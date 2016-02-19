International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in connective tissue research. The details of the structure of collagen and its biosynthesis are now well established, and attention has focused on the finer details of the biochemical mechanisms involved. The knowledge achieved so far is also being applied to studies of various physiological, developmental, and pathological mechanisms involving the connective tissues. These trends are reflected in the subject covered by this volume.
The enzymes involved in the posttranslation modifications of collagen are being intensively investigated. The book deals with three of these: lysyl oxidase, the enzyme involved in the first stage of cross-link formation; and the two glycosyl transferases involved in the glycosylation of hydroxylysome residues. New collagen types are reviewed together with recent work on collagen messenger RNA. Both of these topics are important to the understanding of the control of collagen biosynthesis. The involvement of connective tissues in physiological and pathological processes is discussed in three areas. These are interaction of collagen with platelets in hemostasis; the biosynthesis of connective tissue components by smooth muscle cells; and biochemical research on the intervertebral disc, the disease of which is behind the majority of back pain problems.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Collagen-Platelet Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Types of Collagens and Their Reactivities with Platelets
III. Structural Features of Collagen in Relation to Interaction with Platelets
IV. Role of Carbohydrate Residues of Collagen
V. Binding of Collagen to Platelets
VI. Membrane-Associated Reactions in Platelets
VII. Conclusions
References
Collagen Glycosyltransferases
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Occurrence of the Hydroxylysyl-Linked Carbohydrate Units
III. Assay of Hydroxylysyl-Linked Carbohydrate Units and Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferase Activities
IV. Purification and Molecular Properties of the Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferases
V. Catalytic Properties of the Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferases
VI. Intracellular Sites of Hydroxylysyl Glycosylations and the Relationship of These Reactions to Other Intracellular Events of Collagen Biosynthesis
VII. Regulation of Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferase Activities and Extent of the Glycosylations
VIII. Relation of Galactosylhydroxylysyl Glucosyltransferase to Platelet: Collagen Aggregation
IX. Presence of Carbohydrate Units in the Peptide Extensions of Procollagen and Biosynthesis of These Units
X. Summary
References
Lysyl Oxidase
I. Introduction
II. Historical Considerations
III. Biochemical Properties
IV. Biology of Lysyl Oxidase
V. Studies with Model Systems of Collagen Cross-Linking
VI. Future Research
VII. Summary
References
Synthesis of Connective Tissue Macromolecules by Smooth Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Elastic Fibers
III. Collagen
IV. Proteoglycans and Glycosaminoglycans
V. Alterations with Disease
References
Collagen Polymorphism and Messenger RNA
I. Introduction
II. Genetically Distinct Forms of Collagen
III. Biosynthetic Precursors of Collagen
IV. Procollagen Messenger RNAs
V. Functional Aspects of Procollagen mRNA Translation
VI. Control of Procollagen Synthesis
VII. Model Systems for the Study of Collagen Gene Expression
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Biochemistry of the Intervertebral Disc
I. Introduction
II. Cells
III. The Extracellular Matrix
IV. Species Variations
V. Nutrition and Metabolism
VI. Aging and Disease
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th August 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191706