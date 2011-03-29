International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 287
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Structure and Functions of Aquaporin-4-Based Orthogonal Arrays of Particles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. General Properties of OAPs and AQP4
- 3. OAPs and AQP4 in Cells Outside the Central Nervous System
- 4. OAPs and AQP4 in Cells of the Central Nervous System
- 5. OAPs and AQP4 in Reactive Astrocytes, Glioma, and Inflammation
- 6. Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Interpreting the Stress Response of Early Mammalian Embryos and Their Stem Cells
- Abbreviations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stress and Stress Enzymes
- 3. Stress Responses
- 4. Roles of Stress Enzymes
- 5. Models and Lessons
- 6. Summary, Significance, and Future Studies
- Acknowledgments
- Directional Cell Migration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cell Movement
- 3. Small G Proteins and Leading Edge Structures
- 4. Nectins, Necls, and Afadin
- 5. Crosstalk between Growth Factor Receptors and Integrins
- 6. Regulation of Directionality of Cell Movement
- 7. Regulation of Dynamics of Cyclical Activation and Inactivation of Small G Proteins by Afadin
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Mitochondrial RNA Import
- 1. Introduction
- 2. RNA Import in Protozoa
- 3. RNA Import in Plants
- 4. RNA Import in Fungi
- 5. RNA Import in Metazoa
- 6. Potential Applications of Macromolecule Import
- 7. Conclusion and Prospects
- New Insights into Vinculin Function and Regulation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Vinculin Structure
- 3. Autoinhibited Conformation and Vinculin Activation
- 4. Biological Functions
- 5. Modes of Vinculin Regulation
- 6. Emerging Themes and Concepts
- 7. Interplay Between Cell–Cell and Cell–Matrix Adhesion: Vinculin in Development and Cardiomyopathy
- 8. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Nuclear Pore Complex
- 1. Introduction
- 2. What Drives Cargo Transport Through the NPC?
- 3. Nucleocytoplasmic Transport Pathway
- 4. NPC and Diseases
- 5. Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Dynamic Microtubules and the Texture of Plant Cell Walls
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microtubules
- 3. The Paradoxical Outer Epidermal Wall
- 4. Microtubule Alignment and Twisted Growth
- 5. Microtubule and Microfibril Coalignment
- 6. (Re)interpreting Wall Patterns
- 7. A New Dynamic Model for the Influence of Microtubules on the Texture of Plant Cell Walls
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
