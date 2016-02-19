Interpretation of Mass Spectra of Organic Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Interpretation of Mass Spectra of Organic Compounds outlines the basic instrumentation, sample handling techniques, and procedures used in the interpretation of mass spectra of organic compounds. The fundamental concepts of ionization, fragmentation, and rearrangement of ions as found in mass spectra are covered in some detail, along with the rectangular array and interpretation maps. Computerization of mass spectral data is also discussed. This book consists of nine chapters and begins with a historical overview of mass spectrometry and a discussion on some important developments in the field, along with a summary of interpretation objectives and methods. The following chapters focus on instruments, ion sources, and detectors; recording of the mass spectrum and the instrumental and sample variables affecting the mass spectrum; sample introduction systems; and fragmentation reactions. Correlations as applied to interpretations are also considered, with emphasis on applications of the branching rule as well as beta-bond and alpha-bond cleavages. Example interpretations, calculations, data-processing procedures, and computer programs are included. This monograph is intended for organic chemists, biochemists, mass spectroscopists, technicians, managers, and others concerned with the whys and wherefores of mass spectrometry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Scope and Definition
II. Historical Developments
III. "New Frontier" Developments
IV. Selection of Instrumentation
V. A Summary of Interpretation Objectives and Methods
References
Chapter 2 A Summary of Instrumentation
I. Introduction
II. Ion Sources
III. Ion Beam Separation Methods—A Means of Categorizing Instruments
IV. Ion Detection Methods
References
Chapter 3 The Mass Spectrum
I. Definitions
II. Recording the Mass Spectrum
III. Instrumental Variables Affecting the Mass Spectrum
IV. Sample Variables Affecting the Mass Spectrum
V. Types of Ions Observed
VI. Presentation of Mass Spectral Data for Interpretation
VII. Catalogs of Mass Spectral Data
References
Chapter 4 The Sample—Its Character and Handling
I. Applicability of Mass Spectrometry to a Wide Range of Sample Types
II. Types of Inlet Systems
III. Techniques of Sample Introduction
IV. Separation Techniques
V. Misinterpretation Associated with the Sample
VI. Combination of the Mass Spectrometer with Other Identification Techniques
References
Chapter 5 Fragmentation Reactions—Key to Interpretation of Mass Spectra
I. The Ionization Process
II. Theory of Mass Spectra
III. Energetics of Electron Impact Processes
IV. General Principles of Fragmentation
V. Obtaining Supporting Evidence for Fragmentation Mechanisms
VI. Predicting Fragmentation Mechanisms
References
Chapter 6 Proceeding with an Interpretation
I. Analytical Objectives
II. Miscellaneous Objectives
III. Assembling Information about a Sample
IV. Preinterpretation of Raw Data
V. The Molecular Ion as a Starting Point
VI. Deriving Qualitative Information
VII. Analysis of Mixtures
References
Chapter 7 The Rectangular Array and Interpretation Maps
I. Introduction
II. Columner Grouping of Characteristic Peaks
III. Interpretation Maps of Hydrocarbons
IV. Detection of Functional Groups
V. Ion Composition Maps
VI. Some Additional Benefits of the Array
References
Chapter 8 Computerizing Mass Spectral Data
I. Introduction
II. Objectives of Computerizing
III. Processing Batched Data
IV. Computer Identifications by Direct Comparison
V. Computer Identifications without a Reference Library
References
Chapter 9 Correlations Applied to Interpretations
I. Introduction
II. Applications of the Branching Rule
III. Applications of Beta-Bond Cleavages
IV. Alpha-Bond Cleavage
V. Cyclic Transitions or Rearrangements Useful in Identifications
VI. Fragmentation Behavior in Polyfunctional Compounds
References
General Bibliography and Comprehensive References
Appendixes I-V
Appendix I Structure-Correlation References for Some Organic and Related Compounds
Organization of the Index
Appendix II Interpretation Maps
Appendix III Current Catalogs and Compilations of Mass Spectral Data
Appendix IV Tables of Isotopic Abundances
Appendix V Computer Program
Author Index
Subject Index
