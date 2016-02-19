International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 36
S.A. Lipton, Ca2+, N-Methyl-D-aspartate Receptors, and AIDS-Related Neuronal Injury. S. Gandy and P. Greengard, Processing of Alzheimer A(-Amyloid Precursor Protein: Cell Biology, Regulation, and Role in Alzheimer Disease. S.M.J. Dunn, A.N. Bateson, and I.L. Martin, Molecular Neurobiology of the GABAA Receptor. D.D. Mott and D.V. Lewis, The Pharmacology and Function of Central GABAB Receptors. M. Davis, The Role of Amygdala in Emotional Learning. A.A. Farooqui and L.A. Horrocks, Excitotoxicity and Neurological Disorders: Involvement of Membrane Phospholipids. E.T. Walters, Injury-Related Behavior and Neuronal Plasticity: An Evolutionary Perspective on Sensitization, Hyperalgesia,and Analgesia. Subject Index.
Published since 1959, this serial presents in-depth reviews on key topics in neuroscience, from molecules to behavior. The serial stays keenly attuned to recent developments in the field through the contributions offirst-class experts. Neuroscientists as well as clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists will find this serial an indispensable addition to their library.
Neuroscientists, biophysicists, neurologists, and psychologists.
@qu:Will be useful not only to active workers in the field, but also to students and those wishing to become familiar with these topics. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:This volume gives a wealth of information for all those who work in the fields of neuropsychology, neurochemistry, neuroanatomy, and for all scientifically engaged neurologists and psychiatrists. @source:--EUROPEAN NEUROLOGY @qu:Recommended reading, particularly with regard to its pharmacological and biochemical reviews. @source:--THE CANADIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION JOURNAL @qu:The seven research articles herein comprise a thorough review of a large portion of neurobiological research today. @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS/RRM
