International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 5 presents a detailed review of the end products of collagen metabolism, which is important in understanding certain diseases involving the connective tissues. This book discusses the progress in collagen research. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the metabolism of proline and hydroxyproline that are derived from studies using microorganisms. This text then examines the increasing interest in the more complex tissues and elucidates the marked differences one may expect to find in such tissues. Other chapters consider the process of calcification and the various conflicting theories. This book discusses as well the influence of the impurities, such as fluoride and carbonate, on the nature and formation of biological apatite. The final chapter deals with the contrast between the dynamic state of connective tissue cells and the inert aspect of the intercellular substances. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, physicians, and surgeons.