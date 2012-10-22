Intersection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123884350, 9780123884411

Intersection

1st Edition

How Enterprise Design Bridges the Gap between Business, Technology, and People

Authors: Milan Guenther
eBook ISBN: 9780123884411
Paperback ISBN: 9780123884350
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 462
Description

Many organizations struggle with the dynamics and the complexity of today's social ecosystems that connect everyone and everything, everywhere and all the time. Facing challenges at the intersection of business models, technical developments, and human needs, modern enterprises must overcome the siloed thinking and isolated efforts of the past, and instead address their relationships to people holistically. In Intersection, Milan Guenther introduces a Strategic Design approach that aligns the overarching efforts of Branding, Enterprise Architecture, and Experience Design, and sets them on a common course to shape tomorrow’s enterprises.

This book gives designers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders a model and a comprehensive vocabulary for tackling such deep-rooted challenges. The Enterprise Design framework cuts through the complexity of Strategic Design work, showing how to navigate key aspects and bridge diverging viewpoints. In 9 case studies, the author looks at the way companies like SAP, BBVA, IKEA, and Jeppesen (a Boeing Company) apply design thinking and practice to shape their enterprises. Moving from strategy to conceptual design and concrete results, Intersection shows what is relevant at which point, and what expertise to involve.

Key Features

  • Teaches how to align business strategy with Brand Identity, Customer Experience, and Enterprise Architecture initiatives as part of a consolidated enterprise-wide design practice to achieve stakeholder value

  • Provides a framework for designing systems, products and services as the building blocks of a consistent and coherent experience for all stakeholders in the wider enterprise, joining strategic considerations with the delivery of tangible outcomes

  • Explains how to make results such as websites, apps, objects, platforms, or environments part of a larger system that orchestrates enterprise touchpoints with people

Readership

  • Executives and strategists looking to apply strategic design in their organizations, developing products, services, models, structures, and systems as part of a bigger whole, driving performance and competitiveness

  • Designers and architects working on design challenges that require expanding their view on the enterprise as a playing field, looking beyond particular domains, projects, or intended outcomes

  • Consultants and technologists being caught between the views, concerns, and interests of their clients and stakeholders, and looking to employ strategic design to generate a way to move forward

  • Entrepreneurs and visionaries faced with the challenge of creating their enterprise from scratch, making the right decisions with regard to all relevant concerns and making their vision tangible

Table of Contents

Introduction

Why Did We Call this Book Intersection?

The Story Behind this Book

Design, Strategy, and The Enterprise

Who Intersection is For

How Intersection is Structured

How To Use Intersection

Part 1: Thoughts on Enterprise Design

Introduction

1. The Relationship Challenge

Example

Designing Enterprises

Humanizing Technology

Modular and Co-Created Systems

Open and Interconnected Systems

Ubiquitous and Mobile Systems

Intelligent and Adaptive Systems

Case Study _ AEG

Design Challenges

The Role of Technology

2. Blurring Boundaries

Disruptive Change

Relationship Complexity

Business Relevance

Example

Innovating Across Domains and Disciplines

Example

Example

Connecting the Dots

Diversity

Ownership

Respect

Integration

Socio-Economic Innovation

Techno-Economic Innovation

Socio-Technical Innovation

Enterprise Innovation

Case Study _ La 27e Région

Design Residencies

Getting There

3. The Design-Minded Enterprise

About Strategic Design

Example

The Design Of Signs

The Design Of Objects

The Design Of Interaction

The Design Of Systems

The Design Competency

Example

Holistic Understanding

Systemic Modeling

Enterprise Vision

Design in The Enterprise

Case Study _ Apple

Designing An End-To-End System

Design as a Culture

Design As An Organization

Part 2: The Enterprise Design Framework

Introduction

Framework Overview

En-Ter-Prise (Plural Enterprises)

4. Big Picture

Example

#1 Identity

Example

#2 Architecture

Example

Example

#3 Experience

Example

Example

Example

Designing With Big Picture Aspects

Case Study _ Ikea

Identity

Architecture

Experience

5. Anatomy

Example

#4 Actors

Example

#5 Touchpoints

Example

#6 Services

Example

#7 Content

Example

Designing with relationship elements

Case Study _ Vda

Actors

Touchpoints

Services

Content

6. Frames

#8 Business

Example

#9 People

Example

#10 Function

Example

#11 Structure

Example

Example

Designing with Frames

Case Study _ Jeppesen

Business

People

Function

Structure

7. Design Space

#12 Communication

Example

Communication In The Enterprise

#13 Information

Example

Information In The Enterprise

#14 Interaction

Example

Interaction In The Enterprise

Example

#15 Operation

Example

Operation In The Enterprise

#16 Organization

Organization In The Enterprise

Example

#17 Technology

Technology In The Enterprise

Designing The Enterprise As A System

Example

Case Study_ Sap

Communication

Information

Interaction

Operations

Organization

Technology

8. Rendering

#18 Signs

Example

Signs In The Enterprise

Example

#19 Things

Example

Things In The Enterprise

#20 Places

Example

Places in the Enterprise

Rendering The Enterprise Across Channels

Example

Case Study _ Bbva

Signs

Things

Places

Part 3: Enterprise Design Approach

Introduction

9. Design Process

Prepare

Big Picture

Anatomy

Discover

Anatomy

Frames

Define

Frames

Design Space

Ideate

Design Space

Rendering

Validate

Rendering

Frames

Implement

Rendering

Anatomy

Deliver

Rendering

Big Picture

Case Study_Instagram

1 Prepare

2 Discover

3 Define

4 Ideate

5 Validate

6 Implement

7 Deliver

10. Design Program

Strategy

Themes

Practice

Framework

Outlook

The Enterprise as A Program

The Social Enterprise

Enterprise — The Next Generation

Index

References

Image Credits

The Team

Acknowledgements

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780123884411
Paperback ISBN:
9780123884350

About the Author

Milan Guenther

Reviews

"Cookery books, these days, are all about design: white space, multiple typefaces, mysterious symbols in the margin and the occasional coloured page. Milan Guenther’s book seems to have adopted this style of design with obvious enthusiasm."--BCS.org – The Chartered Institute for IT, February 2013
"To read Milan Guenther's book Intersection is to glimpes the future of design: holistic, collaborative, and networked. A rich presentation of a very rich subject."--Marty Neumeier, author of The Brand Gap and The Designful Company
"I am impressed by the thoroughness and thoughfulness of this major piece of work. Intersection marks Milan Guenther as a major contributor to the Enterprise Engineering, Design, and Architecture body of knowledge."--John A. Zachman, inventor of the Zachman Framework
"With this book, Milan Guenter achieved a comprehensive reframing of the Enterprise concept for the 21st century with Design as its primary driver. Intersection will become a beacon for many in the design, business, and technology communities."--Peter Bogaards, User Experience Designer

Ratings and Reviews

