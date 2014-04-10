Internet of Things
1st Edition
Description
This book outlines the background and overall vision for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications and services, including major standards. Key technologies are described, and include everything from physical instrumentation of devices to the cloud infrastructures used to collect data. Also included is how to derive information and knowledge, and how to integrate it into enterprise processes, as well as system architectures and regulatory requirements. Real-world service use case studies provide the hands-on knowledge needed to successfully develop and implement M2M and IoT technologies sustainably and profitably. Finally, the future vision for M2M technologies is described, including prospective changes in relevant standards. This book is written by experts in the technology and business aspects of Machine-to-Machine and Internet of Things, and who have experience in implementing solutions.
Key Features
- Standards included: ETSI M2M, IEEE 802.15.4, 3GPP (GPRS, 3G, 4G), Bluetooth Low Energy/Smart, IETF 6LoWPAN, IETF CoAP, IETF RPL, Power Line Communication, Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) Sensor Web Enablement (SWE), ZigBee, 802.11, Broadband Forum TR-069, Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) Device Management (DM), ISA100.11a, WirelessHART, M-BUS, Wireless M-BUS, KNX, RFID, Object Management Group (OMG) Business Process Modelling Notation (BPMN)
- Key technologies for M2M and IoT covered: Embedded systems hardware and software, devices and gateways, capillary and M2M area networks, local and wide area networking, M2M Service Enablement, IoT data management and data warehousing, data analytics and big data, complex event processing and stream analytics, knowledge discovery and management, business process and enterprise integration, Software as a Service and cloud computing
- Combines both technical explanations together with design features of M2M/IoT and use cases. Together, these descriptions will assist you to develop solutions that will work in the real world
- Detailed description of the network architectures and technologies that form the basis of M2M and IoT
- Clear guidelines and examples of M2M and IoT use cases from real-world implementations such as Smart Grid, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities, Participatory Sensing, and Industrial Automation
- A description of the vision for M2M and its evolution towards IoT
Readership
Communications and network engineers, solution architects, system integrators, system managers, academic researchers
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acknowledgements
- Author Biographies
- Part 1: The Vision for Moving from M2M to IoT
- Chapter 1. Introduction and Book Structure
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Structure of the book
- Chapter 2. M2M to IoT – The Vision
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 From M2M to IoT
- 2.3 M2M towards IoT – the global context
- 2.4 A use case example
- 2.5 Differing characteristics
- Chapter 3. M2M to IoT – A Market Perspective
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Some definitions
- 3.3 M2M value chains
- 3.4 IoT value chains
- 3.5 An emerging industrial structure for IoT
- 3.6 The international-driven global value chain and global information monopolies
- 3.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 4. M2M to IoT – An Architectural Overview
- 4.1 Building an architecture
- 4.2 Main design principles and needed capabilities
- 4.3 An IoT architecture outline
- 4.4 Standards considerations
- Part 2: IoT Technologies and Architectures
- Chapter 5. M2M and IoT Technology Fundamentals
- 5.1 Devices and gateways
- 5.2 Local and wide area networking
- 5.3 Data management
- 5.4 Business processes in IoT
- 5.5 Everything as a service (XaaS)
- 5.6 M2M and IoT analytics
- 5.7 Knowledge management
- Chapter 6. IoT Architecture – State of the Art
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 State of the art
- Chapter 7. Architecture Reference Model
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Reference model and architecture
- 7.3 IoT reference model
- Chapter 8. IoT Reference Architecture
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Functional view
- 8.3 Information view
- 8.4 Deployment and operational view
- 8.5 Other relevant architectural views
- Chapter 9. Real-World Design Constraints
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Technical design constraints – hardware is popular again
- 9.3 Data representation and visualization
- 9.4 Interaction and remote control
- Part 3: IoT Use Cases
- Chapter 10. Asset Management
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Expected benefits
- 10.3 e-Maintenance in the M2M Era
- 10.4 Hazardous goods management in the M2M Era
- 10.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Industrial Automation
- 11.1 Service-oriented architecture-based device integration
- 11.2 SOCRADES: realizing the enterprise integrated Web of Things
- 11.3 IMC-AESOP: from the Web of Things to the Cloud of Things
- 11.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 12. The Smart Grid
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Smart metering
- 12.3 Smart house
- 12.4 Smart energy city
- 12.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Commercial Building Automation
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Case study: phase one – commercial building automation today
- 13.3 Case study: phase two – commercial building automation in the future
- Chapter 14. Smart Cities
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Smart cities–the need
- 14.3 Smart cities–a working definition
- 14.4 Smart cities–some examples
- 14.5 Roles, actors, engagement
- 14.6 Transport and logistics–an IoT perspective
- 14.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Participatory Sensing
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Roles, actors, engagement
- 15.3 Participatory sensing process
- 15.4 Technology overview
- 15.5 An early scenario
- 15.6 Recent trends
- 15.7 A modern example
- Chapter 16. Conclusion and Looking Ahead
- Abbreviations
- References
- Index
About the Author
Jan Holler
Jan Höller is a Research Fellow at Ericsson Research, where he has a responsibility to define and drive technology and research strategies and to contribute to the corporate strategies for the IoT. He established Ericsson’s research activities in IoT over a decade ago, and he has been contributing to several European Union research projects including SENSEI, IoT-i, and Citypulse. Jan has held various positions in Strategic Product Management and Technology Management and has, since he joined Ericsson Research in 1999, led different research activities and research groups. He has served on the Board of Directors at the IPSO Alliance, the first IoT alliance formed back in 2008. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of OMA SpecWorks and is a cochair of the Networking Task Group in the Industrial Internet Consortium.
