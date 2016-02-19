International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123643100, 9780080878676

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 10

Serial Editors: Warren Nichols Donald Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780080878676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 214
Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080878676

About the Serial Editor

Warren Nichols

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cytogenetics, Institute for Medical Research

Donald Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Health, Education, and Welfare National Institutes of Health

