pathophysiology
Management of AWSs
Complications of AWS
Chapter 38. Disulfiram for Alcohol and Other Drug Use
Introduction
Effects of Disulfiram
Disulfiram in Alcohol Use Disorders
Comparisons and Combinations with Other Agents
Disulfiram in Cocaine Use Disorders
Disulfiram in the Dually Diagnosed
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 39. Naltrexone and Opioid Antagonists for Alcohol Dependence
Introduction
Definition of the Problem
Epidemiology
Medical Approaches to Treatment
Neurobiology of Alcohol Dependence and the Role of the Endogenous Opioid System
Opioid Antagonists for the Treatment of Alcohol Dependence
Future Directions
Summary
See also
Chapter 40. Acamprosate for Alcohol Dependence
Alcohol Dependence
Neurobiology of Alcohol Dependence and Protracted Abstinence
Medications to Treat Alcohol Dependence
Overview of Acamprosate
Mechanism of Action of Acamprosate
Clinical Efficacy of Acamprosate
Acamprosate Effects on Sleep
Safety and Tolerability of Acamprosate
Drug–Drug Interactions
Concluding Remarks
See also
Chapter 41. Anticonvulsant Medications for the Treatment of Alcohol Dependence
Introduction
Pharmacological Treatments for Alcohol Dependence
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 42. Medications for Treatment of Marijuana Dependence
Marijuana Use and Neurobiology: A Brief Overview
Marijuana Withdrawal
Marijuana Dependence and Demand for Treatment
Pharmacotherapy: Approaches for Substance Dependence
Reducing Marijuana Withdrawal Symptoms in the Laboratory
Blunting the Positive or the Reinforcing Effects of Marijuana in the Laboratory
What Works in the Clinic?
Directions for the Future
See also
Chapter 43. Methadone Maintenance
Mechanism of Action of Opioids
Pharmacologic Profile of Opioids
Opioid Intoxication and Overdose
Opioid Withdrawal
Opioid Abuse and Dependence
Utilization of Methadone for Treatment of Opioid Dependence
Methadone Maintenance for Management of Opioid Craving
Dosing Guidelines for MMT
Drug to Drug Interaction with Methadone
Retention in MMT
Methadone Maintenance for Prevention of Illicit Opioid Overdose
Management of Co-occurring Medical Conditions for Methadone-Maintained Patients
Management of Co-occurring Acute Pain for Methadone-Maintained Patients
Methadone Maintenance for Treatment of Opioid-Dependent Pregnant Women
See also
Chapter 44. Buprenorphine for Opioid Dependence
Buprenorphine Opioid Agonist Therapy
Improving Access to Opioid Agonist Therapy
Pharmacology
Clinical Considerations
Treating Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome
Induction, Stabilization, Maintenance, and Discontinuation
Clinical Outcomes
Use in Special Populations
Access and Cost-Effectiveness of Buprenorphine Care
Misuse and Diversion
Summary
See also
Chapter 45. Antagonists for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence
Introduction
Rationale and Theoretical Background
Clinical Background and the Compliance Problem
The Development of Naltrexone Implants (NTXI) and Depot Injections of Naltrexone (DINTX)
Pharmacokinetics of NTXI and DINTX
Opioid Overdose Prevention
Effectiveness Studies of NTXI and DINTX
Local Side Effects
Systemic Side Effects
Mental Health after Implantation
New Treatments, New Problems: Some Novel Phenomena Occasionally Appearing during NTXI and DINTX Treatment
Cognitive-Behavioral Aspects of Depot and Implanted NTX Treatment
How Long Should NTX Depot/Implant Treatment Last?
