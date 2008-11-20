International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 36

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Volume 36 of the series offers chapters on newborn screening for intellectual disability; responsive parenting; Trisomy 21; Alzheimer’s disease in adults with Down Syndrome; foolish action in adults with intellectual disabilities; animal models of self-injurious behavior; theoretical and methodological issues in sibling research; understanding individual differences in adaptation in parents of children with intellectual disabilitie; and “What Do You Think If . . . “ using vignettes to study attitudes toward adult sibling caregiving and competence of parents of children with disabilities.

The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 36 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.