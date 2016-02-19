International Review of Connective Tissue Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123637055, 9781483191676

International Review of Connective Tissue Research

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: David A. Hall D. S. Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483191676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1970
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 5 presents a detailed review of the end products of collagen metabolism, which is important in understanding certain diseases involving the connective tissues. This book discusses the progress in collagen research. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the metabolism of proline and hydroxyproline that are derived from studies using microorganisms. This text then examines the increasing interest in the more complex tissues and elucidates the marked differences one may expect to find in such tissues. Other chapters consider the process of calcification and the various conflicting theories. This book discusses as well the influence of the impurities, such as fluoride and carbonate, on the nature and formation of biological apatite. The final chapter deals with the contrast between the dynamic state of connective tissue cells and the inert aspect of the intercellular substances. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, physicians, and surgeons.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Metabolism of Proline and of Hydroxyproline

I. General Features

II. Proline Metabolism, General Features

III. Proline Biosynthesis

IV. Proline Degradation

V. Regulation of Proline Metabolism

VI. Summary of Metabolic Reactions, Proline

VII. Hydroxyproline Metabolism, General Features

VIII. Hydroxyproline Biosynthesis

IX. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Animals

X. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Bacteria

XI. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Plants

XII. Summary of Metabolic Reactions, 4-Hydroxyproline

XIII. Metabolism of 3-Hydroxyproline

XIV. Regulation of Hydroxyproline Metabolism

XV. Clinical Aspects of Proline and Hydroxyproline Metabolism

References

Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline in Health and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Methods

III. Relationship of Urinary Hydroxyproline to the Biosynthesis and Degradation of Collagen

IV. Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline under Normal Conditions

V. Conditions Accompanied with Altered Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline

VI. Summary

References

Calcification of Connective Tissue

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of the Biological Apatites

III. Theories of Tissue Calcification

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Biochemistry of Connective Tissue of the Vertebrate Eye

I. Introduction

II. Connective Tissues of the Vertebrate Eye: General Considerations

III. Lens Capsule

IV. Vitreous Body and Zonula Zinnii

V. Corneal Stroma

VI. Sclera

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191676

About the Editor

David A. Hall

D. S. Jackson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.