International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chromosome 22 Deletion Syndrome and Schizophrenia. Characterization of Proteome of Human Cerebrospinal Fluid. Hormonal Pathways Regulating Intermale and Interfemale Aggression. Neuronal Gap Junctions: Expression, Function, and Implications for Behavior. Effects of Genes and Stress on the Neurobiology of Depression. Quantitative Imaging with the MicroPET Small-Animal PET Tomograph. Understanding Myelination through Studying its Evolution.
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume is a collection of articles covering recent advances in the field of neurobiology. Topics covered include chromosome 22 deletion syndrome and schizophrenia; characterization of proteome of human cerebrospinal fluid; hormonal pathways regulating intermale and interfemale aggression; neuronal gap junctions; effects of genes and stress on the neurobiology of depression; quantitative imaging with teh MicroPET small-animal PET tomograph; understanding myelination through studying its evolution.
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 23rd May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463520
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668745
Reviews
Praise for the Series: "A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - Choice
About the Editors
Ronald Bradley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.
R. Adron Harris Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, USA
Peter Jenner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division