Vlasios Tsiatsis
Vlasios Tsiatsis is a Senior Researcher at Ericsson Research, Ericsson AB and has been working on the Internet of Things (IoT) for 20 years, on subjects ranging from energy-efficient communication algorithms on 8-bit microcontrollers to streaming data analytics in the cloud and recently to IoT Security.He has contributed to several research projects on Wireless Sensor Networks by DARPA, United States, European Union research projects such as RUNES, SENSEI, IoT-i, and CityPulse as well as internal Ericsson corporate research projects around machine/man/mobile-to-machine and IoT services. Vlasios has extensive theoretical and practical experience on IoT technologies and deployments and his research interests include security, system architecture, IoT system management, machine intelligence, and analytics. He holds a PhD in the area of Networked Embedded Systems from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Catherine Mulligan
Dr Cathy Mulligan is a Visiting Researcher at Imperial College and was a founding Co-Director of the ICL Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering. She is also a Senior Research Associate at University College where she is Chief Technology Officer of the GovTech Lab and DataNet, which focuses on the potential and application of blockchain, AI and advanced communications technologies as a foundational part of the world’s economy. Cathy is an expert and fellow of the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain council and has recently become a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Digital Co-Operation. She holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and is the author of several books on telecommunications including EPC and IoT.
Stamatis Karnouskos
Stamatis Karnouskos is an expert on the IoT at SAP, Germany. He investigates the added value and impact of emerging technologies in enterprise systems. For over 20 years, he has led efforts in several European Commission and industry-funded projects relate to IoT, Cyber-Physical Systems, Industrie 4.0, manufacturing, smart grids, smart cities, security, and mobility. Stamatis has extensive experience in research and technology management within the industry as well as the European Commission and several national research funding bodies (e.g., in Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Greece). He has served on the technical advisory board of the Internet Protocol for Smart Objects (IPSO) Alliance and the Permanent Stakeholder Group of the European Network and nformation Security Agency (ENISA).
Stefan Avesand
Stefan Avesand is a Senior Software Researcher at Ericsson AB where he drives research within the domain of Artificial Intelligence, and how to apply this in network operations and smart devices (such as in predictive maintenance and the Ericsson Social Web of Things concept). Stefan has 15 years of experience from the field of telecommunications, both from a research and a product development perspective, as well as from an operator and a manufacturer perspective. He has been active in the Internet of Things area for several years and was recently managing the development of an operator based Smart Home solution at Ericsson Research, where he coordinated with Strategic Product Management and external partners to provide services such as TV, multimedia, energy management and home security.
David Boyle
David Boyle is a Lecturer in the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. He has more than 14 years experience developing IoT technologies across academia and industry. His research interests lie at the intersection of complex sensing, actuation, and control systems (Cyber-Physical Systems), IoT and sensor network applications, data analytics, and digital economy. David was awarded his PhD in Electronic and Computer Engineering from the University of imerick, Ireland, in 2009, following his B.Eng. (Hons) in Computer Engineering in 2005. His work has been recognized and awarded internationally and published in leading technical journals, including the IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics (TIE) and Informatics (TII). He actively participates in a number of Technical Programs and Organizing Committees for the premier conferences in the field. Before joining the Dyson School of Design Engineering in 2018, David was a Research Fellow in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Imperial College London since 2012. Previously, he worked with theWireless Sensor Network and icroelectronics Applications Integration Groups in the Microsystems Centre at Tyndall National Institute, and the Embedded Systems Research Group, University College Cork, Ireland. Prior to this, he was with France Telecom R&D Orange Labs, France, and a Visiting Postdoctoral Scholar at the Higher Technical School of Telecommunications Engineering, Technical University of Madrid (ETSIT UPM), Spain
Reviews
"Real-world service use case studies provide the hands-on knowledge needed to successfully develop and implement M2M and loT technologies sustainably and profitably." --EDN Europe Magazine, Sep 2014