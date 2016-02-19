International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123643452, 9780080585826

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 45

Series Volume Editors: G. H. Bourne J. F. Danielli
eBook ISBN: 9780080585826
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1976
Page Count: 422
No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585826

About the Series Volume Editor

G. H. Bourne

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

J. F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

