International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 319
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- From Single Cells to Engineered and Explanted Tissues: New Perspectives in Bacterial Infection Biology
Simone Bergmann and Michael Steinert
- Science and Art of Cell-Based Ocular Surface Regeneration
Vivek Singh, Sachin Shukla, Charanaya Ramachandaran, Dilip Kumar Mishra, Sunil Chauhan, Kishore R. Katikireddy, Ikeda Lal and Virender S. Sangwan
- Eukaryotic Ribosome Assembly and Nuclear Export
Purnima Nerurkar, Martin Altvater, Stefan Gerhardy, Sabina Schütz, Ute Fischer, Christine Weirich and Vikram Panse
- Transmembrane 4 L Six Family Member 5 (TM4SF5) -Mediated Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition in Liver Diseases
Jung Weon Lee
- Emerging Roles of JmjC Domain-Containing Proteins
Sandra L. Accari and Paul R. Fisher
- New Insight into the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in Cellular Signal-Transduction Processes
Eileen G. Russell and Thomas G. Cotter
- Regeneration, Stem Cells, and Aging in Tunicate Ciona: Insights from Oral Siphon
William R. Jeffery
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
Key Features
- Includes insights from the foremost scientists in the field, with specific discussions of the current state of research on gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and more
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Presents a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution students and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022788
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA