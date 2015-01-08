International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 314
- Chapter One. Epidermal Growth Factor Signaling in Transformed Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Hallmarks of Transformation
- 3. The ErbB/HER Receptor Family in Normal and Transformed Cells
- 4. EGFR Signaling in Normal and Transformed Cells
- 5. Cross Talk between EGFR Signaling and Other Major Signaling Pathways in Transformed Cells
- 6. Therapy
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Two. New Insights into Antimetastatic and Antiangiogenic Effects of Cannabinoids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cannabinoids as Systemic Anticancer Drugs
- 3. Cannabinoids and Tumor Angiogenesis
- 4. Effects of Cannabinoids on Tumor Cell Metastasis
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Insight into the Role of Wnt5a-Induced Signaling in Normal and Cancer Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Wnt5a–Ror2 Axis in Developmental Morphogenesis
- 3. Roles of Wnt5a–Ror2 Axis in Normal Cell Functions
- 4. Wnt5a–Ror2 and Ror1 Axes in Cancer Cells
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four. New Insight into Cancer Aneuploidy in Zebrafish
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Cause of Aneuploidy
- 3. Biological Effects of Aneuploidy
- 4. Zebrafish as a Cancer Model for Human Cancers
- 5. Cancer Driver Genes on Aneuploid Chromosomes
- 6. Future Directions
- Chapter Five. The Amazing Ubiquitin-Proteasome System: Structural Components and Implication in Aging
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Aging
- 3. The Ubiquitin System
- 4. The Proteasome
- 5. Regulation of the Ub System during Cellular Senescence and In vivo Aging
- 6. Implication of ERAD and OMMAD in Cellular Senescence and In vivo Aging
- 7. Alterations of the Proteasome Functionality during Cellular Senescence and In vivo Aging
- 8. Modulation of the UPS as an Antiaging Approach
- 9. Conclusive Remarks and Perspectives
- Chapter Six. Biogenesis and Function of the NGF/TrkA Signaling Endosome
- 1. Introduction
- 2. NGF
- 3. TrkA
- 4. The Signaling Endosome
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven. Multiple Myeloma as a Model for the Role of Bone Marrow Niches in the Control of Angiogenesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. EPCs and MSCs
- 3. Vascular Niche
- 4. Osteoblastic Niche
- 5. MM Niche and Angiogenesis
- 6. Targeting Angiogenesis in the MM Niche
- 7. Concluding Remarks
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Impact factor for 2013: 4.522.
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution: students and researchers.
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA