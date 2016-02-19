International Symposium on Marine Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212425, 9781483284521

International Symposium on Marine Natural Products

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Marine Natural Products, Aberdeen, Scotland, 8 - 11 September 1975

Editors: R. H. Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9781483284521
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 50
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Symposium on Marine Natural Products presents the developments in the chemistry of soft corals. This book provides information on several relevant topics, including the chemistry of sponges, metabolites, biomimetic synthesis, and aplysiatoxins. Organized into five chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the biogenetical origin, distribution, and biological significance of Alcyonaceans. This text then examines the constituents and structural features of marine sponges. Other chapters consider the biosynthetic pathways to several halogenated marine natural products, which are based on bromonium ion. This book discusses as well the apparent isomerization of the aplysiatoxins during chromatography. The final chapter deals with the natural product research on marine organisms found in Australia. This book is a valuable resource for marine scientists, oceanographers, biologists, marine pharmacologists, chemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Some Recent Developments in the Chemistry of the Alcyonaceans

Natural Product Chemistry of the Marine Sponges

Biomimetic Synthesis of Marine Natural Products

The Aplysiatoxins: Reactions with Acid and Oxidants

Some Metabolites from Australian Marine Organisms

Details

No. of pages:
50
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284521

About the Editor

R. H. Thomson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.