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 46. Pharmacotherapy of Cocaine Dependence
Introduction
Rationale of Medication Targets for Cocaine Pharmacotherapy
Clinical Studies of Pharmacotherapies for Cocaine Dependence
Explaining Variability of Treatment Outcomes
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 47. Agonist-Like (Substitution) Treatment for Cocaine and Other Stimulant Dependence
Stimulant Use, Abuse, and Dependence
Historical Perspective
Prevalence
Determinants of Cocaine and Other Stimulant Use Disorders
Treatment Options for Stimulant Abuse and Dependence
Goals of Agonist Treatment
Factors Presumed Necessary for Effective Treatment and Diminished Risk
Clinical Evaluations of Agonist-like Medications for Stimulant Dependence
Impediments to Development and Approval of Agonist Medication for Stimulant Dependence
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 48. Medication Development for Amphetamine Dependence
Introduction
Bupropion
Naltrexone
Dextroamphetamine
Modafinil
Methylphenidate
Aripiprazole
Baclofen
Gamma-Vinyl-GABA
Topiramate
Gabapentin
Varenicline
Lobeline
Rivastigmine
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Ondansetron
Perindopril
Summary and Future Implications
Chapter 49. Medications for Sedative Dependence
Sedative Dependence
Benzodiazepines
Subgroups of Benzodiazepine-Dependent Patients
Benzodiazepine Withdrawal Syndrome
Neurobiological Actions of Benzodiazepines
The Neurobiology of Benzodiazepine Dependence
Model of the Development of Benzodiazepine Dependence
Treatment of Benzodiazepine Dependence
Conclusion
Chapter 50. The Treatment of Depressed Alcoholics
Definition of Co-Occurring Major Depression and of Alcohol Dependence
Epidemiology of Co-Occurring Major Depression and Alcohol Dependence
Onset and Course of Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Treatment Utilization of Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Antidepressant Pharmacotherapy for Adults with Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Other Forms of Pharmacotherapy (Disulfiram, Lithium, Naltrexone, Acamprosate, Ondansetron, and Mood stabilizers) for Treating Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Pharmacotherapy for Adolescents and Young Adults with Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Twelve-Step Programs and Psychosocial Therapies for Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Conclusions and Future Directions for Research involving Co-Occurring MDD/AD
Conflicts of Interest
See also
Chapter 51. Medications for Comorbid Bipolar Disorder and Addiction
Prevalence of Substance Use Disorders in People with Bipolar Disorder
Impact of SUD on BPD Treatment and of BPD on SUD Treatment
Treatment Considerations in Persons with Comorbid BPD and SUDs
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 52. Treatment of Anxiety in Substance-Using Patients
Definition of Anxiety Disorders
Epidemiology
Reasons for Comorbidity of Anxiety Disorders and Substance Use
Prevention and Therapy
Future Prospects
See also
Chapter 53. Comorbid Addictions and Schizophrenia
Introduction
Epidemiology
Neurobiology of Addiction and Schizophrenia
Course and Consequences of Dual Disorders
Integrated Treatment
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 54. Pain and Addiction
Introduction
Risk Factors for Addiction
Diagnosing Addiction in the Opioid-Treated Pain Patient
Guidelines
Universal Precautions and Risk Stratification
Managing Pain with Opioids: Maximizing Benefit and Minimizing Risk
Strategies to Deter Opioid Abuse and Diversion
Summary
See also
Chapter 55. The Treatment of Insomnia in Substance-Abusing Patients
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Chapter 56. Medication for Cravings in Substance Use Disorders
Medication for Craving and Mood
Medications for Alcohol Craving
Medications for Opioid Craving
Medications for Stimulant Cravings
Medications for Nicotine Craving
Medications for Cannabis Craving
Funding
Disclosures
See also
Chapter 57. Vaccines for Addictive Disorders
Introduction
Vaccine Construction
Antibody Theory and Expectations
Morphine and Heroin
Methamphetamine
Cocaine
Nicotine
Bench to Patient Transition
See also
Chapter 58. Medications for Behavioral Addictions
Introduction
Pathological Gambling
Kleptomania
Compulsive Buying
Compulsive Sexual Behavior
Pyromania
Internet Addiction
Trichotillomania
Pathological Skin Picking
Intermittent Explosive Disorder
Conclusions
See also
Section 3: Applying Addiction Science to Clinical Practice
Chapter 59. Health Care Reforms and Treatment for Substance Use Disorders
Introduction
