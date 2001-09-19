International Review of Cytology, Volume 209
1st Edition
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles in this volume include the role and distribution of retinoic acid during CNS development, the role of receptor-associated protein (RAP) as a molecular chaperone for members of the LDL receptor family, the biology of cortical granules, acetylcholinesterase genes in the nematode caenorhabditis elegans, and reciprocal regulation of endothelin-1 and nitric oxide. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Key Features
The Role and Distribution of Retinoic Acid during CNS Development The Roles of Receptor-Associated Protein (RAP) as a Molecular Chaperone for Members of the LDL Receptor Family The Biology of Cortical Granules Acetylcholinesterase Genes in the Namatode Caenorhabditis elegans *Receprocal Regulation of Endothelin-1 and Nitric Oxide: Relevance in the Physiology and Pathology of the Cardiovascular System
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 19th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569482
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"In keeping with the high standards set by the editors...carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." @source:—-DOODY'S @qu:"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." @source:-—CHOICE @qu:"Maintains the traditio and set-up of the previous volumes and certaily provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology...a valuable acquisition to any library." @source:--THE NUCLEUS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kwang Jeon Serial Volume Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA