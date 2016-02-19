International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 140
Serial Editors: Scott Russell Christian Dumas
eBook ISBN: 9780080586786
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 1992
Page Count: 612
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 22nd October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080586786
About the Serial Editor
Scott Russell
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany and Microbiology University of Oklahoma
Christian Dumas
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon Lyon, France
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.