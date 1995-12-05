International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123645654, 9780080857008

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 162A

Serial Editors: Ronald Berezney Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080857008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1995
Page Count: 594
Ronald Berezney

State University of New York, Buffalo, U.S.A.

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

