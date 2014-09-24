International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 47
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: Robert Hodapp
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Understanding and Improving Care for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in the Emergency Department
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Research on Patterns of ED Use Among Individuals with IDD
- 3 Predictors of ED Use
- 4 Quality Care in the ED: Barriers and Stakeholder's Perspectives
- 5 Evidence-Informed Approaches for Implementing Practice Change in Health-Care Settings
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Use of Promotoras de Salud in Interventions with Latino Families of Children with IDD
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Using Promotoras de Salud to Deliver Family Interventions to Latino Families
- 4 How Do Promotoras Foster Change?
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Executive Function and Planning in Early Development in Down Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1 Overview of EF: Current State of Knowledge
- 2 Early Emergence of EF and Planning
- 3 Tracing EF and Planning Performance in Early Childhood in DS: Implications for Intervention in DS
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Moving Beyond the Status Quo: Using Evidence-Based Practice to Improve Autism Core Deficits in the Preschool Classroom
- Abstract
- 1 Timing of Treatment
- 2 Dose of Treatment
- 3 Content of Treatment
- 4 Current Review
- 5 Building the Case for Enacting ASD Core Deficit Change in Preschool
- 6 ASD Core Deficit Malleability in the School Setting
- 7 Increasing the Momentum for School-Based ASD Core Deficit Research and Practice
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Rules of “Engagement”: Addressing Participation and Functional Performance in Children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Indicators of Child Functioning
- 3 Review of Participation and Functional Performance Measures for Children with IDDs
- 4 Discussion
- Chapter Six: The Psychology of Decision Making
- Abstract
- 1 Theoretical Perspectives on Decision Making
- 2 Decision Making and IDD
- 3 A Pathways Model of Decision Processing
- 4 Conclusion
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
- A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
- An excellent resource for academic researchers
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003343
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002780
About the Series Volume Editors
Robert Hodapp Series Volume Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
