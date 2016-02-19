International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668363, 9780080857701

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ronald J. Bradley R. Adron Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780080857701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 1994
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
198.00
168.30
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

S.A. Lipton, Ca2+, N-Methyl-D-aspartate Receptors, and AIDS-Related Neuronal Injury. S. Gandy and P. Greengard, Processing of Alzheimer A(-Amyloid Precursor Protein: Cell Biology, Regulation, and Role in Alzheimer Disease. S.M.J. Dunn, A.N. Bateson, and I.L. Martin, Molecular Neurobiology of the GABAA Receptor. D.D. Mott and D.V. Lewis, The Pharmacology and Function of Central GABAB Receptors. M. Davis, The Role of Amygdala in Emotional Learning. A.A. Farooqui and L.A. Horrocks, Excitotoxicity and Neurological Disorders: Involvement of Membrane Phospholipids. E.T. Walters, Injury-Related Behavior and Neuronal Plasticity: An Evolutionary Perspective on Sensitization, Hyperalgesia,and Analgesia. Subject Index.

Description

Published since 1959, this serial presents in-depth reviews on key topics in neuroscience, from molecules to behavior. The serial stays keenly attuned to recent developments in the field through the contributions offirst-class experts. Neuroscientists as well as clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists will find this serial an indispensable addition to their library.

Readership

Neuroscientists, biophysicists, neurologists, and psychologists.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080857701

Reviews

@qu:Will be useful not only to active workers in the field, but also to students and those wishing to become familiar with these topics. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:This volume gives a wealth of information for all those who work in the fields of neuropsychology, neurochemistry, neuroanatomy, and for all scientifically engaged neurologists and psychiatrists. @source:--EUROPEAN NEUROLOGY @qu:Recommended reading, particularly with regard to its pharmacological and biochemical reviews. @source:--THE CANADIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION JOURNAL @qu:The seven research articles herein comprise a thorough review of a large portion of neurobiological research today. @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS/RRM

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Ronald J. Bradley Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry LSU Medical Center Shreveport, Louisiana

R. Adron Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology University of Colomdo Health Sciences Center Denver, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.