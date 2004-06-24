International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646392, 9780080495620

International Review of Cytology, Volume 235

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080495620
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th June 2004
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Thymus Cell-Cell Interactions; Bauplan of Urmetazoa: Basis for Genetic Complexity of Metazoa; Macromolecular Transport and Signaling Through Plasmodesmata; Cell-Surface Peptidases; Proliferation and Differentiation Processes in the Heart Muscle Elements in Different Phylogenetic Groups

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists, biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495620
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646392

Reviews

Praise for the Series “Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library.” --DOODY’S “Invaluable reading for all biologists.” --NATURE “A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists.” --CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

