International Thermodynamic Tables of the Fluid State - 7 Propylene (Propene) is a compilation of internationally agreed values of the equilibrium thermodynamic properties of propylene. This book is composed of three chapters, and begins with the presentation of experimental result of thermodynamic studies compared with the equations used to generate the tables. The succeeding chapter deals with correlating equations for thermodynamic property determination of propylene. The last chapter provides the tabulations of the propylene's thermodynamic properties and constants. This book will prove useful to physical chemists.

Table of Contents



List of Figures

Tables in Text

Preface

Introduction

Symbols

Units and Conversion Factors

1. Experimental Results

1.1 The Triple Points

1.2 Two-phase Regions

1.2.1 Melting Curves

1.2.2 The Critical Point

1.2.3 Saturation Curve

1.3 Single-phase Region

1.3.1 Density

1.3.2 Second Virial Coefficient

1.3.3 Isobaric Heat Capacity

1.3.4 Joule-Thomson Coefficient

1.3.5 Speed of Sound

2. Correlating Equations

2.1 Ideal Gas Equations

2.1.1 Isobaric Heat Capacity

2.1.2 Entropy

2.1.3 Enthalpy and Internal Energy

2.2 Equation of State of the Real Fluid

2.2.1 The Correlation of the Kiev Institute of Technology

2.2.2 The Equation of Bender

2.2.3 The Equation of Juza, Sifner and Hoffer

2.2.4 The IUP AC Equation

2.3 Auxiliary Equations

2.3.1 Vapour Pressure

2.3.2 Saturated Densities

2.3.3 Melting Pressure

3. The IUPAC Tables

3.1 Physical Constants

3.2 Construction of the Tables

3.2.1 Entropy

3.2.2 Enthalpy and Internal Energy

3.2.3 Isochoric Heat Capacity

3.2.4 Isobaric Heat Capacity

3.2.5 Fugacity

3.2.6 Speed of Sound

3.2.7 Joule-Thomson Coefficient

3.2.8 Virial Coefficients

3.2.9 Saturation Properties

3.2.10 Melting Curves

3.3 Limits of the Tables

3.4 Use and Accuracy of the Tables

3.5 Recommendations for Improvement of Tables

Acknowledgements

Appendix. Experimental Results Hitherto Unpublished or Inaccessible

References

Ideal Gas Properties

Table 1. Molar Isobaric Heat Capacity, Entropy and Enthalpy Temperature Range 90 K to 1500 K

Zero-pressure properties

Table 1. Isothermal Enthalpy-Pressure Coefficient, Second Virial Coefficient and Speed of Sound Temperature Range 90 K to 575 K

Single-phase Properties

Table 2. Molar Volume, Compressibility Factor, Molar Entropy, Enthalpy and Isobaric Heat Capacity, Speed of Sound, Heat Capacity Ratio, Fugacity/Pressure Ratio and Isenthalpic Joule-Thomson Coefficient

Table 3. Pressure, Molar Entropy, Internal Energy and Isochoric Heat Capacity Temperature Range, 90K to 575K Density Range, 1x10-9 mol dm-3 to 21 mol dm -3

Properties on the Saturation Curve

Table 4. Pressure, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Temperature Range, T1(87.89K) to Tc{365.57K)

Table 5. Temperature, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Pressure Range Pt{0.95402x10-9MPa) to Pc(4.6646 MPa)

Properties on the Melting Curve

Table 6. Pressure, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Temperature Range Tt(87.89K) to 145K

Table 7. Temperature, Molar Volume, Enthalpy and Entropy Pressure Range Pt(0.95402x10-9MPa) to 1000MPa

