International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022788, 9780128024768

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 319

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780128024768
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022788
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2015
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
171.00
145.35
239.00
203.15
257.23
218.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
145.35
145.00
123.25
239.00
203.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. From Single Cells to Engineered and Explanted Tissues: New Perspectives in Bacterial Infection Biology
    Simone Bergmann and Michael Steinert
  2. Science and Art of Cell-Based Ocular Surface Regeneration
    Vivek Singh, Sachin Shukla, Charanaya Ramachandaran, Dilip Kumar Mishra, Sunil Chauhan, Kishore R. Katikireddy, Ikeda Lal and Virender S. Sangwan
  3. Eukaryotic Ribosome Assembly and Nuclear Export
    Purnima Nerurkar, Martin Altvater, Stefan Gerhardy, Sabina Schütz, Ute Fischer, Christine Weirich and Vikram Panse
  4. Transmembrane 4 L Six Family Member 5 (TM4SF5) -Mediated Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition in Liver Diseases
    Jung Weon Lee
  5. Emerging Roles of JmjC Domain-Containing Proteins
    Sandra L. Accari and Paul R. Fisher
  6. New Insight into the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in Cellular Signal-Transduction Processes
    Eileen G. Russell and Thomas G. Cotter
  7. Regeneration, Stem Cells, and Aging in Tunicate Ciona: Insights from Oral Siphon
    William R. Jeffery

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

The series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.

Key Features

  • Includes insights from the foremost scientists in the field, with specific discussions of the current state of research on gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and more
  • Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
  • Presents a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution students and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128024768
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128022788

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.