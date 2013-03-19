International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076976, 9780124078468

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 303

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780124078468
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 2013
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
257.23
218.65
239.00
203.15
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
239.00
203.15
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology

Contributors

Chapter One. Control of Actin Dynamics by Allosteric Regulation of Actin Binding Proteins

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Vinculin

3. Ezrin, Radixin, and Moesin

4. N-WASP

5. Zyxin

6. Summary

References

Chapter Two. Dynamics and Regulation of Epithelial Adherens Junctions: Recent Discoveries and Controversies

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Molecular Composition of Epithelial AJs

3. Regulation of AJs by Vesicle Trafficking

4. Regulation of AJs by the Cytoskeleton

5. AJs and Human Diseases

6. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Regulation of Cilium Length and Intraflagellar Transport

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Cilia and Intraflagellar Transport

3. Cilium Assembly and Disassembly

4. Regulation of Cilium Length and IFT

5. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter Four. Cellular and Molecular Biology of Airway Mucins

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Mucus, Mucins, and COPD

3. Structure of Airway Mucins

4. Mucin Secretion

5. Physiologic Role of MUC1 Mucin in the Airways

6. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Extracellular Hsp90 (eHsp90) as the Actual Target in Clinical Trials: Intentionally or Unintentionally

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Hsp90α versus Hsp90β

3. eHsp90, but Not Intracellular Hsp90 Chaperone: Difference in Physiology and Pathophysiology

4. eHsp90 as an Unconventional Promotility Factor

5. eHsp90 in Blood Circulation in Normal and Cancer Patients

6. Hsp90 versus eHsp90: Related but not the Same Molecule Any More

7. eHsp90: Actual Target from Day One?

8. Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. New Insights into the Mechanism for Chromosome Alignment in Metaphase

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Initial Spindle Microtubule Capture by Kinetochore

3. Conversion from Lateral Binding to End-on Attachment

4. Stable End-on Kinetochore-Microtubule Attachment

5. Chromosome Congression and Oscillation at Metaphase Plate

6. Kinetochore-Microtubule Attachment Error Correction

7. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. New Insights into the Developmental Mechanisms of Coronary Vessels and Epicardium

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Developmental Anatomy of Coronary Vessels

3. Signals Regulating PE Formation

4. Epicardium Formation

5. Epicardial EMT

6. Formation of Subepicardial Coronary Plexus

7. Arterial and Venous Differentiation during Coronary Vessel Development

8. Vascular Wall Development

9. Coronary Vessel Pathology

10. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eight. New Insights into Roles of Tubulobulbar Complexes in Sperm Release and Turnover of Blood-Testis Barrier

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Tubulobulbar Complex Structure

3. Functions

4. Regulation

5. Experimental Models

6. Conclusion and Future Directions

References

Chapter Nine. Role of microRNA-138 as a Potential Tumor Suppressor in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Background

3. MicroRNA-138 Deregulation in HNSCC and its Functional Relevance

4. Biological Processes Regulated by microRNA-138

5. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124078468
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124076976

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.