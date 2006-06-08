International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646545, 9780080463513

International Review of Cytology, Volume 250

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080463513
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646545
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2006
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Adaptations for Nocturnal Vision in Insect Apposition Eyes. Kinase and Phosphatase: The Cog and Spring of the Circadian Clock. A Model for Lymphatic Regeneration in Tissue Repair of the Muscle Coat. Calcium Homeostasis in Human Placenta: Role of Calcium Handling Proteins. New Insights into the Cell Biology of the Marginal Zone of the Spleen. Cell Biology of T Cell Activation and Differentiation.

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address adaptations for nocturnal vision in insect apposition eyes; kinase and phosphatase: the cog and spring of the circadian clock; a model for lymphatic regeneration in tissue repair of the muscle coat; calcium homeostasis in human placenta: role of calcium handling proteins; new insights into the cell biology of the marginal zone of the spleen; cell biology of t cell activation and differentiation.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463513
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646545

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