Substance Use Disorders and the Contemporary US Medical Care System
Parity Legislation
The Historical Platform for SUDs in Today’s Health Care Reform
The Beginnings of Parity for SUDs Treatment
Formalizing Treatment for SUDs
The Organizational Basis for Integration of SUDs into Medical Care
Toward Institutionalizing Treatment for Illegal Drug Dependence
Creation of a Scientific Foundation for Treating SUDs
Mechanisms for Mainstreaming and Integration of SUDs into Medical Care
Barriers to the Integration of the Treatment of SUDs into Medical Care
Challenges in the Implementation of Health Care Reform and the Treatment of SUDs
Chapter 60. Improving the Quality of Addiction Treatment
Improving the Quality of Addiction Treatment
Need for Quality Addiction Treatment
Strategies to Promote Quality Care
Quality Improvement and Health care
Improving the Delivery of Addiction Treatment
Performance Measurement
Addiction Treatment Quality in 2025
Discussion
See also
Chapter 61. Evaluating Treatment Efficacy
Study Design Considerations
Analytic Methods to Evaluate Treatment Efficacy
How to Interpret Results
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 62. Economic Analysis of Addiction Treatment Programs
Economic Analysis
Costing Studies
Economic Evaluation
Cost-Function Analysis
Summary
See also
Chapter 63. Ethical Issues in the Treatment of Drug Dependence
Introduction
Ethical Principles and Social Factors Influencing the Treatment of Addiction
Autonomy and the Drug-Dependent Individual
Personal Health and the Public Good
Distributive Justice: Balancing the Burden of Disease and Treatment
Entering Treatment for Addiction
Coerced Treatment of Addiction
Treatment of Vulnerable Populations
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 64. Evidence-Based Treatment
Introduction
Evidence-Based Treatment
Examples of Key Studies and Findings
EBT in Practice
Examples of Evidence-Based Treatments
Current State of Treatment
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 65. Harm Reduction Approaches
Introduction
History and Development
Individualized Harm Reduction Strategies
Environmental Strategies
Examples of Age-Specific Psychological Interventions
Summary and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 66. Therapeutic Communities
Introduction
Traditional TCs
The TC Perspective
The TC Approach: Community as Method
The TC Program Model
Therapeutic Community Methods
The Program Stages and Phases
Who Comes for Treatment?
Research: The Effectiveness of Therapeutic Communities
The Evolution of the TC: Modifications and Applications
The TC Worldwide
The TC in Human Services
See also
Chapter 67. Internet Screening and Intervention Programs
Introduction
What Is an Internet Intervention Application?
Advantages of Computerized Applications
Methodological Challenges in Evaluating Internet Interventions
Challenges in the Development of Effective Internet Interventions
Theoretical Background, Delivery Effectiveness, and Underlying Components
Alcohol Interventions
Tobacco Interventions
Drug Interventions
Other Addictive Behaviors
Summary
See also
Chapter 68. Dissemination of Evidence-based Treatment into Practice
Introduction and Background
Effecting the Transition from Dissemination to Application – The Federal Role
Achieving Program Change
Conceptualizing the Change Process
Developing a Science of Implementation
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Chapter 69. Improving Medication Use in Addictions Treatment
Introduction
Pharmacologic Properties and Clinical Trial Findings
Use of SUD Medications
Strategies for Improving Use of SUD Medications
Conclusion
See also
Section 4: Public Policy
Chapter 70. Drug Decriminalization and Legalization
Introduction
Illicit Drug Use and Problems in Developed Countries
Drug Crimes
Decriminalization Options
How Can We Tell What Works?
Is Prohibition a Failure?
Decriminalization Policies for Cannabis
Decriminalization Policies for Heroin Use
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 71. The Impact of Drink Driving Laws
The Impact of Drink Driving Laws
The Role of Alcohol in Road Traffic Crashes
Traffic Law Enforcement
Drink Driving Laws in Australia: A Case Study
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 72. Effects of Licensing and Supply Practices
Introduction
Risky Products: Consumption and Consequences
Availability as a Predictor of Consumption
Reducing Availability: Legislation, Self-Regulation, and Co-Regulation
Compliance with Legislation
Monitoring and Improving Compliance with Legislation
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 73. Marketing and Advertising Control
What is this Chapter About?
Addictions and Brain Function
Advertising and Expectancies
Cross-Sectional Studies
Experimental Studies
Longitudinal Studies
Econometric Studies
Self-Regulation
See also
Chapter 74. International Policies to Reduce Alcohol Consumption and Related Harms
Introduction
The Burden of Alcohol-Related Harm to Society and the Prevention Paradox
Education and Persuasion Strategies
Pricing and Taxation Approaches
Reducing the Availability of Alcohol
Regulating the Licensed Drinking Environment
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 75. International Policies to Reduce Illicit Drug-Related Harm and Illicit Drug Use
Introduction
Harm Reduction Definition and Overview
A History of Harm Reduction
Harm Reduction Today: Primary Services
A Sociological Analysis of Medical Harm Reduction
Illicit Drug Use Reduction
See also
Chapter 76. International Policies to Reduce Tobacco Use
Introduction
Tobacco Industry
Framework Convention on Tobacco Control
Measures to Regulate the Supply of Tobacco Products
Funding
Chapter 77. Policies and Interventions to Reduce HIV Risk
The Association between Drug Use and HIV Risk
Policies and Interventions Addressing HIV and Drug Use
Summary
Section 5: Alcohol and Drug Prevention, Adolescents and College Students, Gambling
Chapter 78. Alcohol Misuse Prevention in the Military
The Alcohol Misuse Problem in the Military
Prevention and Policy Approach
Military Alcohol Misuse Prevention Programs
Approaches to Encourage Responsible Drinking
Summary and Future Directions
Chapter 79. Screening and Assessment of Substance Use Disorders in Youth and Young Adults
Introduction
Developmental Considerations
Screening and Assessment: Definitions and Goals
Screening and Assessment Tools for Alcohol and Other Drugs
Clinical Implications and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 80. Screening and Brief Alcohol Intervention for Adolescents and Young Adults in Primary Care and Emergency Settings
Alcohol, Young People, and the Role of Health Care
Missed Opportunities for SBIS: Adolescents and Health Care
Summary of Guidelines and Recommendations
SBI and SBIRTs for Adolescents in Health Care Settings
Screening Methods
Why Intervene in Medical Settings?
Referral
Roadblocks to Screening and Brief Intervention in Health Care Settings
Alcohol, Trauma, and SBIRTS
Forward Thinking
Summary
See also
Chapter 81. Individual Prevention of College Student Alcohol Misuse
Epidemiology of College Student Drinking
College Student Drinking Prevention
Individual-Focused Preventive Intervention Approaches
Evidence of Efficacy for Specific Individual-Focused Preventive Intervention Approaches
See also
Chapter 82. Etiology and Prevention of Stimulants (Including Cocaine, Amphetamines and Misuse of Prescription Stimulants)
History of Stimulant Use
Current Epidemiology of Stimulant Use
Neurobiology of Stimulants
Treatments
Psychological Interventions for Cocaine and Amphetamine Addiction
Prevention
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 83. Etiology and Prevention of Marijuana Use among College Students
Prevalence and Development of Marijuana Use among College Students
Dependence Risk and Marijuana-Related Consequences
Intervention and Prevention Programs for College Students
Challenges
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 84. Performance-Enhancing Drug Use (Including Anabolic Steroids) by Adolescents and College Students: Etiology and Prevention
Introduction
The Social Context
Prevalence of PED Use
Etiological Considerations
Consequences of PED Use in Adolescents and Young Adults
Treatment and Prevention of PED use
Dispelling the Myths of PED use
Chapter 85. Substance Use Prevention Approaches for School-Aged Youth
Overview of Substance Use Prevention
Substance Use Prevention for Youth: A Multi-Level Approach
Summary
See also
Chapter 86. Using the Internet for Alcohol and Drug Prevention
Introduction
Internet-Based Screening and Brief Intervention Resources for Adult Problem Drinking
Pros and Cons of ISBIs
Availability, Acceptability, and User Profiles of ISBIs
Are ISBIs Effective in Curbing Adult Problem Drinking?
