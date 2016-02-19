International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in connective tissue research. The details of the structure of collagen and its biosynthesis are now well established, and attention has focused on the finer details of the biochemical mechanisms involved. The knowledge achieved so far is also being applied to studies of various physiological, developmental, and pathological mechanisms involving the connective tissues. These trends are reflected in the subject covered by this volume.

The enzymes involved in the posttranslation modifications of collagen are being intensively investigated. The book deals with three of these: lysyl oxidase, the enzyme involved in the first stage of cross-link formation; and the two glycosyl transferases involved in the glycosylation of hydroxylysome residues. New collagen types are reviewed together with recent work on collagen messenger RNA. Both of these topics are important to the understanding of the control of collagen biosynthesis. The involvement of connective tissues in physiological and pathological processes is discussed in three areas. These are interaction of collagen with platelets in hemostasis; the biosynthesis of connective tissue components by smooth muscle cells; and biochemical research on the intervertebral disc, the disease of which is behind the majority of back pain problems.