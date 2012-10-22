Intersection
1st Edition
How Enterprise Design Bridges the Gap between Business, Technology, and People
Description
Many organizations struggle with the dynamics and the complexity of today's social ecosystems that connect everyone and everything, everywhere and all the time. Facing challenges at the intersection of business models, technical developments, and human needs, modern enterprises must overcome the siloed thinking and isolated efforts of the past, and instead address their relationships to people holistically. In Intersection, Milan Guenther introduces a Strategic Design approach that aligns the overarching efforts of Branding, Enterprise Architecture, and Experience Design, and sets them on a common course to shape tomorrow’s enterprises.
This book gives designers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders a model and a comprehensive vocabulary for tackling such deep-rooted challenges. The Enterprise Design framework cuts through the complexity of Strategic Design work, showing how to navigate key aspects and bridge diverging viewpoints. In 9 case studies, the author looks at the way companies like SAP, BBVA, IKEA, and Jeppesen (a Boeing Company) apply design thinking and practice to shape their enterprises. Moving from strategy to conceptual design and concrete results, Intersection shows what is relevant at which point, and what expertise to involve.
Key Features
- Teaches how to align business strategy with Brand Identity, Customer Experience, and Enterprise Architecture initiatives as part of a consolidated enterprise-wide design practice to achieve stakeholder value
- Provides a framework for designing systems, products and services as the building blocks of a consistent and coherent experience for all stakeholders in the wider enterprise, joining strategic considerations with the delivery of tangible outcomes
- Explains how to make results such as websites, apps, objects, platforms, or environments part of a larger system that orchestrates enterprise touchpoints with people
Readership
- Executives and strategists looking to apply strategic design in their organizations, developing products, services, models, structures, and systems as part of a bigger whole, driving performance and competitiveness
- Designers and architects working on design challenges that require expanding their view on the enterprise as a playing field, looking beyond particular domains, projects, or intended outcomes
- Consultants and technologists being caught between the views, concerns, and interests of their clients and stakeholders, and looking to employ strategic design to generate a way to move forward
- Entrepreneurs and visionaries faced with the challenge of creating their enterprise from scratch, making the right decisions with regard to all relevant concerns and making their vision tangible
Table of Contents
Introduction
Why Did We Call this Book Intersection?
The Story Behind this Book
Design, Strategy, and The Enterprise
Who Intersection is For
How Intersection is Structured
How To Use Intersection
Part 1: Thoughts on Enterprise Design
Introduction
1. The Relationship Challenge
Example
Designing Enterprises
Humanizing Technology
Modular and Co-Created Systems
Open and Interconnected Systems
Ubiquitous and Mobile Systems
Intelligent and Adaptive Systems
Case Study _ AEG
Design Challenges
The Role of Technology
2. Blurring Boundaries
Disruptive Change
Relationship Complexity
Business Relevance
Example
Innovating Across Domains and Disciplines
Example
Example
Connecting the Dots
Diversity
Ownership
Respect
Integration
Socio-Economic Innovation
Techno-Economic Innovation
Socio-Technical Innovation
Enterprise Innovation
Case Study _ La 27e Région
Design Residencies
Getting There
3. The Design-Minded Enterprise
About Strategic Design
Example
The Design Of Signs
The Design Of Objects
The Design Of Interaction
The Design Of Systems
The Design Competency
Example
Holistic Understanding
Systemic Modeling
Enterprise Vision
Design in The Enterprise
Case Study _ Apple
Designing An End-To-End System
Design as a Culture
Design As An Organization
Part 2: The Enterprise Design Framework
Introduction
Framework Overview
En-Ter-Prise (Plural Enterprises)
4. Big Picture
Example
#1 Identity
Example
#2 Architecture
Example
Example
#3 Experience
Example
Example
Example
Designing With Big Picture Aspects
Case Study _ Ikea
Identity
Architecture
Experience
5. Anatomy
Example
#4 Actors
Example
#5 Touchpoints
Example
#6 Services
Example
#7 Content
Example
Designing with relationship elements
Case Study _ Vda
Actors
Touchpoints
Services
Content
6. Frames
#8 Business
Example
#9 People
Example
#10 Function
Example
#11 Structure
Example
Example
Designing with Frames
Case Study _ Jeppesen
Business
People
Function
Structure
7. Design Space
#12 Communication
Example
Communication In The Enterprise
#13 Information
Example
Information In The Enterprise
#14 Interaction
Example
Interaction In The Enterprise
Example
#15 Operation
Example
Operation In The Enterprise
#16 Organization
Organization In The Enterprise
Example
#17 Technology
Technology In The Enterprise
Designing The Enterprise As A System
Example
Case Study_ Sap
Communication
Information
Interaction
Operations
Organization
Technology
8. Rendering
#18 Signs
Example
Signs In The Enterprise
Example
#19 Things
Example
Things In The Enterprise
#20 Places
Example
Places in the Enterprise
Rendering The Enterprise Across Channels
Example
Case Study _ Bbva
Signs
Things
Places
Part 3: Enterprise Design Approach
Introduction
9. Design Process
Prepare
Big Picture
Anatomy
Discover
Anatomy
Frames
Define
Frames
Design Space
Ideate
Design Space
Rendering
Validate
Rendering
Frames
Implement
Rendering
Anatomy
Deliver
Rendering
Big Picture
Case Study_Instagram
1 Prepare
2 Discover
3 Define
4 Ideate
5 Validate
6 Implement
7 Deliver
10. Design Program
Strategy
Themes
Practice
Framework
Outlook
The Enterprise as A Program
The Social Enterprise
Enterprise — The Next Generation
Index
References
Image Credits
The Team
Acknowledgements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123884411
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123884350
About the Author
Milan Guenther
Reviews
"Cookery books, these days, are all about design: white space, multiple typefaces, mysterious symbols in the margin and the occasional coloured page. Milan Guenther’s book seems to have adopted this style of design with obvious enthusiasm."--BCS.org – The Chartered Institute for IT, February 2013
"I am impressed by the thoroughness and thoughfulness of this major piece of work. Intersection marks Milan Guenther as a major contributor to the Enterprise Engineering, Design, and Architecture body of knowledge."--John A. Zachman, inventor of the Zachman Framework
"With this book, Milan Guenter achieved a comprehensive reframing of the Enterprise concept for the 21st century with Design as its primary driver. Intersection will become a beacon for many in the design, business, and technology communities."--Peter Bogaards, User Experience Designer
