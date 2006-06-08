International Review of Cytology, Volume 250
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Adaptations for Nocturnal Vision in Insect Apposition Eyes. Kinase and Phosphatase: The Cog and Spring of the Circadian Clock. A Model for Lymphatic Regeneration in Tissue Repair of the Muscle Coat. Calcium Homeostasis in Human Placenta: Role of Calcium Handling Proteins. New Insights into the Cell Biology of the Marginal Zone of the Spleen. Cell Biology of T Cell Activation and Differentiation.
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address adaptations for nocturnal vision in insect apposition eyes; kinase and phosphatase: the cog and spring of the circadian clock; a model for lymphatic regeneration in tissue repair of the muscle coat; calcium homeostasis in human placenta: role of calcium handling proteins; new insights into the cell biology of the marginal zone of the spleen; cell biology of t cell activation and differentiation.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 8th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463513
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646545
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA