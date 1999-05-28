International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662224, 9780080546117

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 22

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080546117
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662224
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1999
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents

E.M. Dykens, Direct Effects of Genetic Mental Retardation Syndromes: Maladaptive Behavior and Psychopathology.

R.M. Hodapp, Indirect Effects of Genetic Mental Retardation Disorders: Theoretical and Methodological Issues.

A.J. Baroody, The Development of Basic Counting, Number, and Arithmetic Knowledge among Children Classified as Mentally Handicapped.

R. Gallimore, B.K. Keogh, and L.P. Bernheimer, The Nature and Long-Term Implications of Early Developmental Delays: A Summary of Evidence from Two Longitudinal Studies.

T. Nettelbeck and R. Young, Savant Syndrome.

R.E. Cimera and F.R. Rusch, The Cost-Efficiency of Supported Employment Programs: A Review of the Literature.

L. Hickson and I. Khemka, Decision Making and Mental Retardation.

L.M. Gliddens, J. Rogers-Dulan, and A.E. Hill, The Child That Was Meant?" or "Punishment for Sin"?: Religion, Ethnicity, and Families with Children with Disabilities. Index.

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences. Volume 22 is an eclectic volume with chapters on genetics, developmental skills, and methodological issues, as well as review chapters on the Savant Syndrome, and supported employment programs. Contributors for this volume are from the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in psychology and sociology.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." @source:--BIOSIS @qu:"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." @source:--JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

