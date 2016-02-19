International Symposium on the Treatment of Carcinoma of the Prostate, Berlin, November 13 to 15, 1969
1st Edition
Life Science Monographs
Description
International Symposium on the Treatment of Carcinoma of the Prostate, Berlin, November 13 to 15, 1969 presents a resolution to the doubts and uncertainty in the treatment of carcinoma and formulate a new policy for handling. It discusses the basis of hormonal treatment of prostatic cancer. The focus of study is the pharmacological aspects of prostate cancer treatment.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the metabolism of testosterone in the prostate, the use of stilbestrol diphosphate in treating prostate cancer, the pathology of prostate cancer, and the cardiovascular complications of the disease. The subjects on orchiectomy and adrenalectomy are covered. The modern radiotherapy is discussed. The text identifies the use of radioactive isotopes. An analysis of the irradiation of the hypophysis is presented. A chapter of the volume is devoted to the cytotoxic agents in prostate carcinoma treatment. Another section of the book focuses on application of cryo-therapy. The book will provide useful information to doctors, oncologists, radiologists, students and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introductions
Basis of Hormonal Treatment of Prostatic Cancer
Hormonal Treatment of Cancer of the Prostate - Pharmacological Aspects
Discussion
The Metabolism of Testosterone in the Prostate
Discussion
Pharmacological Aspects on the Treatment of Prostatic Carcinoma with Stilbestrol Diphosphate
Discussion
Pathology of Cancer of Prostate
Discussion
Hormonal Dependency of Prostatic Carcinoma in Tissue Culture
The Incidence of Cardivascular Complications in Prostatic Cancer
Discussion
Methods of Hormonal Treatment including Orchiectomy and Adrenalectomy
Total Perineal Prostatectomy in 398 Patients with Cancer of the Prostate
Discussion
Vasico-urethral Anastomosis
Discussion
Posterior Capsule
Intra- and Postoperative Problems
Total Perineal Prostatectomy (Demonstration by Film)
Modern Radiotherapy of Prostatic Cancer
Discussion
The Use of Radioactive Isotopes in the Management of Prostate Cancer
Discussion
Irradiation of Hypophysis for advanced Cancer of the Prostate with Metastases
Discussion
Cytotoxic Agents in the Treatment of Prostatic Carcinoma
Experiences with 84 Cases treated with Honvan
Discussion
Tissue Culture Studies - Preliminary Report
Experiences with Cyproterone Acetate and Related Drugs in the Treatment of Prostatic Disease
Cyproterone Acetate Treatment of Disseminated Prostatic Cancer and Benign Nodular Hyperplasia
Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy with Progestogens including Gestonorone Caproate
Discussion
Use of Cyproterone Acetate in Stages III and IV
Cyproterone Therapy in Stage IV
High Dosages of Stilboestrol
Indicator of Oestrogen Effect
Steroids in Urine under Gestagen
Hormone Dependency of the Tumor
Panel Discussion
Hormone Dosage
Sexual Potency after Total Prostatectomy
Incontinence following Radical Prostatectomy
Surgical Treatment of Incontinence
Prevention of Incontinence
Radical Prostatectomy and Orchiectomy
Therapeutic Principles in the Different Stages of Prostatic Cancer
Subcapsular versus Total Orchiectomy
Surgical Mortality
Cryo-Therapy
Pathological Grading of Prostatic Cancers
Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy following Open Perineal Biopsy
Oestrogen, Orchiectomy and Combined Therapy
Frequency of Prostatic Cancer
Early Diagnosis of Prostatic Cancer
Prevention of Suspected Cardio-vascular Complications
Testosterone Shock Therapy
Treatment-Individual Proceeding
Staging
Occult Carcinoma
Stage A Cancer
Timing of Radical Prostatectomy
Stage B Cancer
Stage C Cancer
Stage D Cancer
Closing Address
Participants
Name Index
Closing Addresses
