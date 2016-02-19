International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 5
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 5 presents a detailed review of the end products of collagen metabolism, which is important in understanding certain diseases involving the connective tissues. This book discusses the progress in collagen research. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the metabolism of proline and hydroxyproline that are derived from studies using microorganisms. This text then examines the increasing interest in the more complex tissues and elucidates the marked differences one may expect to find in such tissues. Other chapters consider the process of calcification and the various conflicting theories. This book discusses as well the influence of the impurities, such as fluoride and carbonate, on the nature and formation of biological apatite. The final chapter deals with the contrast between the dynamic state of connective tissue cells and the inert aspect of the intercellular substances. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, physicians, and surgeons.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Metabolism of Proline and of Hydroxyproline
I. General Features
II. Proline Metabolism, General Features
III. Proline Biosynthesis
IV. Proline Degradation
V. Regulation of Proline Metabolism
VI. Summary of Metabolic Reactions, Proline
VII. Hydroxyproline Metabolism, General Features
VIII. Hydroxyproline Biosynthesis
IX. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Animals
X. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Bacteria
XI. Hydroxyproline Degradation in Plants
XII. Summary of Metabolic Reactions, 4-Hydroxyproline
XIII. Metabolism of 3-Hydroxyproline
XIV. Regulation of Hydroxyproline Metabolism
XV. Clinical Aspects of Proline and Hydroxyproline Metabolism
References
Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Methods
III. Relationship of Urinary Hydroxyproline to the Biosynthesis and Degradation of Collagen
IV. Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline under Normal Conditions
V. Conditions Accompanied with Altered Urinary Excretion of Hydroxyproline
VI. Summary
References
Calcification of Connective Tissue
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Biological Apatites
III. Theories of Tissue Calcification
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Biochemistry of Connective Tissue of the Vertebrate Eye
I. Introduction
II. Connective Tissues of the Vertebrate Eye: General Considerations
III. Lens Capsule
IV. Vitreous Body and Zonula Zinnii
V. Corneal Stroma
VI. Sclera
References
Author Index
Subject Index
