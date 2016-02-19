International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 10
Serial Editors: Warren Nichols Donald Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780080878676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 214
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878676
About the Serial Editor
Warren Nichols
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cytogenetics, Institute for Medical Research
Donald Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Health, Education, and Welfare National Institutes of Health
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.