International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 104
Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne K.W. Jeon Martin Friedlander
eBook ISBN: 9780080586410
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th September 1986
Page Count: 360
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 8th September 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080586410
About the Serial Editor
G.H. Bourne
St. George’s University University Centre Grenada, West Indies
Affiliations and Expertise
St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada, West Indies
K.W. Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee,
Martin Friedlander
Affiliations and Expertise
THE ROCKEFELLER UNIVERSITY NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.