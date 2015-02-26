International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 315
1st Edition
- Chapter One. How Rab Proteins Determine Golgi Structure
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rab Proteins and Their Subfamilies
- 3. Golgi Apparatus and Its Organization
- 4. Two Major Functional/Phenotypic Classes of Rab Proteins Based on Their Effects on Golgi Ribbon Organization
- 5. Mechanistic Effect of Rab Proteins on Golgi Ribbon Organization
- 6. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Two. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis as a Spatiotemporal Mislocalization Disease: Location, Location, Location
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- 3. Axonal Transport
- 4. RNA-Binding Proteins
- 5. Neurotrophic Factors and Their Precursor Forms
- 6. Death Signals
- 7. Amyloid Precursor Protein
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. Malleable Mitochondrion of Trypanosoma brucei
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Maintenance and Expression of Genetic Information
- 3. Mitochondrial Import
- 4. Mitochondrial Metabolism
- 5. Structural Proteins and Fission
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four. Heredity and Self-Organization: Partners in the Generation and Evolution of Phenotypes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Self-Organization in Biology
- 3. Internal Descriptions, Developmental Limitations and Buffering Variation
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Nuclear Compartments, Genome Folding, and Enhancer-Promoter Communication
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Juxtaposition of Genome Regulatory Elements: Active Chromatin Hub or Active Nuclear Compartment?
- 3. Dynamic Contacts rather than Rigid Complexes
- 4. Driving Forces of Communication within Cell Nucleus
- 5. Functional Compartmentalization of Eukaryotic Cell Nucleus
- 6. Nuclear Compartmentalization and Chromosome Folding: Attempt to Present Integral View
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six. Modifiers of Membrane Dipole Potentials as Tools for Investigating Ion Channel Formation and Functioning
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lipid Bilayers and Methods Used for Studying Effects of Dipole-Modifying Agents on Membrane Conductance
- 3. Factors Affecting Magnitude of Membrane Dipole Potential
- 4. Effect of Dipole Potential on Channel-Forming Activity of Antimicrobial Agents
- 5. Effects Resulting from Modulation of Other Physical Properties of Lipid Bilayers by Dipole-Modifying Agents
- 6. Interaction between Dipole Modifiers and Channel-Forming Molecules
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven. Link between Aneuploidy and Chromosome Instability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Effect of Aneuploidy on Cellular Homeostasis
- 3. Effect of Aneuploidy on Chromosome Stability
- 4. Role of Aneuploidy and CIN in Adaptation and Disease
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution, students and researchers.
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022825
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA