International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646491, 9780080918860

International Review of Cytology, Volume 245

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080918860
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646491
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th August 2005
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Calpain proteases in cell adhesion and motility; Transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) and programmed cell death in the vertebrate retina; Molecular Mechanism of Apoptosis Induced by Mechanical Forces; Cellular functions of ER chaperones Calreticulin, calnexin, and Erp57; Plasticity of nonapeptidergic neurosecretory cells in connection with the discovery of neurosecretion; Interactions between virus proteins and host cell membranes during viral life cycle; Nerve ending "signal" proteins GAP-43, MARCKS and BASP1

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address Calpain proteases in cell adhesion and motility; Transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) and programmed cell death in the vertebrate retina; Molecular Mechanism of Apoptosis Induced by Mechanical Forces; Cellular functions of ER chaperones Calreticulin, calnexin, and Erp57; Plasticity of nonapeptidergic neurosecretory cells in connection with the discovery of neurosecretion; Interactions between virus proteins and host cell membranes during viral life cycle; Nerve ending "signal" proteins GAP-43, MARCKS and BASP1.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918860
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646491

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

