International Review of Cytology, Volume 245
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Calpain proteases in cell adhesion and motility; Transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) and programmed cell death in the vertebrate retina; Molecular Mechanism of Apoptosis Induced by Mechanical Forces; Cellular functions of ER chaperones Calreticulin, calnexin, and Erp57; Plasticity of nonapeptidergic neurosecretory cells in connection with the discovery of neurosecretion; Interactions between virus proteins and host cell membranes during viral life cycle; Nerve ending "signal" proteins GAP-43, MARCKS and BASP1
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address Calpain proteases in cell adhesion and motility; Transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) and programmed cell death in the vertebrate retina; Molecular Mechanism of Apoptosis Induced by Mechanical Forces; Cellular functions of ER chaperones Calreticulin, calnexin, and Erp57; Plasticity of nonapeptidergic neurosecretory cells in connection with the discovery of neurosecretion; Interactions between virus proteins and host cell membranes during viral life cycle; Nerve ending "signal" proteins GAP-43, MARCKS and BASP1.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 18th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646491
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA