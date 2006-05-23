International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668745, 9780080463520

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 73

1st Edition

Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080463520
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668745
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd May 2006
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Chromosome 22 Deletion Syndrome and Schizophrenia. Characterization of Proteome of Human Cerebrospinal Fluid. Hormonal Pathways Regulating Intermale and Interfemale Aggression. Neuronal Gap Junctions: Expression, Function, and Implications for Behavior. Effects of Genes and Stress on the Neurobiology of Depression. Quantitative Imaging with the MicroPET Small-Animal PET Tomograph. Understanding Myelination through Studying its Evolution.

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume is a collection of articles covering recent advances in the field of neurobiology. Topics covered include chromosome 22 deletion syndrome and schizophrenia; characterization of proteome of human cerebrospinal fluid; hormonal pathways regulating intermale and interfemale aggression; neuronal gap junctions; effects of genes and stress on the neurobiology of depression; quantitative imaging with teh MicroPET small-animal PET tomograph; understanding myelination through studying its evolution.

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463520
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668745

Praise for the Series: "A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - Choice

About the Editors

Ronald Bradley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, USA

Peter Jenner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

