International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 162A
Serial Editors: Ronald Berezney Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080857008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1995
Page Count: 594
About the Serial Editor
Ronald Berezney
State University of New York, Buffalo, U.S.A.
Kwang Jeon
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
