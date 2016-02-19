International Review of Connective Tissue Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123637086, 9781483191706

International Review of Connective Tissue Research

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: David A. Hall D. S. Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483191706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1979
Page Count: 318
Description

International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in connective tissue research. The details of the structure of collagen and its biosynthesis are now well established, and attention has focused on the finer details of the biochemical mechanisms involved. The knowledge achieved so far is also being applied to studies of various physiological, developmental, and pathological mechanisms involving the connective tissues. These trends are reflected in the subject covered by this volume.

The enzymes involved in the posttranslation modifications of collagen are being intensively investigated. The book deals with three of these: lysyl oxidase, the enzyme involved in the first stage of cross-link formation; and the two glycosyl transferases involved in the glycosylation of hydroxylysome residues. New collagen types are reviewed together with recent work on collagen messenger RNA. Both of these topics are important to the understanding of the control of collagen biosynthesis. The involvement of connective tissues in physiological and pathological processes is discussed in three areas. These are interaction of collagen with platelets in hemostasis; the biosynthesis of connective tissue components by smooth muscle cells; and biochemical research on the intervertebral disc, the disease of which is behind the majority of back pain problems.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Collagen-Platelet Interaction

I. Introduction

II. Types of Collagens and Their Reactivities with Platelets

III. Structural Features of Collagen in Relation to Interaction with Platelets

IV. Role of Carbohydrate Residues of Collagen

V. Binding of Collagen to Platelets

VI. Membrane-Associated Reactions in Platelets

VII. Conclusions

References

Collagen Glycosyltransferases

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Occurrence of the Hydroxylysyl-Linked Carbohydrate Units

III. Assay of Hydroxylysyl-Linked Carbohydrate Units and Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferase Activities

IV. Purification and Molecular Properties of the Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferases

V. Catalytic Properties of the Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferases

VI. Intracellular Sites of Hydroxylysyl Glycosylations and the Relationship of These Reactions to Other Intracellular Events of Collagen Biosynthesis

VII. Regulation of Hydroxylysyl Glycosyltransferase Activities and Extent of the Glycosylations

VIII. Relation of Galactosylhydroxylysyl Glucosyltransferase to Platelet: Collagen Aggregation

IX. Presence of Carbohydrate Units in the Peptide Extensions of Procollagen and Biosynthesis of These Units

X. Summary

References

Lysyl Oxidase

I. Introduction

II. Historical Considerations

III. Biochemical Properties

IV. Biology of Lysyl Oxidase

V. Studies with Model Systems of Collagen Cross-Linking

VI. Future Research

VII. Summary

References

Synthesis of Connective Tissue Macromolecules by Smooth Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Elastic Fibers

III. Collagen

IV. Proteoglycans and Glycosaminoglycans

V. Alterations with Disease

References

Collagen Polymorphism and Messenger RNA

I. Introduction

II. Genetically Distinct Forms of Collagen

III. Biosynthetic Precursors of Collagen

IV. Procollagen Messenger RNAs

V. Functional Aspects of Procollagen mRNA Translation

VI. Control of Procollagen Synthesis

VII. Model Systems for the Study of Collagen Gene Expression

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Biochemistry of the Intervertebral Disc

I. Introduction

II. Cells

III. The Extracellular Matrix

IV. Species Variations

V. Nutrition and Metabolism

VI. Aging and Disease

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

David A. Hall

D. S. Jackson

