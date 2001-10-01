International Review of Cytology, Volume 211
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Cytoskeleton-Dependent Transport and Localization of mRNA,
H. Stebbings. Special Cytochemistry in Cell Biology,
T. Nagata. Plasticity and Stabilization of Neuromuscular and CNS Synapses: Interactions between Thrombin Protease Signaling Pathways and Tissue Transglutaminase,
B.W. Festoff, Z. Suo, and B.A. Citron. Adipokinetic Hormones of Insect: Release, Signal Transduction, and Responses,
D.J. Van der Horst, W.J.A. van Marrewijk, and J.H.B. Diederen. Iron Metabolism in Mammalian Cells,
B.L. Walker, J.W.C. Tiong, and W.A. Jefferies. Index.
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles in this volume address such topics as cytoskeleton-dependent transport and localization of nRNA, special cytochemistry in cell biology, plasticity and stabilization of neuromuscular and CNS synapses, adipokinetic hormones of insects, and iron metabolism in mammalian cells. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 1st October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569499
Reviews
@from:Praise For The Series @qu:"Invaluable reading for all biologists." @source:--NATURE @qu:"In keeping with the high standards set by the editors...carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology...a valuable acquisition to any library." @source:--THE NUCLEUS @qu:"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." @source:--Alvin Tesler, Northwestern Medical School, in DOODY'S
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA