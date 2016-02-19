International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 103
Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne K.W. Jeon M. Friedlander
eBook ISBN: 9780080586403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 1986
Page Count: 395
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 27th June 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080586403
About the Serial Editor
G.H. Bourne
St. George’s University University Centre Grenada, West Indies
Affiliations and Expertise
St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada, West Indies
K.W. Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee,
M. Friedlander
Affiliations and Expertise
The Rockefeller University New York, New York
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.