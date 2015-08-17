Internet Congestion Control

Subir has over twenty years of experience in the technology industry, during which he has held leadership positions for large companies such as IBM and Sprint, as well several Silicon Valley based start-ups. At IBM he was part of the design team for IBM’s next generation broadband architecture and his contribution to improving the performance of IBM’s host based protocol stack led to an IBM Outstanding Innovation Award. He served as Director of Systems Architecture at Cable Modem pioneer Hybrid Networks where his design for the Medium Access Control protocol enabled the company to establish an early lead in the MMDS metro area wireless space. While at Hybrid, he also took part in the drafting of the DOCSIS Cable Model specification. He was the co-founder and CTO/VP of Engineering at Aperto Networks, a pioneer in the Broadband Wireless space, where he was the Chief Designer of its Packetwave line of products. His work at Aperto led to the creation of the industry’s leading wireless access system, that was 5+ years ahead of the rest of the competition. Subsequently through his chairing of the IEEE 802.16 MAC standards group, this design had a big influence on the WiMAX specification, which in turn influenced the design of LTE, which is the leading cellular wireless protocol in use today. Most recently Subir was part of the Office of the CTO at Tellabs where he led the company's architectural efforts in the area of broadband wireless gateways. Among the projects that he contributed to, included a design for an LTE-WiFi Gateway and a Software Define Networking based architecture for the LTE packet core.

Subir holds 45 patents which along with his other publications, have been cited over 800 times. His most cited works are in the areas of Congestion Control, Packet Scheduling/BW Management, Mobility and Medium Access Control. His graduate work on Fork-Join and Re-sequencing queueing systems has found recent applications in the areas of RAID systems, vertical search engines and parallel databases. Subir holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park and a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, India.