Summary, Future Directions, and Conclusions
Internet Interventions for Illicit Drug Use
Interventions for Cannabis Use
Interventions as Adjuncts to Pharmacotherapy
Limitations of Existing Research
Conclusions
Chapter 87. Examining the Role of Parents in College Student Alcohol Etiology and Prevention
Introduction
The Role of Parents in the Etiology of College Student Drinking
Examining the Efficacy of PBI
Discussion
Limitations and Future Directions
See also
Chapter 88. Universal, Indicated, and Selective Prevention for Youth Gambling
Gambling and Pathological Gambling among Youth
Universal Prevention
Selective Prevention
Indicated Prevention
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 89. College Student Gambling: Etiology, Consequences, and Prevention Strategies
Gambling Overview
Prevalence of College Student Gambling
Etiological Factors Related to College Student Gambling
Harms Associated with Gambling
Gambling Prevention
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 90. Mobilizing Communities for Alcohol, Drug, and Tobacco Prevention
What Does It Mean to Mobilize Communities to Prevent Drug Use?
What Community-Based Strategies Work to Reduce Drug Use?
Reliance on Community Coalitions to Prevent Drug Use
Inclusion of School-Based Curricula in Community-Based Efforts
Targeting Environmental Risk Factors for Substance Use
Challenges of Community Mobilization Efforts
Need for More Research
See also
Chapter 91. Impact of Alcohol Policies on College Student Health (Including Alcohol Access Restrictions, Policy Enforcement, Amnesty Policies)
Introduction
Policies to Reduce Access to Alcohol among Underage College Students
Policies to Reduce Access to Alcohol: All Students
Other Promising Policies for Addressing College Student Drinking
Importance of Using Multiple Policy Strategies to Target College Student Drinking
Conclusion
See also
Chapter 92. Alcohol Advertising and Underage Drinking
Introduction
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 93. The Impact of Price and Taxation on Drinking and Related Problems among Youth and Young Adults
How Tax and Price Policies Work
How These Policies Are Evaluated
Empirical Evidence of Tax and Price Effects across All Ages
Empirical Evidence of Tax and Price Effects among Youth and Young Adults
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Chapter 94. Impact of Tobacco Control Policies on Youth Smoking Rates
Introduction
Restrictions on Sales and Distribution
Smokefree Laws
Economic Approaches
Marketing and Promotion
Conclusions
See also
Chapter 95. History and Impact of Minimum Legal Drinking Age Laws on Alcohol Use and Consequences among Adolescents and College Students
Minimum Legal Drinking Age
Drinking Ages Around the World
Harmful Use of Alcohol
History of Minimum Drinking Age Laws in the United States
Evidence in Support of the Effectiveness of MLDA-21 in the United States
Reductions in Homicides and Suicides Associated with MLDA-21 Laws
Consequences of Alcohol Misuse among Adolescents
Early Onset of Drinking
MLDA-18 versus MLDA-21
Lower Drinking Ages in Europe
Binge Drinking by Youth
College Binge Drinking
Enforcement of MLDA Laws
Summary
See also
Chapter 96. Understanding Individual Variation in Student Alcohol Use
Overview
Family History and Genetic Influences on Alcohol-Use Disorders
Drinking Motives
Personality Factors
Precollege Drinking and Maturing Out of College Drinking
Alcohol Expectancies
Drinking Norms
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 26th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983633
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983381
About the Editor-in-Chief
Peter Miller
Peter M. Miller, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Addictive Behaviors and an experienced researcher and clinician in the field of alcohol use disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, USA
Reviews
"…a comprehensive look at the wide variety of evidence-based treatments for addictions, including psychosocial intervention, pharmacological treatments, prevention strategies, public policy, and the provision of healthcare to this population…This is an exceptional, comprehensive reference for all involved in the field." Rating: 5 Stars--Doody.com, January 17, 2014
"Miller…and his contributors aim to integrate a diversity of findings into a meaningful conceptualization of all aspects of use and abuse. There are 96 chapters divided into four parts: treatment; medications to treat addictions; applying addiction science to clinical practice; public policy; and alcohol and drug prevention, adolescents and college students, gambling. Targeted for clinicians, researchers, professors, and policy makers, this comprehensive book is also a valuable aid for students from undergraduate to postdoc."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013