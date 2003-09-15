International Review of Cytology, Volume 227
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Life Cycle of Decidual Cells; Prostate Development and Carcinogenesis; Extracellular Matrix and the Sex-inducing Pheromone in Volvox; Membrane and Cytoskeleton Dynamics During Axonal Elongation and Stabilization.
Description
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Contributors to this volume are Viatcheslav M. Mikhailov, Y.C. Wong, XH Wang, PMT Ling, Armin Hallmann, and Carlos G. Dotti.
Key Features
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 231
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 15th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495569
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646316
Reviews
"Invaluable reading for all biologists." —NATURE "...a valuable acquisition to any library..." —THE NUCLEUS "Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." —DOODY'S "In keeping with the high standards set by the editors...carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." —THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kwang Jeon Author
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA