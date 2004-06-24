International Review of Cytology, Volume 235
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Thymus Cell-Cell Interactions; Bauplan of Urmetazoa: Basis for Genetic Complexity of Metazoa; Macromolecular Transport and Signaling Through Plasmodesmata; Cell-Surface Peptidases; Proliferation and Differentiation Processes in the Heart Muscle Elements in Different Phylogenetic Groups
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists, biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 24th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495620
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646392
Praise for the Series “Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library.” --DOODY’S “Invaluable reading for all biologists.” --NATURE “A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists.” --CHOICE
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA