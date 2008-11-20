International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744760, 9780080922676

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080922676
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

  1. Newborn Screening for Intellectual disability: Past, Present, and Future Don Bailey

  2. Responsive Parenting: Closing the Learning Gap for Children with Early Developmental Problems Susan H. Landry, Heather Taylor, Cathy Guttentag, and Karen E. Smith

  3. Trisomy 21: Causes and Consequences Jeannie Visootsak and Stephanie L. Sherman

  4. Alzheimer’s Disease in Adults with Down Syndrome Warren B. Zigman, Darlynne A. Devenny, Sharon J. Krinsky-McHale, Edmund C. Jenkins, Tiina K. Urv, Jerzy Wegiel, Nicole Schupf, and Wayne Silverman

  5. Foolish Action in Adults with Intellectual Disabilities: The Forgotten Problem of Risk-Unawareness Stephen Greenspan

  6. Animal Models of Self-Injurious Behavior: Induction, Prevention, and Recovery Stephen R. Schroeder, Pippa S. Loupe, and Richard E. Tessel

  7. Theoretical and Methodological Issues in Sibling Research J. Carolyn Graff, Susan Neely-Barnes, and Heather Smith

  8. Understanding Individual Differences in Adaptation in Parents of Children with Intellectual Disabilities – A Risk and Resilience Perspective Malin Broberg Olsson

  9. “What Do You Think If . . . “ Using Vignettes to Study Attitudes Toward Adult Sibling Caregiving and Competence of Parents of Children with Disabilities Brian M. Jobe and Larane M. Glidde

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Volume 36 of the series offers chapters on newborn screening for intellectual disability; responsive parenting; Trisomy 21; Alzheimer’s disease in adults with Down Syndrome; foolish action in adults with intellectual disabilities; animal models of self-injurious behavior; theoretical and methodological issues in sibling research; understanding individual differences in adaptation in parents of children with intellectual disabilitie; and “What Do You Think If . . . “ using vignettes to study attitudes toward adult sibling caregiving and competence of parents of children with disabilities.

The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 36 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.

Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of mental retardation A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered *An excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

