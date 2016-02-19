International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123645340, 9780080586717

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 134

Serial Editors: K.W. Jeon M. Friedlander
eBook ISBN: 9780080586717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th April 1992
Page Count: 297
© Academic Press 1992
About the Serial Editor

K.W. Jeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee,

M. Friedlander

Affiliations and Expertise

Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

